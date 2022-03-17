Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 17 March 2022 07:22 CET
St Stephen's Cathedral
Pranksters woke up people living in the First District of Vienna by making the bells of St. Stephen's Cathedral ring out at 2am on Wednesday. ((JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Vienna’s Mayor to announce Covid-19 measures 

Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig will meet with experts later today to discuss the next Covid-19 measures. An announcement is expected in the afternoon.

The mayor has already indicated Austria’s capital city will take a different path than the federal government.

The city’s Health Councillor Peter Hacker said on Wednesday that he was “stunned by the way an experiment is being carried out on over eight million Austrians.”

He was referring to plans to limit testing and reduce quarantine for unvaccinated contacts in April.

It is not clear if the Alles Gurgelt test system in Vienna will continue to operate, or how the new testing regime will affect schools. Employees of Lifebrain, the company which carries out the city’s ‘gurgle tests’, have been told they may face redundancy according to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

Further details have emerged of the scheme. According to the Austrian press agency APA, unvaccinated people who have contact with someone infected with Covid-19 will have access to free tests, while vaccinated people, who are not considered “contact people” in this case, will not.

Tests will be free of charge for people with symptoms. There will also be no price caps on tests.

Austria’s Covid-19 infections expected to keep rising

Austria’s Covid-19 infections are expected to keep rising according to the country’s forecasting group. This is despite a record number of infections having been reached in Austria with almost 60,000 cases reported in 24 hours on Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased by 46 people to 3,033, though of these, 221 are in intensive care units (ICU). Since last week, the number of seriously ill ICU patients has increased by 39. 

Former Austrian foreign minister received jewellery from Putin worth €50,000 

Austria’s former foreign minister Karin Kneissl who now sits on the Board of Directors of the Russian state gas company Rosneft, received sapphire earrings worth around €50,000 euros from Vladimir Putin when he was a guest at her wedding, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports.

Up to 200,000 refugees could come from Ukraine to Austria

Experts predict that Austria will have to prepare for up to 200,000 refugees from Ukraine who will stay in the country at least for the short term, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Almost 5,000 Ukrainian refugees have already registered to stay in Austria, mostly in Vienna and Burgenland. Austria will take a further 2,000 vulnerable refugees from Moldova this weekend. 

Thousands of beds are being made available in Austria for refugees fleeing Ukraine. In the next few days, space for 1,200 refugees will be made available in the Messe Wien near the Prater in Vienna. There will be hot food, medical help, support and a large play area for children.

A Graz exhibition centre started offering accommodation on Wednesday. Broadcaster ORF reports 200 people registered in the Styrian city in the first three hours. 

Austrians support increase in defence spending

A recent survey conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Defence in Austria found around 60 percent of Austrians want an increase in defence spending.

They also believe that the army should again be geared more towards being able to ward off military attacks on Austria, broadcaster ORF reports. The survey was carried out between March 2nd and 7th among 800 Austrians aged 16 and over.

However, a majority of Austrians want the country to stay neutral: 83 percent are in favour of maintaining the country’s neutrality, while only 16 percent are against it.

Calls to regulate fuel prices

Austria’s opposition SPÖ party is calling for the federal government to ensure that falling worldwide oil prices are reflected at the pump. The SPÖ-led state of Carinthia also called for a price cap on fuel. In response, Austria’s Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP) said the government was monitoring the situation closely and pointed out that Austria’s petrol prices were in line with the rest of Europe. 

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) told broadcaster ORF the high fuel prices could be taken to the Federal Competition Authority (BWB) to ensure fair prices.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 16 March 2022 09:10 CET
Updated: 16 March 2022 11:07 CET
Debate over reducing Austria’s speed limits on roads

As The Local reported on Tuesday, a debate is currently underway in Austria over whether to reduce the speed limit on motorways, dual carriages and other roads to reduce the need for Russian oil and gas.

A speed limit of 100 km/h is proposed on motorways and dual carriageways instead of 130 km/h. On open roads this could be reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h.

The Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) says the effect would only  reduce one to three percent of domestic fuel consumption, based on data from the Vienna University of Technology.

However the environmentalist group GLOBAL 2000 says driving at  100 km/h uses ten percent less fuel than going at 130 km/h, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports.   

Austria in top three of Covid-19 infections in Europe

More than 300,000 people were infected with the Covid-19 in the past week in Austria – giving the Alpine state one of the highest rates of infection in Europe.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), only Iceland and Liechtenstein had a higher incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a comparison of 46 European countries.

However, some European countries have low rates of testing in comparison to Austria, broadcaster ORF noted. 

The statistics portal “Our World in Data” shows Austria has overtaken France in terms of Covid-19 hospitalisations. Austria had 318 patients per million inhabitants in hospital for Covid-19 on March 14th. Only Latvia with 566 hospitalised patients per million inhabitants, Slovakia (477), Estonia (473) and Bulgaria (460) are ahead of Austria in terms of hospital numbers.

Criticism of change to quarantine and testing regulations

There has been criticism of proposed changes to Austria’s quarantine and testing rules, with quarantine times being reduced for contacts of infected people who are unvaccinated and tests limited in number from April.

A member of the scientific advisory group GECKO Gerry Foitik  said some  “decisions” had been made “politically”. The ÖGB trade union described the government’s course as “irresponsible”. 

Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig, who is in the opposition SPÖ party, also criticised the decisions. Discussions are in place to see if Vienna can lift these measures in line with the rest of Austria. 

Vienna unveils energy support package

Vienna will pay 200 euros to households on low incomes to combat energy price increases. The rise in fuel prices means on average people in the capital are paying an extra 500 euros for energy. The payments will go to recipients of housing assistance, the unemployed, people who receive minimum income and pensioners with a minimum pension.

The scheme will cost 50 million euros. A further 26 million euros has been set aside to help households update their heating and electricity systems to remove “energy guzzlers”.

There will also be subsidies available for green energy initiatives such as solar panels, broadcaster ORF reports. 

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees start school in Vienna

Vienna has announced it has already offered 800 refugee children from Ukraine a place at school, where they will get free school meals. The city said it was looking for native Ukrainian speakers to help the children settle into Austria. 

