Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: No change for mask rules in schools

The Federal Government has confirmed there will be no changes to the current mask rules in schools - for now.

Published: 24 March 2022 13:09 CET
Covid-19: No change for mask rules in schools
The Federal Government has announced there will be no changes to Austria's current FFP2 mask rules for schools. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s current FFP2 mask rules for schools will remain unchanged for now, despite calls from some politicians to tighten the mandate.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Minister of Education Martin Polaschek of the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) at a press conference in Vienna.

The current rules require students to wear an FFP2 mask when moving around the school but not while sitting in a class. It is similar to the rule applied to other public indoor spaces and gastronomy.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Austria brings back mandatory FFP2 masks indoors as Covid cases soar

Speaking about the rule for schools, Polaschek said: “We will definitely keep this rule until the Easter holidays.”

Governor of Upper Austria Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP), recently called for the mask rule in schools to be tightened due to rising Covid-19 case numbers in schools across the country.

In addition to the mask rule, pupils and teachers are also required to test for Covid-19 three times a week.

What are Austria’s current Covid measures? 

From a nationwide vaccine mandate for every citizen earlier in the year which was subsequently scrapped, Austria has gradually relaxed Covid measures in recent weeks. 

However, the ad hoc manner in which this has taken place, along with the different rules in place in different states, has made this difficult to follow. 

The so-called spring awakening, when most restrictions were lifted, happened on 5th March, with swarms of people visiting nightclubs and parties all over the alpine country.

The midnight curfew for restaurants was also lifted as nightclubs, and apres-ski venues were allowed to reopen. 

The federal government’s are the minimum standard for rules and regulations, and states in Austria are free to adopt stricter measures.

This is the case of Vienna, as often happened during the pandemic, there is a separate set of rules.

Vienna is keeping the 2G rule to gastronomy, though the mask requirement is waived for staff and customers. There is no more curfew, and night gastronomy is allowed to open, but also with a 2G rule.

More information on the Covid measures in place can be found in the following explainer. 

EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

It can get difficult to understand the exact procedures when people test positive with constantly changing rules and regulations. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 21 March 2022 14:09 CET
Covid-19: What to do if you test positive in Austria

With record numbers of new Covid cases, it will be challenging to find someone who is not infected or knows someone who tested positive. Currently, one in every 20 Austrians has the virus, and more than 31,000 new infections were registered on Monday, March 21st. 

Here is what you need to know if you or a close contact of yours tests positive for Covid-19.

Firstly, if you only suspect you might have Covid due to symptoms or after being in contact with someone who tested positive, you should call the health line on number 1450. If they classify you as a suspected case, you will be referred to one of the specific test facilities for these cases, or someone will be sent to your home for a PCR test.

The same procedure is valid if you tested positive after a self-antigen test. It is worth noting that the 1450 line works 24/7. Still, there have been different reports from people who don’t speak German regarding responses (or lack of) in other languages, including English.

While you are a suspected case, after a positive antigen or after 1450 classified you as one, you should wait for the results of the PCR test and not leave your home in the meantime. Inform your GP and your employer that you are a suspected case.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s current Covid rules?

If you live in close contact with a suspected case but have not tested positive or been assigned a suspected case status by the authorities yourself, then you don’t need to follow home quarantine.

The PCR test is positive: what now?

If your PCR results come back as positive, you should receive an email or call from the contact tracing authorities – we’ve received reports that this does not always happen, though.

Nevertheless, you need to stay at home quarantined for 10 days. The quarantine can be ended automatically after five days if a PCR test comes back negative or with a CT value above 30 if you don’t have any symptoms for at least 48h.

How should I behave during home quarantine?

If you test positive, you must stay at home and reduce social contacts to a minimum. In addition, you are not allowed to leave your apartment or receive visits, with the exception of medical home visits.

If you live with other people, reduce contact as best as possible: wear FFP2 masks, keep a minimum distance, sleep in separate rooms, do not take meals together, thoroughly and adequately ventilate all rooms after being in them.

Other people should wait at least 20 minutes before using the rooms you were recently in.

You are not allowed to leave your home for any other reason than health and safety emergencies, meaning you cannot leave even to take your dog out or buy groceries. However, there are support systems in place if you need help taking care of other people or animals during this period.

You can contact care service on 01 90 6 40.

What if I am a close contact of someone who tested positive?

The rules for close contact persons depend on whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

Fully vaccinated people (with the three doses or two doses and recovered) no longer need to quarantine. This is also valid for children with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, if the people involved were wearing an FFP2 mask during contact, or if the person has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection in the last three months.

READ ALSO: Austria brings back mandatory FFP2 face masks indoors as Covid cases soar

Unvaccinated people were recently impacted by the new quarantine rules for close contacts that allow them to go to work and shopping but not visit gastronomy (cafes, bars and restaurants), fitness centres, or attend events.

There are different recommendations for health and nursing staff as well as in educational institutions.

Useful vocabulary

Absonderungsbescheid: A segregation notice obliges a person to isolate himself from other people as much as possible. This is often referred to as quarantine.
Kontaktpersonen: Contact persons are persons who have been in contact (shake hands, conversation,…) with a person who tested positive.
Ansteckung: Infection.
Verdachtsfall: Suspected case.
Testergebnis: Test result.

SHOW COMMENTS