Property: How to find a rental flat when you arrive in Austria
Finding an apartment or house in Austria is not easy, especially if you have recently arrived. Here's how to get a head start.
Published: 23 March 2022 12:55 CET
Renting: Austria to scrap brokerage fees from 2023
The Austrian government announced it would introduce the "buyer's principle'' for renting homes: those who hire a broker pay for the service.
Published: 23 March 2022 10:30 CET
