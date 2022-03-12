Read news from:
Three dead in Austrian avalanche

Three people died and another was injured Friday when an avalanche hit the Oetscher peak in south-western Lower Austria, police said.

Published: 12 March 2022 08:46 CET
snow covered mountain
Recent years have seen avalanches claim around 20 lives a year in Austria. Photo by Dating Scout on Unsplash

“Four people were swept away. Rescuers were able to get to one of them who was taken to hospital in a serious condition,” a spokesman said following the snowslip on the 1,893-metre (6,200 feet) Alpine peak near the commune of Gaming.

Rescuers were still searching for further potential victims hours after the avalanche caught locals unawares given generally clement weather conditions.

Nine people died last month when a spate of avalanches hit the western Tyrol region while December saw three further fatalities.

Recent years have seen avalanches claim around 20 lives a year in Austria, fewer over the past two years after the pandemic vastly reduced skier numbers.

Austria hit by storms as Graz records Europe’s warmest temperature

The Styrian capital of Graz was the warmest place in Europe on Thursday as stormy weather swept across Austria.

Published: 17 February 2022 17:35 CET
It might still be winter but it felt more like spring across much of Austria on Thursday as a storm system moved across the country bringing gale force winds and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Graz was Europe’s warmest location on Thursdaywhen the mercury hit 22.1 degrees on Thursday afternoon followed by wind gusts of over 100km per hour on the Styrian mountains.

The temperature also pushed past 20 degrees in Deutschlandsberg (21.8 degrees), Köflach (21.2 degrees) and Frohnleiten (20.6 degrees) – all in Styria.

The average temperature in Austria for February is roughly 3 degrees.

Overnight on Thursday, strong winds are set to continue in the Alps but are expected to settle down on Friday.

The mild weather in Styria will continue on Friday with a forecasted high of 16 degrees.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany has been hit by wild stormy weather leading to disruptions to rail and air networks and a state of emergency has been declared for Berlin. the Czech Republic has also been impacted by the storm and 300,000 homes are without power.

