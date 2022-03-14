Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Changes to electricity tax and climate bonus proposed

Austria’s Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has told the Zib2 programme that he does not plan to reduce VAT on oil and gas, as this would primarily benefit the wealthy. He said in any case, the EU sets minimum rates of tax, which he is proposing should be relaxed first. Such a measure requires unanimity from all EU countries, broadcaster ORF reports. Brunner also said he wants to go ahead with CO2 taxation later in the year, which is linked to a climate bonus compensation payment, in theory cancelling out the tax for lower income households. This climate bonus may now be increased to combat fuel poverty. However, Brunner does want to cancel electricity tax, which would result in annual savings of around €60 for an average household.

Upper Austria’s governor wants to scrap Covid-19 quarantine

The ÖVP Governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer, wants to change the quarantine rules for people infected with Covid-19, he said in an interview with the ÖO Nachrichten website. In light of current staff shortages in hospitals and other settings, Stelzer called for asymptomatic people to be released from quarantine and be allowed to go to work, while suggesting only those with symptoms should stay home while they felt ill. However, the opposition SPÖ health spokesman Peter Binder said abandoning quarantine measures would mean “capitulating to the deadly virus”.

Since Austria (apart from Vienna) lifted all its Covid-19 measures on March 5th, numbers of infections have risen sharply, and are set to continue to rise for a week or two. According to the Upper Austria Covid-19 dashboard, there are currently more than more than 54,000 infected people, and almost 69,000 people are in quarantine in the entire state.

Vienna’s hospitals under strain as ten percent of staff are off sick

In Vienna a huge number of hospital staff are also on sick leave due to the high numbers of Covid-19 infections. Around ten percent of nurses, doctors and healthcare staff at the city’s clinics are currently on sick leave, according to broadcaster ORF. The situation is not expected to ease until April.

Innsbruck and Upper Austria welcome Ukrainian refugees

The city of Innsbruck has set up a contact centre for people who have fled war in Ukraine. The Marillac building on Innsbruck’s Sennstrasse will be open 24 hours a day. People can go there to be registered and given a health check. Accommodation will also be distributed there. People who wish to house refugees in Tyrol are asked to email the registration office at [email protected]

The state of Upper Austria has taken in 73 orphans from Ukraine. The children were previously housed in Sieverodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, before being moved to Lviv. The children arrived in St. Georgen im Attergau (Upper Austria) on Monday, having been bussed from Ukraine following Russian attacks. An old sanatorium will be used to house the children.

Slovenia slashes price of petrol and diesel

Austrians living near the border with Slovenia may be tempted to fill up their cars in the neighbouring country. Slovenia has just ​​capped the price of normal petrol to €1.503 per litre, while a litre of diesel will cost no more than €1.541. These prices will be valid for 30 days, Slovenia’s Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek announced on Monday.