Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EUROPEAN UNION

‘Tectonic shift’: How the Ukraine crisis has changed the EU

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rather than "humiliating" the EU as one British newspaper suggested, has brought member states together and forced them to act decisively and cooperate in new ways, writes Claudia Delpero.

Published: 14 March 2022 15:18 CET
'Tectonic shift': How the Ukraine crisis has changed the EU
France's President Emmanuel Macron and EU leaders pose for a family photograph at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, on March 10, 2022, ahead of the EU leaders summit. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

“Europe will be forged in crises and will be the sum of the solutions adopted for those crises,” said Jean Monnet, one of the founding fathers of the European Union. 

That prediction has proven true time and again since the first six countries (France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) decided, in the aftermath of World War II, to pool together to make new conflicts among them impossible.

Other countries later joined the bloc, usually after economic or political shocks. The United Kingdom applied for membership (and was initially rejected twice) after the Suez crisis and the dismantling of the empire. Greece and Spain saw the EU accession, in the 1980s, as a way to complete the path to democracy after painful years of dictatorship. The fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War paved the way for the access of Central and Eastern European states, which were previously part of the Soviet bloc. 

Another bloody war, which ended with the break up of former Yugoslavia, led Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia to become candidate countries. Now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to apply too. 

As the EU expanded, its unity has been tested. The financial crisis of 2008 opened a rift between wealthier and poorer economies with Greece facing bankruptcy and almost falling out of the Eurozone. But at the price of harsh austerity measures, a precarious solidarity prevailed and the euro, the EU’s flagship monetary project, was saved.

It took the UK decision to leave the bloc, in 2016, to find common purpose again. In the negotiation with a departing member, EU countries saw the need to protect their common interests and recognised the cost of going alone.

A gigantic leap was then made at the outbreak of the pandemic. Facing a dramatic economic crisis, the leaders of the EU and the 27 member states spent four days and nights together to design a recovery plan worth 750 billion euros, the largest stimulus package ever conceived in Europe. 

EU leaders attached the package to environmental and digital objectives to not only boost, but radically transform the economy. They also agree to partly finance the plan with common debt, another first and a further commitment to a united Europe.

Now the war in Ukraine is an “immense trauma… a human, political and humanitarian drama”, but also, “an element that will lead to completely redefine the architecture of Europe,” said French President Emmanuel Macron before the informal EU summit this week in Versailles.

EU leaders have cautiously opened the door to Ukraine’s EU accession. “We will further strengthen our bonds and deepen our partnership to support Ukraine in pursuing its European path. Ukraine belongs to our European family,” they said in a declaration. But they did not commit to make this easier or faster than previous enlargements.

In the past two weeks, however, the EU has already changed dramatically in at least three other ways. 

The first is related to the decision to boost defence cooperation. EU leaders in Versailles agreed to “increase substantially defence expenditures… and with defence capabilities developed in a collaborative way within the European Union”.

Started as a peace project, the bloc is now actively reinforcing its military capacity and, at the end of February, made the unprecedented decision to use €500 million from the EU budget to fund the purchase and delivery and weapons for Ukraine, an amount later doubled in Versailles.

Germany also changed its historical stance, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the country would send weapons to support Ukraine’s defence against Russia and significantly increase its military spending. 

The EU Treaty contains a clause that obliges EU states to help “by all the means in their power” an EU country that suffers an armed aggression. So Germany’s shift was perhaps inevitable after the UK, the biggest military power in Europe with France, decided to leave the bloc. 

Second, the way EU countries have welcomed people fleeing Ukraine marks a U-turn in the refugee policy. More than 2 million people have sought sanctuary in the EU in the past two weeks and, for a first time again, EU countries unanimously agreed to use a ‘temporary protection’ mechanism introduced in 2001 in the aftermath of the war in former Yugoslavia. 

Ukrainian citizens can already travel to the EU visa-free. The emergency mechanism, however, grants them residence and working rights with reduced formalities and without the need to apply for asylum. 

The EU has been accused of double standards for not having been able to make similar decisions for previous conflicts, such as Syria’s, but now that the system has been activated, it will be harder to backtrack in the future. 

Third, the EU adopted a raft of massive sanctions against Russia, from the termination of technology transfer to limits to the import and export of some goods and sanctions against individuals with links to the Putin’s regime. It remains, however, dependent on Russia’s energy. Oil, coal and gas make up 62 percent of Russia’s exports to the bloc, according to the EU statistical office Eurostat.

Now the EU has agreed to reduce imports of Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year and is discussing a complete phase out of Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

In the short term, the EU aims to find alternative sources of gas. But in the longer term, the plan is to reduce demand through energy efficiency, including a massive building renovation programme, and a boost to renewable energy, accelerating plans to make the European economy carbon neutral by 2050. 

If the EU manages to become more independent, greener and more humane, it may be true that the Ukraine conflict will represent, as EU leaders said, a “tectonic shift in European history”. 

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

How Vienna is helping thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving by train

Thousands of refugees from Ukraine are arriving daily at Vienna's central station, either to stay in Austria, or head further afield throughout Europe. The Local's Emma Midgley went to Vienna’s main train station to find out how people can help. 

Published: 14 March 2022 14:03 CET
How Vienna is helping thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving by train

Walking into Vienna’s Hauptbahnhof, Austria’s largest train station and one of the busiest in Europe, it is obvious refugees from Ukraine are arriving in large numbers.

There are crowds of people milling around, ranging in age from pensioners to small children in buggies and babies.

