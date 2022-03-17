Calls for Russian-owned Austrian hotels to be opened to refugees

As more Ukrainians arrive in Austria, there are calls for a string of Russian-owned hotels in Tyrol to be transformed into accommodation for refugees.

Mozart Hotel Vital in Ried, and Hotel Maximilian and Hotel Tirolerhof, both in Serfaus, are all owned by Andrey Metelsky, the head of Moscow’s branch of Vladimir Putin’s ruling party United Russia.

All three hotels have been threatened with auction since 2020 after missed payments to Tiroler Sparkasse during the pandemic. The Tiroler Tageszeitung reports more than €3 million is owed to the bank.

Now, Dominik Oberhofer from the Tyrolean branch of the New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS), has called on Metelsky to open up the hotels as refugee accommodation.

Oberhofer said: “While yachts, castles, etc. are being confiscated in other European countries, I advocate in Tyrol that we now confront Mr. Metelsky with the demand. It’s time for him to show his colours.”

Dmitry Leonovich, manager of the hotels in Tyrol, confirmed to the Tiroler Tageszeitung that the auction procedures will not impact the operations of the hotels.

Additionally, another Metelsky-owned company, Sotour Austria Hotelbetriebs GmbH in Vienna, recently filed for bankruptcy, although it is also reported this will not impact the hotels in Tyrol.

In 2019, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Metelsky of hiding ownership of the hotels in the Austrian Alps, as well as a hotel and mansion in Vienna.