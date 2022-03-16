Read news from:
VIENNA

Ai Weiwei at Vienna’s Albertina Modern: ‘Democracy on shaking foundations’

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has revealed the "shaking foundation" of democracy, Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei said as he unveiled what he said was the biggest retrospective of his work to date.

Published: 16 March 2022 10:52 CET
A poster outside Vienna's Albertina Modern promoting a new exhibition from Chinese artist Ai Weiwei Photo: JOE KLAMAR / AFP
Reflecting on the war and the massive refugee crisis it has created, Ai expressed fears for “our… so-called peaceful life since World War Two” “Suddenly we feel the… foundation is shaking of democracy and freedom,” he told journalists in Vienna Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Albertina Modern gallery where the show, “In Search of Humanity”, opens Wednesday.

While condemning Russia’s invasion of its neighbour as “unacceptable”, Ai expressed concern about increasing global divisions. A “Cold War psychology is not going to work”, he said.

The new exhibition, which he described as “critical and radical”, displays several works that are responses to the experiences of those fleeing war and persecution.

There is a striking arrangement of life jackets found on the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, arranged around a giant crystal ball in a lotus-like installation.

That piece is also typical of the monumental nature of much of the work on show, which comprises more than 50 tonnes of material.

None of his previous shows, he said, had had such broad coverage of his work. It charts the evolution of his artistic work and political activism over several decades.

Dystopian dolls’ houses 

What Ai calls the current “crisis of human rights and freedom of speech” is starkly portrayed in a life-size replica of the cell where he was held and interrogated after his 2011 arrest by the Chinese police.

A set of dioramas beside it depict scenes from his interrogation, like dystopian dolls’ houses.

Some of his more recent works, such as the treadmill used by his friend Julian Assange during his stay at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, are perhaps not the easiest to read.

Others however, pack a more direct emotional punch. A huge installation makes use of twisted rebars salvaged from a school destroyed in the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, which killed more than 80,000 people.

The work stands as a testament to the thousands of children killed when poorly constructed school buildings collapsed.

Irreverence and humour are also on display, such as in the series of photos of Ai’s famous middle finger directed at sites such as the ceremonial gate in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

They are arrayed beneath a four-letter word lit up in neon. He also makes extensive use of Lego as a medium — in one case to recreate the Saudi flag.

Instead of the Islamic profession of belief, the flag is emblazoned with the reported last words of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during his 2018 murder in Istanbul’s Saudi consulate: “I can’t breathe”. The show runs until September 4.

UKRAINE

UPDATE: Almost 120,000 refugees have arrived in Austria from Ukraine

Austria has received tens of thousands of people from Ukraine so far, but the vast majority have decided to continue their journeys to other countries in Europe

Published: 14 March 2022 17:41 CET
UPDATE: Almost 120,000 refugees have arrived in Austria from Ukraine

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Austria has received some 117,000 refugees fleeing the war, Austria’s Ministry of the Interior confirmed on Monday afternoon

Only around a quarter of the arrivals, though, currently want to stay in Austria.

But, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the proportion is likely to increase in the country.

The UN has already warned that the subsequent waves of refugees will be people who do not have any contact points in Western Europe. So far, most of the Ukrainians have travelled from Austria further to Spain, Italy, or Germany, where there are larger Ukrainian communities.

READ MORE: How Vienna is helping thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving by train

As the war rages on, those arriving might want to stay at their first place of arrival, as they have no other ties to other countries. However, they also tend to be more vulnerable people: those without passports or money, the UN had said.

Formal registry

It has been difficult to measure how many people have stayed in Austria and even how many have arrived.

This is because Ukrainian citizens don’t need to register for short-term stays in Austria. Besides, many have stayed with private households, friends, or even short-term rentals.

Starting this Monday, 14, refugees wishing to stay in Austria will be formally registered. They will receive an identity card and basic care.  

READ MORE: How Austria and Austrians are helping Ukrainian refugees

The country has set out 34 fixed registration offices where refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine can go for assistance and documentation.

Useful vocabulary

Flüchtlinge – refugees

Weiterreise – onward journey

Registrierungsstellen – registration offices

Notquartiere – emergency quarters

