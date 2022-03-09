Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

COMPARED: Which is Austria’s best streaming service?

The most popular streaming services in Austria offer a bit of everything, although choosing the right one can get a little complex. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 9 March 2022 17:05 CET
Which of the best streaming services in Austria is right for me? Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
Which of the best streaming services in Austria is right for me? Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

Unfortunately, there are few options for expats and immigrants who miss their Bake Off, or their home country’s telenovelas, as Austria television can be pretty restricted when it comes to international entertainment. 

However, streaming services go a long way to help with that mixture of local culture and international offers. We take a look at five of the most popular streaming offers here to see their main pros and cons regarding the variety of titles in Austria and ease of use. 

READ MORE: Is it better to buy or to rent property in Austria?

Netflix

Netflix is available in Austria, and, of course, all of its original shows are also available worldwide. In addition, there are several German and Austrian series and movies, and they all have options of English (and other languages) subtitles, which is excellent for people trying to learn the language. 

Since the offers depend on local negotiations, there are some differences between the Austrian catalogue and those of other countries. Occasionally, TV shows will be missing the most recent seasons or not be available at all.

The contrary is also possible: when Friends fans in the United States were told the sitcom was leaving the streaming service, there were many complaints. Austrian fans of the NY-based show, however, have nothing to fear – Friends is actually trending on Austria’s Netflix right now.

Prices: streaming plans go from € 7.99/month for the basic service to € 17.99/month for the premium. The main differences are video quality and how many devices can be used simultaneously.

What are the best streaming services in Austria? Photo by Dario on Unsplash

What are the best streaming services in Austria? Photo by Dario on Unsplash

AppleTV+

Apple’s streaming service with award-winning shows like Ted Lasso and original movies like Greyhound is also available in Austria.

As it only holds original productions, there’s no difference in the availability of films, documentaries and series.

The downside is that there are not many productions in languages other than English (though many have dubbed versions and several options for subtitles). 

Prices: surprisingly one of the most affordable options, as the subscription goes for €4.99. There are also a few offers, such as three months free after purchasing an Apple device. You can also subscribe as part of the more comprehensive Apple One combo, with prices starting at € 14.95.

Cost of living: 45 ways to save money in Austria

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, also known as expat hell, is a service with many ups and downs. On the plus side, it already comes in a bundle, so the subscription gets you Prime Delivery, Music, Deals and Offers, among others.

It’s possible that you already have access to the streaming service just because years ago, you signed up to get free delivery. 

The service also has many productions, including award-winning originals such as Fleabag and The Man in the High Castle.

However, the offers are different depending on where you are. For example, Prime-members located in Germany get access to Tuesday UEFA Champions League matches, which Austrian-based subscribers do not have access to.

The main downside, though, is the language issue with Prime Video. It’s not uncommon for movies and TV shows to be available solely with the dubbed (in German) version.

Even when they are available as original versions, the title, synopsis, and episode names often are in German – even if you change the settings to English or another language. There are also not many available languages for subtitles, with most productions only offering English (CC) and German. 

Amazon Prime brings together the offers within the service, free for subscribers, and movies and series that can be purchased or rented on the Amazon store.

A toggle button allows you to see only what’s “free to me”, but finding something you want to watch to then realize you might have to pay a hefty price per episode can be annoying.

Prices: There are two options: monthly payment (€ 7.99/month) and annual payment (€ 69/year). 

Disney+

Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, much like Apple’s, is pretty straightforward. A subscription lets you access a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and other productions. Since it only hosts original creations, it has pretty much the same offer worldwide.

Living in Austria: Five things that are actually cheap

The downside is that it doesn’t have many original and recent German and Austrian films and series, so not so good for those who want to practice the language or learn more about the cultural productions in the country.

Prices: The subscription lets you stream on four screens simultaneously and have up to seven different profiles for € 8.99/month or €89.90/year.

SkyX

Sky X is the German broadcaster’s Sky streaming service. It offers many options, whether you want local television or prefer to reminisce in international productions. In addition, the service partners with TV channels to bring more titles. 

With the app, it’s possible to watch all major Austrian channels such as ORF, Servus TV, Puls24 and more. It also brings some premium international media, including E! Entertainment, Universal TV, History, Discovery Channel, National Geographic, and Cartoon Network. 

Sky also offers NBCUniversal series, like The Office, and HBO series, including Euphoria and And Just Like That. Since HBO is not available for streaming in Austria (neither is Hulu, by the way), it’s a great option to watch some of the channel’s shows. 

There are downsides, though. Sky X has the same problems with language as Prime Video, so many TV shows and movies have synopsis and titles in German only. The app is also not user-friendly and won’t cast or airplay to your television – they sell a separate “streaming box”. 

Also, they assign a children’s protection password to your account. You need to dig into the (German) settings, type that password and wait until the app updates. It can get frustrating.

