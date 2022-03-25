Read news from:
8 TV shows you should watch to learn about Austrian culture

If you want to learn about Austrian culture, forget the classroom - the television is where the true lessons are learned. Here are eight shows you should watch to learn about Austrian culture.

Published: 25 March 2022 15:25 CET
What better way to learn about Austria than through these programs? Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq on Unsplash
You’re immensely curious about Austrian culture, but you’re also looking for that next bingeable series to curl up to on the couch. 

Whether you’re a local newcomer wanting to experience classic Austrian television or a global citizen just hoping to learn something new, look no further. 

One of these shows is bound to capture your intrigue—and you might even learn some German along the way.

What the Austrian locals are watching

Here are some quintessential shows for viewers with some German under their belt.

1. Schnell ermittelt: classic Austrian “Krimi”

No list of Austrian television would be complete without at least one “Krimi”, which is an entire genre of books, films and shows that revolve around fictional crime stories, solved over the course of the plot.

Schnell ermittelt, German for “quickly investigated,” follows chief inspector Angelika Schnell of the Vienna homicide department as she and her team solve murder mysteries with often unconventional methods.

Full of laughs and thrills, this sixty-episode series was described by Austrian newspaper Der Standard as “CSI in good Viennese dialect.”

2. Vorstadtwieber: comedy-drama set in posh Vienna

One of the most successful shows on Austrian television, Vorstadtweiber (“Suburban Women”) has just finished airing its sixth and final season.

Modelled after the US’ Desperate Housewives, this drama-packed satire of upper-class Austria leads viewers behind the shiny facade of Vienna’s suburban elite to the web of secrets, corruption, and lies surrounding five women bent on orchestrating their own financial liberation.

3. Braunschlag: bleak comedy in rural Austria

Out of the big city and into the fictional Lower Austrian village of “Braunschlag,” this critically acclaimed series from 2012 will give you a deeper understanding of Austria’s varying regions and dialects while you laugh along to its absurdist humour.

In order to bring an influx of business to his bankrupt town, the mayor of Braunschlag fakes a supernatural apparition of the Virgin Mary, but the lie runs quickly out of hand, devolving into a crazed cascade of sarcasm and greed that culminates in just eight episodes.

Multicultural understanding

For Austrian residents interested in ethnicity and human rights, consider this weekly update geared toward the country’s cultures in the minority.

4. Heimat, fremde Heimat: weekly inclusion “magazine”

The odd one out on our list, Heimat, fremde Heimat (“Homeland, foreign homeland”) isn’t a bingeworthy serial, but rather an informative weekly TV program focused on minority and immigrant groups in Austria.

In production since 1989, the show covers such topics as human rights, ethnic issues, cultural diversity and coexistence in German and several other languages.

Viewers watching the broadcast on television will have access to subtitles on the ORF Teletext Deaf Service.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

An English-friendly look at Austrian culture

For anyone who wants to get a glimpse without being tossed into the deep end of a new language, these shows offer an English language option.

5. Vienna Blood: period crime drama

Set in 1900s Vienna but produced completely in English, this series depicts a rich, fictionalised Austrian past that goes down easy for English-speakers—if they can handle the psychological twists and turns of a thrilling crime-solver.

Currently in its third season, Vienna Blood follows medical student Max Liebermann and detective Oskar Rheinhardt as they investigate harrowing murders in famous Viennese locales, including the state opera house, the natural history museum, traditional cafés and Burggarten Park.

6. Kitz: teen soap-opera set in a ski resort town

In a contemporary narrative aimed at international youth, this 2021 teen soap shines for its exaggerated drama and picturesque Austrian landscapes, and if that’s all you’re looking for, stop here.

Set in the Tyrolean ski resort town of Kitzbühel, the story centres around nineteen-year-old waiter Lisi Madlmeyer and the gilded Munich vacationers who come for a visit.

With a range of language dubs and subtitles, this show provides a look into Austria’s ski resort tradition, even if the accents and local flavour don’t quite match up.

7. Freud: fictionalised period thriller

If it isn’t clear by now, Austrians love to watch a criminal mystery unfold on television. In this dark 2020 crime series, famed Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud is reimagined as a drugged-up Viennese Sherlock Holmes whose only path to solving a warped criminal conspiracy is through the use of his psychoanalytic prowess.

Available with English subtitles, Freud is a macabre trip through 1880s Vienna, with a fair share of visions, nightmares and bare skin.

8. The Empress: historical drama (Coming in 2022)

Viewers looking for a more accurate depiction of Austrian history on television will have to wait—but not for long.

Slotted for a 2022 spring release and rumoured to be Austria’s answer to the UK’s international hit The Crown, The Empress (working title) is set to depict the early days of one of Austria’s most celebrated figures: Duchess Elisabeth of Bavaria, or “Sisi,” as she is called, alongside her husband-to-be, Habsburg Emperor Franz Joseph I. If the title and news release are any indication, the show will likely offer an English-language option.

