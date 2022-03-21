Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

President Van der Bellen appeals to EU to ditch Russian gas

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has appealed to the EU to remain united in its independence from Russian gas and after a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo during his state visit to Brussels on Monday. According to Van der Bellen, there are no signs of a total oil or gas embargo by the European Union because of the reliance on long-term contracts. “We have failed to diversify our energy supply – in gas it is obvious,” he concluded.



State kindergarten staff in protests over pay, staff and training

State kindergarten employees demonstrated for more staff, more money and more training across Austria on Monday. The kindergartens continued to operate in emergency mode despite the demonstrations. In Vienna, around 250 people gathered in front of the Ministry of Education. There were also demonstrations in other federal states – around 150 people came in Linz, around 100 in Salzburg and around 50 in St. Pölten and in Bregenz.

Deportation of child ‘unlawful’, court rules

The deportation of a twelve-year-old girl known as Tina, her little sister and her mother to Georgia in January 2021 has been found to be unlawful according to Austria’s Federal Administrative Court (BVwG). The deportation, which caused controversy at the time, was “disproportionate”, the court decided. Tina had never lived in Georgia before, was unable to read and write in the alphabet used in the country, and was doing very well in her school in Vienna, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports. The asylum office is expected to appeal the judgement.

Greens want Fiaker horses to take breaks when temperatures hit 30

The Green party is calling for Austria’s Fiaker horses, which pull Vienna’s distinctive carriages around the First District of the capital, to be banned from working once temperatures hit 30 degrees. At the moment, the upper limit is 35 degrees. However, this is measured at a weather station, which may record lower temperatures than the central areas of Vienna such as Stephansplatz or Michaelerplatz. According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper the city councilor Jürgen Czernohorszky says the rules are in place to protect the drivers rather than the animals. Setting the temperature limit to 30 degrees would have a knock on effect on other professions. He told the newspaper it was a matter which the animal welfare minister Johannes Rauch needed to address.

New cycle paths for Vienna

Vienna has unveiled plans to create more than 17 kilometers of new or improved cycling infrastructure in 44 projects. This includes new cycle lanes in:

Lassallestraße

Krottenbachstraße

Alberner Hafen

At the Heiligenstädter Bridge

Improvements to a section of the Wientalradweg between Winckelmannstraße and Anschützgasse.

Pharmacies to continue Covid-19 tests in Styria

Styria has decided to carry on making Covid-19 PCR and antigen tests available in its pharmacies, broadcaster ORF reports. Up to five antigen and PCR tests will be available a month from April.

