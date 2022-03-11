Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Experts call for a return of FFP2 masks

Less than a week since Austria’s ‘Freedom Day’ saw the relaxation of most Covid measures, case numbers are skyrocketing.

Worryingly, shortages have been seen in the country’s hospitals. Medical Association Vice Harald Mayer told Austria’s Krone Zeitung newspaper “we are running out of beds, some of the staff are exhausted and unnerved or infected, quit in rows or are looking for transfers”.

Austria’s Corona Commission has called for a return of some measures to stem the flow, while several experts have called for the reinstatement of ‘3G’ rules in indoor areas and mandatory FFP2 masks.

Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling told Krone that masks were “simplest and most effective measure for controlling the dynamics of infection” but had been “abandoned” by the government.

“Masks should be compulsory”.

Austria hit a record 49,000 daily Covid cases on Tuesday, with similar figures forecast for the coming days.

Austria launches ‘repair bonus’

Austria has launched a 200 euro ‘repair bonus’ to encourage people to fix rather than throw away electronic devices.

A total of 130 million euros has been made available to fund the scheme.

Individuals and businesses can take their device – whether it be a phone, coffee machine, e-bike, printer, television or anything else – in for repair.

The ‘voucher’ can be downloaded from the government website and will cover up to 200 euros of the cost of the repair.

Businesses which regularly repair items are entitled to 200 euros per month to cover these costs.

Protests against the Ukraine invasion continue across Austria

Around 1,500 people took part in a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday evening in Dornbirn Square, Vorarlberg.

The event included lighting up the entire square with candles, while the bells rang out from 630pm.

Feldkirch diocesan bishop Benno Elbs called upon Russia to leave Ukraine.

“We are becoming more aware than usual these days: Peace is a decision,” said Elbs. “We all belong to one human family, we all belong together: Austrians, Ukrainians, Russians.”

Protests have taken place regularly across Austria in the two weeks since the invasion, including in the cities of Vienna, Innsbruck and Salzburg.