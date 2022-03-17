Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Vienna’s Mayor to announce Covid-19 measures

Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig will meet with experts later today to discuss the next Covid-19 measures. An announcement is expected in the afternoon.

The mayor has already indicated Austria’s capital city will take a different path than the federal government.

The city’s Health Councillor Peter Hacker said on Wednesday that he was “stunned by the way an experiment is being carried out on over eight million Austrians.”

He was referring to plans to limit testing and reduce quarantine for unvaccinated contacts in April.

READ MORE: Vienna to debate Covid measures on Thursday

It is not clear if the Alles Gurgelt test system in Vienna will continue to operate, or how the new testing regime will affect schools. Employees of Lifebrain, the company which carries out the city’s ‘gurgle tests’, have been told they may face redundancy according to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

Further details have emerged of the scheme. According to the Austrian press agency APA, unvaccinated people who have contact with someone infected with Covid-19 will have access to free tests, while vaccinated people, who are not considered “contact people” in this case, will not.

Tests will be free of charge for people with symptoms. There will also be no price caps on tests.

READ MORE: Free Covid-19 tests to be limited in Austria from mid-April

Austria’s Covid-19 infections expected to keep rising

Austria’s Covid-19 infections are expected to keep rising according to the country’s forecasting group. This is despite a record number of infections having been reached in Austria with almost 60,000 cases reported in 24 hours on Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased by 46 people to 3,033, though of these, 221 are in intensive care units (ICU). Since last week, the number of seriously ill ICU patients has increased by 39.

READ MORE:

Former Austrian foreign minister received jewellery from Putin worth €50,000

Austria’s former foreign minister Karin Kneissl who now sits on the Board of Directors of the Russian state gas company Rosneft, received sapphire earrings worth around €50,000 euros from Vladimir Putin when he was a guest at her wedding, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports.

Up to 200,000 refugees could come from Ukraine to Austria

Experts predict that Austria will have to prepare for up to 200,000 refugees from Ukraine who will stay in the country at least for the short term, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Almost 5,000 Ukrainian refugees have already registered to stay in Austria, mostly in Vienna and Burgenland. Austria will take a further 2,000 vulnerable refugees from Moldova this weekend.

READ MORE: How Austria and Austrians are helping Ukrainian refugees

Thousands of beds are being made available in Austria for refugees fleeing Ukraine. In the next few days, space for 1,200 refugees will be made available in the Messe Wien near the Prater in Vienna. There will be hot food, medical help, support and a large play area for children.

A Graz exhibition centre started offering accommodation on Wednesday. Broadcaster ORF reports 200 people registered in the Styrian city in the first three hours.

Austrians support increase in defence spending

A recent survey conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Defence in Austria found around 60 percent of Austrians want an increase in defence spending.

They also believe that the army should again be geared more towards being able to ward off military attacks on Austria, broadcaster ORF reports. The survey was carried out between March 2nd and 7th among 800 Austrians aged 16 and over.

However, a majority of Austrians want the country to stay neutral: 83 percent are in favour of maintaining the country’s neutrality, while only 16 percent are against it.

READ MORE: What would Austrian style neutrality mean for Ukraine?

Calls to regulate fuel prices



Austria’s opposition SPÖ party is calling for the federal government to ensure that falling worldwide oil prices are reflected at the pump. The SPÖ-led state of Carinthia also called for a price cap on fuel. In response, Austria’s Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP) said the government was monitoring the situation closely and pointed out that Austria’s petrol prices were in line with the rest of Europe.

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) told broadcaster ORF the high fuel prices could be taken to the Federal Competition Authority (BWB) to ensure fair prices.

UPDATED: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria