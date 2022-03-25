For members
WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA
Everything that changes in Austria in April 2022
From new Covid-19 testing rules to initiatives tackling the high cost of living, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in April.
Published: 25 March 2022 16:45 CET
Austria's nationwide mask mandate is back, as well as other changes in April. Photo: Christof STACHE / AFP
WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA
Everything that changes about life in Austria in March 2022
Spring is on the way, and so are several other changes to life in Austria this month.
Published: 23 February 2022 14:26 CET
Updated: 1 March 2022 09:12 CET