Prices: Prices can get confusing because they are different depending on contract length and the types of offers you get, but they start at € 12/month.

Other options

A few other options are also popular in Austria, including sports streaming service DAZN, which recently almost doubled its fees to € 24.99/month.

The streaming brings several competitions, including Bundesliga, Champions League, NFL, and others. It also has its productions and even documentaries, all of which are focused around sport. 

Several public broadcasters in Austria and Germany also have dedicated Mediathek apps, with many options and live programs. For example, ORF TVthek lets you watch live streams from the different ORF channels and browse other programs, films, and series. 

It’s exactly as you see on TV, so you can’t really play around with audio or subtitles. Still, it’s excellent to improve the language and learn more about Austria (and the world, but auf Deutsch) in general.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s mandatory military service work?

Despite its commitment to neutrality, Austria has conscription. Citizens need to participate in either military or civil service. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 7 March 2022 15:44 CET
EXPLAINED: How does Austria's mandatory military service work?

Austria is known for its military neutrality: since the 1950s, the country can’t join a military alliance, allow the establishment of foreign military bases within its borders or participate in a war. 

However, that doesn’t mean that Austria is a demilitarised country. On the contrary, it has its own Armed Forces.

They even participate in United Nations peacekeeping operations, with deployments in several countries. Austria is also a member of NATO’s Partnership of Peace (PfP) organisation, despite not being a NATO member.

EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

Austria might be military neutral, but it still has conscription, as military service is mandatory for some of its citizens – namely all men over the age of 18.

The Wehrpflicht, or military obligation, lasts until they turn 50, in special cases, until their 65th birthday.

Basic service

The Grundwehr­dienst is the basic service to the Austrian Federal Army. It lasts for six months, during which young men will receive basic military training.

Women can volunteer for the service. Recruits learn things such as the correct handling of equipment, finding their way around the terrain, and behaving in the barracks.

Before being summoned to the army, the men go through two days of physical and psychological evaluation, called Stellung, to determine whether they are fit for conscription.

In general, Austrian citizens receive a general summons on the year they turn 18. However, they can still be called for the initial presentation and examination until they turn 35, and even later, depending on circumstances. 

Besides not being fit for service, several exceptions exclude citizens from service, including if the men are in ongoing school or university education or other vocational preparation.

Employers can also request their workers to not be sent to military service.

Benefits and social assistance

There are a few benefits and assistance that people in the basic service can expect, including a monthly allowance and cash that add up to approximately €360 – which increases as with military rank. 

Conscripts can also receive family maintenance payments, housing allowance and paid for travel expenses, depending on their needs.

During basic military service, they can also request an Austrian Federal Army card that they can use to travel on the ÖBB Austrian railway service. 

Civil service

An alternative to mandatory military service in the civil service, or Zivildienst, that people who consciously object to the military can choose. While the military service lasts for six months, the Zivildienst will last nine months.

People who refuse to use gun violence and abstain from the Armed Forces need only to submit a civil service declaration. 

During this period, participants can be sent to perform services in rescue (according to the government, around 40% of the civil servants work in the sector), social assistance (30%), and elderly care (10%).

Civil servants can also be sent to work with civil protection, refugee care, hospitals, kindergarten, farming assistance, etc.

During the pandemic, many of the Austrians doing their civil service period were called to help with health services in vaccination centres and testing facilities. 

Employees assigned to the civilian service are protected against dismissal as long as the employer is informed immediately of the assignment. 

Dual citizenship and naturalisation

For dual or multiple citizenship Austrians, the obligation to participate in military service is subject to a series of agreements. 

Most of them are made to avoid people having to perform military service in several states, so, in general, young men might need to participate in mandatory service in the country where they are residents.

Here is a list of the current agreements Austria is a signatory of.

Austrian citizens who perform mandatory military service in another country where they are residents and citizens will not lose their Austrian citizenship.

However, if they go on voluntary military service for another country, they will lose Austrian citizenship.

In the case of mandatory military service abroad, an exemption from the obligation of service in Austria is possible. Still, an examination is carried out in individual cases.

This might also exempt naturalised citizens who have served abroad from service in Austria after they become Austrian citizens. 

In general, basic military service is mandatory until the 35th birthday.

That means that if an Austrian who lived abroad moves to the country before that date or a man naturalised Austrian before he is 35 years old, they will likely need to do the six-month military service or the nine-month civil service if they are eligible and do not acquire an exemption.

If you are an Austrian citizen who lives abroad and is subject to the military obligation, you need to register with the local Austrian representative authority, embassy or consulate.

In general, there is no service or evaluation for non-residents, but if the person later moves to Austria, he must report to the military command responsible for his place of residence within three weeks. 

SHOW COMMENTS