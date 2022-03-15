Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Published: 16 March 2022 09:10 CET
A couple checks the view from the roof-top balcony of the Haus Des Meeres indoor Zoo in Vienna.
Watch out for the Sahara dust over Austria today (JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Debate over reducing Austria’s speed limits on roads

As The Local reported on Tuesday, a debate is currently underway in Austria over whether to reduce the speed limit on motorways, dual carriages and other roads to reduce the need for Russian oil and gas. A speed limit of 100 km/h is proposed on motorways and dual carriageways instead of 130 km/h. On open roads this could be reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about driving on the autobahn in Austria

The Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) says the effect would only  reduce one to three percent of domestic fuel consumption, based on data from the Vienna University of Technology. However the environmentalist group GLOBAL 2000 says driving at  100 km/h uses ten percent less fuel than going at 130 km/h, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports.   

Austria in top three of Covid-19 infections in Europe

More than 300,000 people were infected with the Covid-19 in the past week in Austria – giving the Alpine state one of the highest rates of infection in Europe. According to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), only Iceland and Liechtenstein had a higher incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a comparison of 46 European countries. However, some European countries have low rates of testing in comparison to Austria, broadcaster ORF noted. 

The statistics portal “Our World in Data” shows Austria has overtaken France in terms of Covid-19 hospitalisations. Austria had 318 patients per million inhabitants in hospital for Covid-19 on March 14th. Only Latvia with 566 hospitalised patients per million inhabitants, Slovakia (477), Estonia (473) and Bulgaria (460) are ahead of Austria in terms of hospital numbers.

Criticism of change to quarantine and testing regulations

There has been criticism of proposed changes to Austria’s quarantine and testing rules, with quarantine times being reduced for contacts of infected people who are unvaccinated and tests limited in number from April. A member of the scientific advisory group GECKO Gerry Foitik  said some  “decisions” had been made “politically”. The ÖGB trade union described the government’s course as “irresponsible”. 

Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig, who is in the opposition SPÖ party, also criticised the decisions. Discussions are in place to see if Vienna can lift these measures in line with the rest of Austria. 

READ MORE: Free Covid-19 tests to be limited in Austria from April

Vienna unveils energy support package

Vienna will pay 200 euros to households on low incomes to combat energy price increases. The rise in fuel prices means on average people in the capital are paying an extra 500 euros for energy. The payments will go to recipients of housing assistance, the unemployed, people who receive minimum income and pensioners with a minimum pension. The scheme will cost 50 million euros. A further 26 million euros has been set aside to help households update their heating and electricity systems to remove “energy guzzlers”. There will also be subsidies available for green energy initiatives such as solar panels, broadcaster ORF reports. 

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees start school in Vienna

Vienna has announced it has already offered 800 refugee children from Ukraine a place at school, where they will get free school meals. The city said it was looking for native Ukrainian speakers to help the children settle into Austria. 

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Published: 15 March 2022 07:21 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Changes to electricity tax and climate bonus proposed

Austria’s Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has told the Zib2 programme that he does not plan to reduce VAT on oil and gas, as this would primarily benefit the wealthy. He said in any case, the EU sets minimum rates of tax, which he is proposing should be relaxed first.

Such a measure requires unanimity from all EU countries, broadcaster ORF reports.

Brunner also said he wants to go ahead with CO2 taxation later in the year, which is linked to a climate bonus compensation payment, in theory cancelling out the tax for lower income households.

This climate bonus may now be increased to combat fuel poverty. However, Brunner does want to cancel electricity tax, which would result in annual savings of around €60 for an average household. 

Upper Austria’s governor wants to scrap Covid-19 quarantine

The ÖVP Governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer, wants to change the quarantine rules for people infected with Covid-19, he said in an interview with the ÖO Nachrichten website.

In light of current staff shortages in hospitals and other settings, Stelzer called for asymptomatic people to be released from quarantine and be allowed to go to work, while suggesting only those with symptoms should stay home while they felt ill.

However, the opposition SPÖ health spokesman Peter Binder said abandoning quarantine measures would mean “capitulating to the deadly virus”. 

Since Austria (apart from Vienna) lifted all its Covid-19 measures on March 5th, numbers of infections have risen sharply, and are set to continue to rise for a week or two.  

According to the Upper Austria Covid-19  dashboard, there are currently more than more than 54,000 infected people, and almost 69,000 people are in quarantine in the entire state.

Vienna’s hospitals under strain as ten percent of staff are off sick

In Vienna a huge number of hospital staff are also on sick leave due to the high numbers of Covid-19 infections.

Around ten percent of nurses, doctors and healthcare staff at the city’s clinics are currently on sick leave, according to broadcaster ORF. The situation is not expected to ease until April. 

Innsbruck and Upper Austria welcome Ukrainian refugees

The city of Innsbruck has set up a contact centre for people who have fled war in Ukraine. The Marillac building on Innsbruck’s Sennstrasse will be open 24 hours a day. People can go there to be registered and given a health check. Accommodation will also be distributed there. People who wish to house refugees in Tyrol are asked to email   the registration office at [email protected]

READ MORE: How Vienna is helping thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving by train

The state of Upper Austria has taken in 73 orphans from Ukraine. The children were previously housed in Sieverodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, before being moved to Lviv. The children arrived in St. Georgen im Attergau (Upper Austria) on Monday, having been bussed from Ukraine following Russian attacks. An old sanatorium will be used to house the children.

Slovenia slashes price of petrol and diesel

Austrians living near the border with Slovenia may be tempted to fill up their cars in the neighbouring country. Slovenia has just ​​capped the price of normal petrol to €1.503 per litre, while a litre of diesel will cost no more than €1.541.

These prices will be valid for 30 days, Slovenia’s Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek announced on Monday.

