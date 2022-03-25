Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022

End to unlimited free Covid-19 tests

From April 1st, there will no longer be nationwide unlimited free Covid-19 tests in Austria. Instead, every Austrian resident will be able to access five antigen and five PCR tests per month.

According to Der Standard, PCR tests will be available through state-specific programs, whereas antigen tests, also known as “living room tests” because they are administered at home, will be distributed via pharmacies.

There will be a fee for additional tests except for symptomatic cases and for people in high-risk settings like schools and hospitals.

So far, widespread free testing has been the cornerstone of Austria’s Covid strategy, with one of the world’s most extensive testing schemes.

Since the start of the pandemic, Austria has spent €3 billion on Covid-19 tests.

The indoor mask mandate is back

From March 23rd, Austria’s nationwide FFP2 mask mandate has been back in action after a steep rise in Covid-19 cases across the country. Austria relaxed most Covid-19 restrictions (including the mask mandate) on March 5th.

This means people are once again required to wear an FFP2 mask in all indoor areas in Austria, such as hotels, museums, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants. An FFP2 mask was already required in supermarkets, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes and on public transport.

Additionally, the Federal Government has reinstated the recommendation for people to work from home where possible.

Austria still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, as fewer than 70 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

Higher cigarette prices

The price of cigarettes in Austria is going up again in April due to an increase in tobacco tax.

According to reports, the increase will be around 20 cents per pack, although Benson and Hedges Gold brand could be around 50 cents.

For every pack of cigarettes sold in Austria, the Federal Government receives about 77 percent of the sales price in tax. In 2021, €2.7 billion in tax was raised through the sale of cigarettes.

Rent prices to go up in Austria

The Vienna Tenant’s Association has announced an increase in the cost of rent across Austria from April 1st.

This means 755,000 tenants could be facing an increase of 5.85 percent, and 250,000 could expect their rent to go up by 5.47 percent.

Elke Hanel-Torsch, Chairwoman of the Vienna Tenants’ Association, said: “Increasing the benchmark rents means additional costs of around €360 a year for an 80 square meter apartment in an old building in Vienna.

“In Upper Austria, the increase is around €390, in Styria almost €500. In Vorarlberg, where the guideline value is highest, tenants would have to pay over €550 more.”

Hanel-Torsch has appealed to the Federal Government to suspend the rent increase as the cost of living continues to rise.

Households to receive a €150 voucher for energy costs

By early April, most households in Austria should receive a €150 voucher to be redeemed with an electricity supplier. Around four million households should receive the voucher with the scheme totalling €60 million.

The vouchers are used to reimburse energy companies and help Austrian residents with the increasing cost of living. The move has been welcomed by Österreichs Energie.

The scheme is available to households in Austria with an income of one or two times the ASVG (General Social Security Act) maximum contribution basis, which is currently set at €5670 gross per month.

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) said only 5 percent of households in Austria are above the income limit, which means they cannot use the voucher themselves.

Panorama platform coming to the Wiener Riesenrad

Vienna’s giant ferris wheel, the Wiener Riesenrad, will launch a new offering in April with the unveiling of a panorama carriage to mark the 125th anniversary of the attraction.

The new carriage will have a glass floor, no sides and no roof. Guests will be secured by safety belts and accompanied by a staff member for the duration of the ride.

Prices for the panorama carriage (which seats four guests) are expected to be €89 per person.

Easter markets are back

The famous Easter markets are set to reopen in Austria after two years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will still need to follow current Covid restrictions. In Vienna, that means that any areas selling food and beverages will need to have 2G controls – only vaccinated or recovered people can join.

Most markets will open from the first weekend of the month and last through mid-April.