So turn on the TV, settle in and get ready to learn about Austrian culture the easy way—and if we missed a show that gave you a better understanding of Austria, leave us a comment below.

For members

COVID-19

Seven ways the Covid-19 pandemic has changed Austria

Almost everyone has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years, but how has it affected Austria as a country? Here are seven ways the pandemic has changed Austria.

Published: 24 March 2022 13:26 CET
Seven ways the Covid-19 pandemic has changed Austria

The Covid-19 pandemic has been more than a global health crisis – it has disrupted international supply chains, brought about changes in the way we work and socialise, and led to an increase in the cost of living.

But how has it all impacted Austria in particular?

The Local took a look at the major changes from the past two years and how they have influenced the Alpine Republic.

Digital payments are more popular

Austria’s love for cold, hard cash can be summed up in the saying, “Nur Bares ist Wahres” (only cash is true). 

But according to Petia Niederländer, Director of the Department for Payment Transactions, Risk Monitoring and Financial Education at the Austrian National Bank, the pandemic has massively accelerated the trend towards card payments.

Cash is still the preferred payment method accounting for 66 percent of all transactions in Austria, but the overall use of cash has dropped by 13 percent since 2019 as a result of hygiene regulations in shops.

Don’t expect Austrians to completely ditch cash any time soon though.

As Niederländer told the WKÖ: “More than two thirds cannot imagine a world without cash.”

Kissing is no longer the standard greeting

In pre-pandemic times, a common greeting between men and women in a non-professional setting was two kisses (one for each cheek). Although in reality they were more like air kisses.

Since Covid-19 though, kissing has been relegated to a fist pump or simply a smile due to social distancing and fears of transmitting, or passing on, the virus.

For some people (especially those from countries where kissing is not common), it’s a welcome change and a relief from awkward moments. But others might miss the continental flair of kissing.

Home ownership has increased

In the past two years, Austrians have invested lots of money in residential property leading to a real estate boom across the country.

In 2021, the number of entries in the land register (a public register of property ownership) rose by 12 percent to 163,266, according to figures by Remax

The overall value of property transactions in Austria also increased from €35.15 billion in 2020 to €43.18 billion in 2021. Vienna alone accounted for property sales worth €12.7 billion last year.

This has led to rising prices and more Austrians being priced out of the property market, especially in high-demand tourist areas like Tyrol, as reported by The Local.

Stress and scandals have increased political instability

Before the pandemic, politics in Austria had already been rocked by the Ibiza scandal (find out more here), but it seems that was just the start of a tumultuous few years for the federal government.

At the time of the first lockdown in March 2020, former political wonderkid Sebastian Kurz of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) was Austria’s Federal Chancellor. Kurz then stepped down from the role in October 2021 following allegations of corruption before completely resigning from politics. 

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) then became interim Chancellor in October before being replaced by Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) in December. Nehammer became Austria’s third Chancellor in as many months, and the sixth in five years.

In the meantime, Johannes Rauch of the Greens Party (Greens) recently became Austria’s third Health Minister since 2020 after Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) and Rudolph Anschober (Greens) both quit after several months citing the stresses of the job.

As a result, public satisfaction with the ruling coalition government of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and the Greens has dropped. 

According to a September 2021 Statista survey, just 45 percent of those surveyed were satisfied with the government, compared to 64 percent in winter 2020/2021.

Vaccine scepticism is widespread

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination in early 2021 lowered anxiety levels for many people in Austria, especially as many restrictions ended in the spring. But it also led to a rise in anti-vaccine sentiment, particularly after plans for mandatory vaccinations were announced.

By late 2021, Vienna became the stage for weekly protests against the vaccine and other Covid-19 restrictions. It even led to then-Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg blaming the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) for fuelling vaccine scepticism

The planned mandatory vaccination order has now been put on hold, but the episode has led to a growing distrust of government and authority figures in Austria.

Working from home is now acceptable

Before the pandemic, working from home was not common in Austria. 

But after several lockdowns and the ongoing risks associated with Covid-19, the home office has become a central part of working life for many people.

The rise in working from home has even led to new laws and tax breaks, such as benefits up to €600 to cover heating costs, digital equipment (laptops, mobile phones, wifi) and office furniture. Insurance coverage has also extended to the home office. 

The new tax regulations are scheduled to be reviewed in 2023, although they are expected to remain in place after the pandemic.

Cost of living is more expensive

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns led to supply chain bottlenecks around the world in 2020. The result was rising prices and an increase in the cost of living.

The cost of meat and fruit in Austria significantly increased in 2020 with the price of an average shopping cart almost twice as expensive as inflation. In 2020, the average rate of inflation was 1.4 percent.

By December 2021, inflation had jumped to 4.3 percent and has continued to rise throughout the first quarter of 2022. In February, inflation in Austria hit 5.9 percent – the highest rate since 1984 – mostly driven by rising energy prices and the financial impacts of the war in Ukraine.

At the time of writing, there was no sign of inflation slowing down soon, which means a high cost of living is set to stay in Austria for the foreseeable future.

