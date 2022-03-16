Read news from:
Stephansdom: Vienna woken up after hacker sets church bells to ring at 2am

The famous bells at St. Stephan's cathedral rang for almost half an hour before the priest brought peace and quiet back to Vienna's first district.

Published: 16 March 2022 17:32 CET
St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash
St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash

At around 2am this Wednesday, 16, Vienna’s landmark St. Stephan’s cathedral was hacked, and the famous bells started ringing. 

The unexpected alarm clock was halted when cathedral priest Toni Faber personally shut them off using his tablet, Vienna’s Archdiocese spokesperson told ORF.

While at first a technical error was suspected, later in the day the surprising culprit was determined: it was a hacker attack. According to Faber, the cybercriminal gained access to the church’s system through a vulnerability at its remote maintenance systems. 

The technology was at blame but was also the solution, as the priest was able to stop the ringing using his tablet. 

Later, the bells were taken off the standard network, and a VPN and further protections were set up. 

Stephansdom

St. Stephan’s (or Stephen’s) cathedral is one of the main symbols of Austria. Located in the centre of Vienna, it is also a tourist magnet: over six million people visit the cathedral every year, according to its website. 

The gothic church has been a cathedral church since 1,365, and it still celebrates catholic services every day of the week, especially during Christian holidays. 

There are several bells in its towers. The most famous one is the Pummerin, which is also the third-largest free-swinging ringing church bell in Europe.

Since the Pummerin is not connected to the internet system, it was not a part of the orchestra this early morning. 

Useful vocabulary

Hackerangriff – hacker attack

Glocken – bells

Dom – cathedral

Kirche – church

Wecker – alarm clock

Ai Weiwei at Vienna’s Albertina Modern: ‘Democracy on shaking foundations’

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revealed the "shaking foundation" of democracy, Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei said as he unveiled what he said was the biggest retrospective of his work to date.

Published: 16 March 2022 10:52 CET
Reflecting on the war and the massive refugee crisis it has created, Ai expressed fears for “our… so-called peaceful life since World War Two” “Suddenly we feel the… foundation is shaking of democracy and freedom,” he told journalists in Vienna Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Albertina Modern gallery where the show, “In Search of Humanity”, opens Wednesday.

While condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbour as “unacceptable”, Ai expressed concern about increasing global divisions. A “Cold War psychology is not going to work”, he said.

The new exhibition, which he described as “critical and radical”, displays several works that are responses to the experiences of those fleeing war and persecution.

There is a striking arrangement of life jackets found on the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, arranged around a giant crystal ball in a lotus-like installation.

That piece is also typical of the monumental nature of much of the work on show, which comprises more than 50 tonnes of material.

None of his previous shows, he said, had had such broad coverage of his work. It charts the evolution of his artistic work and political activism over several decades.

Dystopian dolls’ houses 

What Ai calls the current “crisis of human rights and freedom of speech” is starkly portrayed in a life-size replica of the cell where he was held and interrogated after his 2011 arrest by the Chinese police.

A set of dioramas beside it depict scenes from his interrogation, like dystopian dolls’ houses.

Some of his more recent works, such as the treadmill used by his friend Julian Assange during his stay at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, are perhaps not the easiest to read.

Others however, pack a more direct emotional punch. A huge installation makes use of twisted rebars salvaged from a school destroyed in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, which killed more than 80,000 people.

The work stands as a testament to the thousands of children killed when poorly constructed school buildings collapsed.

Irreverence and humour are also on display, such as in the series of photos of Ai’s famous middle finger directed at sites such as the ceremonial gate in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

They are arrayed beneath a four-letter word lit up in neon. He also makes extensive use of Lego as a medium — in one case to recreate the Saudi flag.

Instead of the Islamic profession of belief, the flag is emblazoned with the reported last words of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during his 2018 murder in Istanbul’s Saudi consulate: “I can’t breathe”. The show runs until September 4.

