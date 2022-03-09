Read news from:
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 9 March 2022 08:38 CET
Women walking in the Prater
It could reach 10 degrees today in Austria and it's expected to be sunny too. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Compulsory vaccination decision today

Please note: The decision to suspend the vaccine mandate has been made. Click here for coverage. 

The law on compulsory vaccination is set to come into effect in Austria on March 16th – next Wednesday. In theory, unvaccinated people could be fined by police if they do not get a jab after this date.

However, the government has set up a  commission to evaluate compulsory vaccination in Austria.

This commission has now finished its report and sent it to the Federal Government and National Council. Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) and Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) will announce the next steps later today.

The report will assess if the implementation of compulsory vaccination is justified from a legal and medical point of view. 

Speaking on Tuesday Rauch emphasised that he wanted to take: “as many measures as necessary and as few as possible”.

He also wanted the support of the majority of the population.The Kronen Zeitung newspaper commented after the speech that “probably the pause button will be pressed on compulsory vaccination.”  

READ MORE: 

Petrol and diesel costs soar in Austria

The cost of diesel reached the cost of two euros a litre in Austria for the first time on Tuesday morning, putting the squeeze on millions of drivers in the Alpine state. According to the ÖAMTC motorists’ club, on Tuesday morning at a petrol station in Tyrol diesel was on sale for €2.099.

Eurosuper also cost €2.099  and the premium brand Ultimate €2.219 euros per litre.By Tuesday afternoon it had slipped back down to between around €1.50 and €1.99 per litre. 

So-called tank tourism is on the rise once more. Hungary, which introduced a price cap on fuel in November, is cheaper for petrol than the nearby Austrian state of Burgenland.

However, Swiss and German drivers are crossing into Austria to take advantage of the cheaper petrol prices, broadcaster ORF reports. Eurosuper is also cheaper in Austria than in Slovakia and Italy, but more expensive than Slovenia and the Czech Republic. 

READ MORE: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

Austria’s government discusses fuel, neutrality and increased military spending

Austria’s government met in a special council on Tuesday and re-affirmed Austria’s neutrality in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Both Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) called for further sanctions against Russia and stressed the need for a faster energy transition to renewable energy.

However, while this is underway, Nehammer has been visiting the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to explore other energy options. The Chancellor also said Austria would spend more on security and military national defence. 

Nehammer on Russian sanctions: ‘Austria is and will remain neutral’

Chamber of Commerce demands apology from Vice Chancellor 

The Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ) boss Harald Mahrer has demanded an apology from Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) after he criticised the chamber.

In Monday’s ZIB2 programme, Kogler accused the Chamber of Commerce of being partly responsible for Austria’s dependence on oil and gas from Russia and of having rolled out “a red carpet with a trail of slime” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

No mobile phones in pensioner coffee house

The Vollpension coffee house in Wieden is opening up after closing for 105 days due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and will celebrate its opening by encouraging people to put away their mobile phones.

People who visit the cafe, which is famously staffed by Viennese grandmas and grandpas, must lock their phones in cages to receive a 10 percent discount. 

Austrian and Russian embassies in Twitter spat

On Saturday the Russian Foreign Ministry in Vienna tweeted that it sharply condemned what it described as “anti-Russian rhetoric” by Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

The Russian Foreign Ministry used several social media channels to say the Austrian leaders had compromised their official policy of neutrality by condemning Russian actions in Ukraine.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry responded on Twitter that Austria remains militarily neutral, but will not be neutral when it comes to violations of international law.

The Russian Embassy also sent an angry tweet after its frontage was covered in red paint by a protestor who drove away from the scene on a motorbike. The embassy described the act as “barbaric” and described it as “vandalism”.

Austria seeks energy solution in the United Arab Emirates

Austria’s Green Minister of Energy Leonore Gewessler has been in the Middle East with Chancellor Karl Nehammer to attempt to buy gas supplies. Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP) has also signed a declaration of intent to buy green hydrogen from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

According to broadcaster ORF, neither hydrogen nor LNG (liquefied natural gas) will be coming to Austria from the Gulf Emirates any time soon. “One should not expect miracles,” said Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to journalists in Abu Dhabi. 

Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) told reporters that 80 percent of Austria’s gas imports come from Russia.

She said: “These are quantities that cannot be replaced within three weeks or three months.” At present, Russia is continuing to deliver gas to Austria as contractually agreed, the Austrian multinational oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV boss Alfred Stern said.

READ MORE: How Austria could be impacted by the war in Ukraine

Austrian oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV reconsiders links with Russia

However, on Saturday, OMV said it no longer wants to invest in Russia and will reconsider its participation in the Russian Yuzhno Russkoye natural gas field.

 OMV has written off its accounts receivable of almost one billion euros from the pipeline company Nord Stream 2, but has not yet completely given up hope of getting at least part of the money back, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria’s neutrality questioned 

The former President of Austria’s National Council, Andreas Khol, has called on Austria to abandon its neutrality and join NATO. 

Writing in the Kleine Zeitung on Sunday he said: “A neutral or non-aligned state remains alone when it is attacked”. The ÖVP party’s military spokesman Friedrich Ofenauer also said Austria’s neutrality and its design must be “seriously discussed”.

EXPLAINED: The history behind Austria’s neutrality

Opposition parties call for VAT cut on fuel

The Austrian left wing SPÖ political party, which is in opposition to the government, have called for a temporary reduction on VAT on electricity and gas and a one-off payment of €300 for lower income households to help with soaring energy prices.

SPÖ energy spokesman Alois Schroll said the combined measure would give lower income households relief of up to €500 per household, broadcaster ORF reports. The right wing FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also called for a VAT cut on fuel. 

READ MORE: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

Austria finds thousands of beds for Ukrainian refugees fleeing conflict

Austria continues to offer help to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict. The City of Vienna has increased the number of emergency shelters from 730 to 1,250 places.

Thanks to the Nachbarschaftsquartieraktion (neighbourhood action) campaign of the Federal Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU), 12,000 places are now available in around 3,000 neighbourhoods, the Interior Ministry reported on Sunday. Private individuals can contact [email protected] if they can offer accommodation.

Caritas Vienna has also set up an e-mail address at [email protected]. This is for people who are able to make empty properties, apartments and rooms available to refugees from Ukraine for at least six months.

The Ukrainian community in Vienna has started a website in three languages – German, Ukrainian and English, where you can offer housing. They are also looking for support, such as drivers, interpreters/translators and  psychological support.

READ MORE: How Austria is preparing to accept Ukrainian refugees

