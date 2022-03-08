For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: Why is finding housing in Salzburg so difficult?
Rents in Salzburg are increasing more than anywhere else in Austria. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 8 March 2022 10:18 CET
The Austrian city of Salzburg. Photo by Dimitry Anikin on Unsplash
ENERGY
How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy?
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters the second week and economic sanctions take hold, The Local takes a closer look at how much Austria relies on Russia for energy.
Published: 3 March 2022 16:49 CET