Many families have dogs or other pets. People look exhausted and drawn as they stand close to piles of luggage. Most of the new arrivals are just sitting, slumped, in the station chairs. Small children run around clutching soft toys. 

According to estimates by ÖBB, the Ministry of the Interior and the City of Vienna, 3,300 to 4,000 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Austria every day.

At least 200 to 300 refugees, mostly women with children, are in Vienna’s station at any point during the day, although this number fluctuates.

Travel for Ukrainian refugees is free on all train and city public transport networks in Austria, and over 4,000 people travelled out of Ukraine on Austria’s train network on Friday alone.

READ MORE:

The charity Caritas is on site at Vienna’s main station around the clock. It has fifty employees on site and also mans an emergency shelter, open from 10pm, which sleeps 50 people.

The Caritas employees and volunteers, clad in their distinctive red t-shirts, are busy speaking to arrivals and handing out food from an information point.

There are ample supplies of bottles of water, food, snacks, toiletries and even dog food. Other volunteers distribute masks to people milling around the station. The nearby DM shop offers customers the chance to buy a Hilfspaket (help package), with sanitary products, deodorant, nappies, baby food and other essentials. 

The Caritas info point at the station
Water, snacks, toiletries and even pet food are distributed throughout the day. Photo: Emma Midgley

Maria, a Ukranian who has been living and working in Vienna for seven years, is one of the volunteers helping at the Caritas stand. She told the Local most of the people approaching her for help cannot speak English or German.

Volunteers are needed to direct refugees by tube to the Ukrainian Arrival Centre (Ankunftszentrum Ukraine) near the city’s Stadion stop on the U2 line, where there are services such as Covid-19 testing, psychological support and beds for the night. Others need help making train or plane connections or need medical assistance.

“They are very tired, very nervous,” she says of the people who have been asking her for help. “They need help finding out where to go. They are so stressed, they can’t even find their way up the stairs onto the upper concourse. I have to go with them.”

When asked what one thing people can do to help the new arrivals, she answers in one word: “Spenden” (make donations).

She suggests giving money to the charities Caritas or Diakonie, who are helping the refugees who arrive in Vienna. A collection box at the Caritas stand is filled with €50 and €100 notes. Marie says she is “proud” of how the city of Vienna has rallied to help. 

A woman seeking help at the Caritas info point.
Volunteers are asked to register in advance if they want to help out. Photo: Emma Midgley

As we speak, Maria constantly breaks off to talk to people in Ukrainian who are asking her questions. More volunteers keep piling in, asking if they can help.

People have seen the many posts on social media calling for people to come down to the train station, to the extent that there is almost a volunteer “rush hour ”.

Caritas advises any volunteers to register first by emailing [email protected]. Helpers are needed from early in the morning until around 22:00 or 23:00 at night. Volunteers who can speak Russian or Ukrainian are particularly in demand.

Alex, a 15-year-old waiting at the station, told the Local he had just completed a gruelling three day journey to get to Vienna from Dnipro in Ukraine. He came the whole way by train, through Poland, and has just travelled seven hours to reach Vienna. He and his sister and mother plan to stay with friends in Tyrol. His father is still in Ukraine. 

“I am tired,” he says to me in German. “It took a long time to leave Ukraine because there were so many people trying to go at the same time.” 

He tells me this is the fourth time he has come to Austria. It’s a place he knows from holidays. He even knows how to ski. 

“I hope this all ends soon,” he says. 

People queuing for tickets.
Around 80 percent of refugees are only in transit through Austria and will continue their journey to another destination, it is estimated. Photo: Emma Midgley

Work is still underway to create a better arrival area at Vienna’s main train station  for the thousands of refugees flooding into Austria.

More seating will be arranged for people waiting for connecting trains. The number of people traveling by train in Austria rose from 3,000 on Monday to 4,500 by the end of the week, train company ÖBB reports. Austria has also pledged to send more trains to the Polish border to bring people to safety in the next few days, which will also carry donated items on their outward journey.

Across Austria, the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU) has already set aside 29,500 lodgings for refugees provided by individuals and businesses and is giving around 500 people a day emergency accommodation. 

The Train of Hope charity, which operates in Vienna’s Humanitarian Arrival Centre (Humanitäres Ankunftszentrum) in the city’s Second District, wrote on social media on Sunday it has received over 10,000 people in the last ten days.

The centre says it is looking after 40 animals a day on site, including a cockatoo and a chinchilla. So far, around a thousand people have come to volunteer there. 

From today (Monday), Ukrainian people coming to Austria will be able to register with the authorities at the Austria Center in Vienna.

They will receive a blue card, which  will mean they have access to the labour market in Austria and will receive a payment of 25 euros a day. The costs of the scheme will be shared between the federal and state governments in a ratio of 60 to 40.

However, it is believed the majority of refugees from Ukraine do not want to stay in Austria but want to travel to other EU countries.

Important addresses and information

Humanitarian Arrival Centre (Humanitäres Ankunftszentrum) “Sport- und Fun-Halle”

Austria Centre Vienna

  • Address: Bruno-Kreisky-Platz 1, 1220 Wien
  • Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission 4 p.m.)

Volunteering

The web portal where2help Wien gives all the current volunteering opportunities with refugees in the Austrian capital.

The website fuereinand.at gives the opportunity to donate to organisations helping refugees and connect with other people who want to make a difference. 

You can sign up to volunteer with Caritas by emailing [email protected]

If you can offer accommodation to people arriving in Austria, you can register by emailing [email protected].

Charities involved in helping refugees in Vienna are:

SHOW COMMENTS