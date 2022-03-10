Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Reader question: Is Austria in danger of radiation from Chernobyl?

After invading Ukraine, Russia has taken over the site of the former Chernobyl nuclear plant and has reportedly cut power to the site.

Published: 10 March 2022 15:20 CET
An abandoned complex in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine. Photo by Viktor Hesse on Unsplash
An abandoned complex in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine. Photo by Viktor Hesse on Unsplash

Authorities remain uncertain as to Russia’s motivations for taking over the plant, which was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986. 

While the situation is concerning, authorities have said radiation levels are normal in both Ukraine and Austria and therefore should not be a source of concern. 

Austria’s climate protection ministry issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that “there is no danger for Austria and no further action is required in Austria.”

“The radiation protection department of the climate protection ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and is in close contact with the responsible authorities and the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Although Russia has cut power to the site, the plants safety systems can be placed on backup diesel-powered generators in the event of a blackout. 

The ministry said the power would need to be off for days before radioactive substances were released and that Austria was too far away to be hit by any possible leakage. 

“Even if there was a complete power failure, it would in the worst case scenario be days before a possible release of radioactive substances. In any case, a possible radiological release would only affect the immediate surroundings in Ukraine and Belarus.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COST OF LIVING

Cost of living: Petrol crosses €2 per litre in some parts of Austria

Ongoing inflation resulting from the Covid pandemic alongside the Russian invasion of Ukraine have pushed petrol prices above €2 per litre in Austria for the first time.

Published: 9 March 2022 09:39 CET
Cost of living: Petrol crosses €2 per litre in some parts of Austria

Prices north of €2 per litre have been seen in several petrol stations across Austria, including in the states of Vienna and Tyrol. 

Inflation has been on the rise across Europe in recent months, fuelled primarily by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus. 

2021 had the highest rate of inflation seen in Austria for a decade, with a steady rate of 2.8 percent seen across the country. 

Cost of living in Austria: 2021 inflation at highest level in a decade

In early 2022 however, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent global instability have placed additional inflationary pressure on petrol prices. 

In addition to concern surrounding Russian oil and gas imports, global markets have been spooked by the conflict, resulting in an increase in prices. 

The EU is considering a ban on Russian oil imports as part of tightening sanctions on the aggressor nation. 

To counter the impact, Austrian authorities have already sought to broaden sources of oil and gas, including from the Middle East. 

READ MORE: How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy?

What can Austrians do to minimise the impact of rising petrol prices? 

While pressure is rising on Austria to reduce VAT or remove it completely, the government has said it is not contemplating these steps at present. 

One major consequence of increases in oil prices has been a spike in ‘petrol tourism’, with Austrian residents visiting neighbouring countries to fill up. 

Crossing the border to Hungary is particularly popular, with the Hungarian government having put in place a price limit in November 2021. 

Lower prices in Slovenia have also sent motorists heading across Austria’s southern border, while lower taxes have also made Switzerland a popular destination. 

For tips on saving money on petrol in Austria, check out the following link. 

READ MORE: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

SHOW COMMENTS