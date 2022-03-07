For members
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s mandatory military service work?
Despite its commitment to neutrality, Austria has conscription. Citizens need to participate in either military or civil service. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 7 March 2022 15:44 CET
Austria still has mandatory military service. Here's what you need to know. Photo: ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP
For members
VIENNA
The best spots to recharge on the weekend in Vienna
There is no shortage of options for relaxation and recharging in Austria's capital. Here are a few suggestions
Published: 4 March 2022 16:42 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments