Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 15 March 2022 07:21 CET
Cherry blossom trees
It's going to be warm and cloudy today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Changes to electricity tax and climate bonus proposed

Austria’s Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has told the  Zib2 programme that he does not plan to reduce VAT on oil and gas, as this would primarily benefit the wealthy. He said in any case, the EU sets minimum rates of tax, which he is proposing should be relaxed first. Such a measure requires unanimity from all EU countries, broadcaster ORF reports. Brunner also said he wants to go ahead with CO2 taxation later in the year, which is linked to a climate bonus compensation payment, in theory cancelling out the tax for lower income households. This climate bonus may now be increased to combat fuel poverty. However, Brunner does want to cancel electricity tax, which would result in annual savings of around €60 for an average household. 

Upper Austria’s governor wants to scrap Covid-19 quarantine

The ÖVP Governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer, wants to change the quarantine rules for people infected with Covid-19, he said in an interview with the ÖO Nachrichten website. In light of current staff shortages in hospitals and other settings, Stelzer called for asymptomatic people to be released from quarantine and be allowed to go to work, while suggesting only those with symptoms should stay home while they felt ill. However, the opposition SPÖ health spokesman Peter Binder said abandoning quarantine measures would mean “capitulating to the deadly virus”. 

Since Austria (apart from Vienna) lifted all its Covid-19 measures on March 5th, numbers of infections have risen sharply, and are set to continue to rise for a week or two.  According to the Upper Austria Covid-19  dashboard, there are currently more than more than 54,000 infected people, and almost 69,000 people are in quarantine in the entire state.

Vienna’s hospitals under strain as ten percent of staff are off sick

In Vienna a huge number of hospital staff are also on sick leave due to the high numbers of Covid-19 infections. Around ten percent of nurses, doctors and healthcare staff at the city’s clinics are currently on sick leave, according to broadcaster ORF. The situation is not expected to ease until April. 

Innsbruck and Upper Austria welcome Ukrainian refugees

The city of Innsbruck has set up a contact centre for people who have fled war in Ukraine. The Marillac building on Innsbruck’s Sennstrasse will be open 24 hours a day. People can go there to be registered and given a health check. Accommodation will also be distributed there. People who wish to house refugees in Tyrol are asked to email   the registration office at [email protected] 

The state of Upper Austria has taken in 73 orphans from Ukraine. The children were previously housed in Sieverodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, before being moved to Lviv. The children arrived in St. Georgen im Attergau (Upper Austria) on Monday, having been bussed from Ukraine following Russian attacks. An old sanatorium will be used to house the children.

Slovenia slashes price of petrol and diesel

Austrians living near the border with Slovenia may be tempted to fill up their cars in the neighbouring country. Slovenia has just ​​capped the price of normal petrol to €1.503 per litre,  while a litre of diesel will cost no more than €1.541. These prices will be valid for 30 days, Slovenia’s Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek announced on Monday.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Published: 14 March 2022 08:31 CET
Austria protected by NATO despite neutrality

Austria will be protected by NATO in the event of Russian aggression, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has told Der Standard newspaper.

At the EU summit last week in Paris, the EU states also promised those neutral EU countries that are not members of NATO, such as Austria, military assistance in the event of an attack.

According to the Chancellor, this applies to Malta, Ireland, Cyprus and Austria, but also to Finland and Sweden. Nehammer (ÖVP) told the newspaper the promise had “remarkable clarity”. However, he emphasised there were no plans for an EU army.

READ MORE: The reason behind Austria’s neutrality

Specialist refugee unit created 

Austria’s Chancellor Kark Nehammer has created a specialist unit to coordinate Ukrainian refugees, which will be headed up by Major General Michael Takacs. Takacs already worked in 2015 and 2016 as a cabinet secretary for Christian Konrad, who was Austria’s refugee coordinator at the time.

There is an enormous willingness from Austrian people  to help the refugees currently coming into Austria, according to Nehammer. Almost 30,000 lodgings for the newcomers have already been registered with the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU). 

READ MORE:

No plans for restrictions despite spiralling Covid-19 infections

Austria’s Commission for Covid-19 (GECKO) and the Minister of Health Johannes Rauch (Greens) are against reintroducing more restrictions despite rising Covid-19 cases, broadcaster ORF reports. Numbers in hospitals are stable.

Rauch wants to make wearing masks voluntary and is against stopping free Covid tests. Compulsory vaccinations might be reintroduced in autumn. However, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner wants to phase out free testing for everyone, he told broadcaster ORF in an interview.

ANALYSIS: Are Vienna’s tighter Covid measures ‘a mistake’?

Ukrainian Saturday school numbers double 

A Ukrainian Saturday school in Vienna has seen its numbers double in the past week, Der Standard newspaper reports. The newspaper reports 450 new students have registered in the past few days.

The school, which has been running for ten years, is in Beethovenplatz 1 in the first district of Vienna. Ukrainian children attend the school in addition to their Austrian schooling at weekends, and learn the Ukrainian language and culture, but also physics, biology, history and ethical religious studies. 

More trains to transport refugees

Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) has announced that Austria will send trains to the Polish-Ukrainian border to transport refugees. Gewessler underlined that Austria will continue to provide support to Ukraine during a trip to Poland at the weekend, broadcaster  ORF reports. 

