Reader question: Is Austria in danger of radiation from Chernobyl?

Authorities remain uncertain as to Russia’s motivations for taking over the plant, which was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

While the situation is concerning, authorities have said radiation levels are normal in both Ukraine and Austria and therefore should not be a source of concern.

Austria’s climate protection ministry issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that “there is no danger for Austria and no further action is required in Austria.”

“The radiation protection department of the climate protection ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and is in close contact with the responsible authorities and the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Although Russia has cut power to the site, the plants safety systems can be placed on backup diesel-powered generators in the event of a blackout.

The ministry said the power would need to be off for days before radioactive substances were released and that Austria was too far away to be hit by any possible leakage.

“Even if there was a complete power failure, it would in the worst case scenario be days before a possible release of radioactive substances. In any case, a possible radiological release would only affect the immediate surroundings in Ukraine and Belarus.”