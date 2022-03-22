For members
CITIZENSHIP
COMPARE: Which EU countries grant citizenship to the most people?
Certain countries in Europe grant citizenship to foreign residents far more than others. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
Published: 22 March 2022 16:04 CET
The European flag with stars that woble is pictured at the European Commission headquarters building, in Brussels on October 13, 2021. (Photo by Aris Oikonomou / AFP)
EUROPEAN UNION
‘Tectonic shift’: How the Ukraine crisis has changed the EU
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rather than "humiliating" the EU as one British newspaper suggested, has brought member states together and forced them to act decisively and cooperate in new ways, writes Claudia Delpero.
Published: 14 March 2022 15:18 CET
