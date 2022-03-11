Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Russia’s attack on Ukraine will ‘deeply destabilise food supplies in Europe’

Russia's attack on Ukraine will "deeply destabilise" food supplies in Europe and Africa as some of the world's most fertile agricultural land goes unplanted, French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday.

Published: 11 March 2022 16:31 CET
“Europe and also Africa will be very deeply destabilised as regards food because of what can’t be planted right now in Ukraine,” Macron told reporters after an EU leaders’ meeting at Versailles Palace outside Paris.

“We will have to prepare for that and re-evaluate our production strategies to defend our food sovereignty… but also to be able to define a strategy concerning Africa,” he added.

Without it, he warned, “several African countries will be affected by famines within 12 to 18 months precisely because of the war.”

The French leader added that still more economic punishment would be piled on Russia if it continues its invasion of its neighbour.

“If things continue in the military way… we will take further sanctions, including massive sanctions,” he said, trailing a G7 statement on potential further measures “in a few hours”.

“All options are on the table,” he added, after EU nations have held off in the first weeks of the conflict from cutting off crucial oil and gas imports from major supplier Russia.

UKRAINE

Reader question: Is Austria in danger of radiation from Chernobyl?

After invading Ukraine, Russia has taken over the site of the former Chernobyl nuclear plant and has reportedly cut power to the site.

Published: 10 March 2022 15:20 CET
Reader question: Is Austria in danger of radiation from Chernobyl?

Authorities remain uncertain as to Russia’s motivations for taking over the plant, which was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986. 

While the situation is concerning, authorities have said radiation levels are normal in both Ukraine and Austria and therefore should not be a source of concern. 

Austria’s climate protection ministry issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that “there is no danger for Austria and no further action is required in Austria.”

“The radiation protection department of the climate protection ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and is in close contact with the responsible authorities and the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Although Russia has cut power to the site, the plants safety systems can be placed on backup diesel-powered generators in the event of a blackout. 

The ministry said the power would need to be off for days before radioactive substances were released and that Austria was too far away to be hit by any possible leakage. 

“Even if there was a complete power failure, it would in the worst case scenario be days before a possible release of radioactive substances. In any case, a possible radiological release would only affect the immediate surroundings in Ukraine and Belarus.”

