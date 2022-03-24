Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 24 March 2022 09:07 CET
A woman rides her bicycle through horse alley in Prater park
Yet another beautiful sunny spring day awaits us in Austria today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Go ahead for 150 euro energy voucher

On Wednesday the National Council, with the votes of the ÖVP and the Greens, decided to offset household energy costs in Austria with a voucher of 150 euros. The bonus is intended to reduce the next electricity bill by this amount and will apply once for each main residence, but will not be given for secondary residences. To qualify you must earn under a certain amount. The upper limit for a one-person household is 55,000 euros, and for a multi-person household 110,000 euros per calendar year. 

READ MORE: Energy costs: How to claim financial support in Vienna

READ MORE: How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Austria?

Masks are back and quarantine rules have changed

Mask wearing is back in Austria, after new regulations were published a day late on Wednesday. From today (Thursday) until April 16th . The mask must be worn in public places (indoors), in public transport, in retail, in physical services, in hotels, in sports facilities (except when exercising), at work, in cultural and leisure facilities as well as in hospitals, retirement and nursing homes. In gastronomy, the mask can be removed while seated.

Masks are not compulsory in private living areas. 

READ MORE: Austria brings back mandatory FFP2 face masks indoors as covid cases soar

It will also be possible for people to leave quarantine without a negative test if they have been symptom free for 48 hours. The catch is the person must wear a mask in all contact with others and must not enter health facilities, restaurants or cafes, gyms or major events. People can still go to work as long as  an FFP2 mask is worn at all times.

Austria remains high risk for Covid-19

Austria’s Corona traffic light commission continues to classify the country as dark red or high risk on the traffic light system. With the exception of Tyrol, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased all federal states. Vienna has shown the strongest increase of 18 percent. However, the capital carries out around 134,500 tests per 100,000 inhabitants, while in Tyrol, the equivalent number of tests is around 36,300 per 100,000 people. There has also been a worrying rise in cases in people aged over 65.

Will Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be invited to speak to the Austrian parliament?

Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has said he considers extending an invitation to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak in Austria is compatible with the country’s neutrality.  Previously Austria’s opposition FPÖ and SPÖ parties were against inviting the Ukrainian President to speak. However, the SPÖ politician Jörg Leichtfried said on Wednesday the party would not stand in the way of the invitation. According to the rules of procedure of Austria’s National Council, Zelensky can only be invited with the agreement of all  political parties. 

Nehammer on Russian sanctions: ‘Austria is and will remain neutral’

Can Austria reduce its dependency of Russian gas? 

The Ukraine war has exposed how reliant Austria is on Russian gas – but according to experts, it may be possible for it to reduce this dependency before long, broadcaster ORF reports. The EU Commission wants to present a proposal by mid-May to reduce dependence on Russian gas imports by 2027. The EU’s new energy policy, REPowerEU, already envisages reducing Russian gas imports by almost two-thirds by the end of the year and partially replacing them with liquefied natural gas (LNG) from non-Russian suppliers. A switch to renewable energies is also planned. However, according to Austria’s Federation of Industry (IV) there is no short term alternative to gas from Russia.  IV boss Georg Knill said Austria must not “recklessly jeopardize its own energy supply”,  in a press release.

 Austria is aiming for all its electricity to be from renewable sources by 2030. However, a Court of Auditors (RH) found in 2021 that Austria would miss this target on the basis of measures it has taken so far. It also found greenhouse gas emissions in Austria increased by five percent from 1990 to 2017, while they fell by almost a quarter on average in the EU.  Austrian environmental organisations are calling for greater use of biogas, better renovation of existing buildings, and more use of solar energy. There should also be an expansion of wind and geothermal energy. Vienna wants to end its use of gas by 2040, and is building the largest large-scale heat pump in Europe in Simmering, ORF reports.

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of today’s news on Wednesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 23 March 2022 09:03 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of today's news on Wednesday

No new Covid-19 rules today

New Covid-19 pandemic rules were supposed to come into force this morning (Wednesday), but the new regulations were not announced. They should now be published on Thursday. According to drafts seen by newspapers such as Der Standard, the new rules will mean from March 24th, there will once again be a requirement to wear an FFP2 mask when indoors in a public space in Austria if other protective measures are not available. 

FFP2 mask rules should also apply to meetings of 25 people or more, unless everyone has proof of 3G. These rules will only apply until April 2nd. 

Health care workers may also only have to quarantine for five days even if they are still infectious, or even work if they are symptom-free. This measure has been criticised by both Vienna’s City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker and the Linz Mayor Klaus Luger. Both are members of the SPÖ opposition party. The Austrian Health and Nursing Association (ÖGKV) has also criticised the plan, saying healthcare workers deserve time off to recover from the disease.

Austria’s Covid-19 situation is still concerning, with 34,340 new infections recorded on Tuesday, 55 new deaths, and hospitals treating a total of 3,279 Covid-19 patients, although only 225 are being cared for in ICUs. At the same time the health sector is struggling with staff shortages.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new covid rules

Council to vote on energy bonus bill

Austria’s National Council will meet today to decide on how to tackle inflation and vote on the proposed energy bonus, which will mean 150 euros will be deducted from the next electricity bill. However, high earning households will not see any reductions. The council will also discuss putting protection zones around hospitals. 

READ MORE: Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising cost of living

New emergency shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Vienna

A new emergency shelter for people arriving from Ukraine has been set up at Vienna’s Messe Wien. Up to 300 refugees are now being cared for there every night. There will also be a second registration point at the shelter, following long queues to access the registration point at the Austria Centre. In future Messe Wien could become a distribution point for Austria’s federal states for all Ukrainian refugees coming into Austria, broadcaster ORF reports. 

READ MORE:

Lack of rain sparks climate fears

There has been hardly any rain in Austria for weeks, sparking fears that plants will struggle to grow unless there is rain soon. In three Austrian cities – Graz, Klagenfurt and Innsbruck – it has not rained at all this month. The Ministry of  Climate Protection tweeted  on Tuesday the weather was a result of the climate crisis and said it was time for Austria to act. 

New bike rental scheme to start in Vienna

A new bike rental system is starting in Vienna from April 1st. The WienMobil is the new rental bike system of Wiener Linien. It will replace the Gewista’s city bikes, which have been available in the city for 19 years. Parking stations in all districts are planned. The new bikes will be red and white, have seven gears and an electronic frame lock. This must be unlocked via the app when driving off and locked to end the journey. From April 1st, 1,000 WienMobil bikes will be available – initially at 60 rental stations that are currently being set up. By autumn there will be 3,000 bikes and 185 stations. Half an hour will cost 60 cents, though Wiener Linien annual ticket holders will pay 30 cents. The new rental bike system is operated by nextbike.

Construction sector struggling to source raw materials due to war in Ukraine

Austria’s construction industry is struggling to source building materials such as concrete, steel and wood, as well as insulating materials, laminated beams and plastic products, due to the war in Ukraine, broadcaster ORF reports. Since the Covid-19 pandemic there have also been problems finding enough trained staff. Neighbouring Germany has already warned it may have to stop some construction projects due to shortages in products such as nails and screws. 

New climate council will spend half a million euros on PR

A new climate council, which will meet for six weekends on  behalf of Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will cost two million euros. Half a million will go towards PR costs, awarded to the company Lockl & Keck, headed by  Lothar Lockl, who formerly managed  the Greens campaign and represented Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The cost has been criticised by Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ), who say it is a “pseudo committee” costing Austrian taxpayers several hundred thousand euros,” Der Standard newspaper reports.  The newspaper also notes the committee was mainly funded by donations rather than public money.

SHOW COMMENTS