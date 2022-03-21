Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 22 March 2022 07:03 CET
A horse and carriage in Vienna
Fiaker horses should not have to work when the temperature in Vienna goes above 30 degrees, according to the Greens. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

President Van der Bellen appeals to EU to ditch Russian gas

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has appealed to the EU to remain united in its independence from Russian gas and after a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo during his state visit to Brussels on Monday. According to Van der Bellen, there are no signs of a total oil or gas embargo by the European Union because of the reliance on long-term contracts. “We have failed to diversify our energy supply – in gas it is obvious,” he concluded. 

State kindergarten staff in protests over pay, staff and training

State kindergarten employees demonstrated for more staff, more money and more training across Austria on Monday.  The kindergartens continued to operate in emergency mode despite the demonstrations. In Vienna, around 250 people gathered in front of the Ministry of Education. There were also demonstrations in other federal states – around 150 people came in Linz, around 100 in Salzburg and around 50 in St. Pölten and in Bregenz. 

Deportation of child ‘unlawful’, court rules

The deportation of a twelve-year-old girl known as Tina, her little sister and her mother to Georgia in January 2021 has been found to be unlawful according to Austria’s Federal Administrative Court (BVwG). The deportation, which caused controversy at the time, was “disproportionate”, the court decided. Tina had never lived in Georgia before, was unable to read and write in the alphabet used in the country, and was doing very well in her school in Vienna, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports. The asylum office is expected to appeal the judgement. 

Greens want Fiaker horses to take breaks when temperatures hit 30

The Green party is calling for Austria’s Fiaker horses, which pull Vienna’s distinctive carriages around the First District of the capital, to be banned from working once temperatures hit 30 degrees. At the moment, the upper limit is 35 degrees. However, this is measured at a weather station, which may record lower temperatures than the central areas of Vienna such as Stephansplatz or Michaelerplatz. According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper the city councilor Jürgen Czernohorszky says the rules are in place to protect the drivers rather than the animals. Setting the temperature limit to 30 degrees would have a knock on effect on other professions. He told the newspaper it was a matter which the animal welfare minister Johannes Rauch needed to address.

New cycle paths for Vienna

Vienna has unveiled plans to create more than 17 kilometers of new or improved cycling infrastructure in 44 projects. This includes new cycle lanes in:

  • Lassallestraße
  • Krottenbachstraße
  • Alberner Hafen
  • At the Heiligenstädter Bridge
  • Improvements to a section of the Wientalradweg between Winckelmannstraße and Anschützgasse.

Pharmacies to continue Covid-19 tests in Styria

Styria has decided to carry on making Covid-19 PCR and antigen tests available in its pharmacies, broadcaster ORF reports. Up to five antigen and PCR tests will be available a month from April. 

READ MORE: Free tests to be limited in Austria from April 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 21 March 2022 08:21 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Package unveiled to combat inflation and rising fuel prices 

Austria’s government unveiled a two billion package of measures to combat inflation and rising fuel prices on Sunday. The largest measure is a reduction in taxes on natural gas and electricity by the end of June 2023, which is expected to cost 900 million euros.

READ MORE: Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising fuel costs

There will be a 50 percent increase in the commuter allowance, costing 400 million euros. Around 150 million euros will be spent on encouraging people to use public transport and 120 million euros to help small and medium sized businesses with high fuel costs switch to greener energy.

A further 250 million euros will be spent on investments in wind and solar power. 

The head of the Economic Research Institute (WIFO) Gabriel Felbermayr tweeted that the package was a “a reasonable compromise”. However, the ​​Austrian trade union federation (ÖGB) tweeted the cuts were too timid, and pointed out increasing the commuter allowance helped higher earners more than those on lower salaries.  

School Covid-19 mask and testing rules to stay unchanged until Easter

The ÖVP Minister of Education Martin Polaschek has said the Covid-19 rules in schools will remain unchanged until the Easter holidays.

This means masks only have to be worn in the corridor despite stricter mask measures announced by the Minister of Health Johannes Rauch (Greens) at the weekend. 

READ MORE: Austria brings back mandatory FFP2 face masks indoors as Covid cases soar

The rules around Covid-19 testing in schools will also stay the same. While free tests will be limited to ten per month nationwide from April 1st (five PCR and antigen tests each), schoolchildren may continue to take three tests per week for the time being.

There are no plans to lift the compulsory school attendance requirement although 20,000 students are currently infected, 1,200 classes are in distance learning and nine schools are closed, Der Standard newspaper reports.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Austria’s new testing rules

Tourists avoiding Vienna’s hotels due to war in Ukraine

The head of the hotel industry group in Vienna’s Chamber of Commerce has told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper that the hotel industry in Austria’s capital is losing millions of guests due to the war in Ukraine.

Dominic Schmid said he believed the year would bring around 25 percent fewer overnight stays than originally expected, and many long-planned trips were being cancelled. 

Doctors support MFG anti-vaccination party

Vienna’s doctors elected their professional representatives on Saturday to the Medical Association and gave the anti-vaccination party MFG (Menschen, Freiheit, Grundrechte or People, Freedom, Basic Rights) led by gynaecologist Christian Fiala, six of the total 90 mandates. This means doctors who oppose vaccination will be represented in the Medical Association.

The Austrian Press Association (APA) reports that the MFG party drew the greatest support from general practitioners, achieving 13 percent of the vote in this group. 

READ MORE: Who are MFG – Austria’s vaccine-sceptic party?

Benefit concert raises €810,000 for Ukraine relief effort

A benefit concert “We Stand With Ukraine” in Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Saturday evening raised 810,337 euros towards Ukrainian charities, expressing Austrians’ solidarity with the besieged state.  The concert featured local acts such as Seiler & Speer,  Wanda and Pizzera & Jaus  and Bilderbuch. Concert tickets were 19.91 euros (the price referred to the year 1991, when Ukraine became independent).

SHOW COMMENTS