Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 3 March 2022 09:12 CET
People hug in the sun in the city park in Vienna.
Enjoy the March sunshine today. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Health Minister to be replaced, according to reports

The Krone newspaper claims that Austria’s Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein is to be replaced. It says, according to its “well-informed circles” the Greens have been working on this plan for some time, and have even identified a candidate for his replacement – Johannes Rauch.

The paper says the 62-year-old Rauch is not “particularly enthusiastic” about getting the job, but has promised Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler he will take on the role as a gesture of friendship.

Mückstein’s likely resignation comes less than a year after taking over the top job from colleague Rudolph Anschober, who resigned in April 2021 due to exhaustion. 

‘15 months has felt like 15 years’: Why Austria’s health minister called it quits

Inflation hits record 5.9 percent

Inflation is hitting Austria hard, as drivers are already aware. Diesel now costs more than 1.50 euros per litre of diesel, while premium petrol is around 1.6 euros per litre. 

According to a flash estimate by Statistics Austria, inflation in Austria is likely to reach 5.9 percent in February compared to the same month last year.

At the beginning of the year, the inflation rate exceeded the five percent threshold for the first time since November 1984. The price of natural gas has reached a new record high in Europe and oil prices are also rocketing.

Austria offers support to refugees

As thousands more people flee Ukraine, the Austrian Agency for Care and Support Services (BBU) has created an online  platform to bring together people offering accommodation to refugees on social media.

Many people are offering private accommodation for incoming refugees from Ukraine on social networks. 

It is hard to know how many Ukrainian refugees are entering Austria. An “arrival hall” has been organised in Vienna and in Burgenland, the Nova Rock Hall has been converted into accommodation for arrivals. In the rest of Austria, people are collecting donations and transporting them across the border.

READ MORE: How Austria is preparing to accept Ukrainian refugees

OSCE employee dies in Ukraine 

The Vienna-based Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has  lost  a Ukrainian employee. The woman died in the shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday when she was trying to get supplies for her family, broadcaster ORF reports.

She was a member of the OSCE Monitoring Mission SMM – which monitors the ceasefire line between state troops and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. The OSCE decided last Thursday to temporarily end its mission in the face of the Russian invasion and to evacuate its unarmed international team.

Oligarchs targeted by Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler

The Vice Chancellor of Austria has said he wants to target oligarchs in Austria with sanctions. Speaking to the Puls24 programme he said he would look at assets and property held by Russian oligarchs. The programme reports 650 Austrian companies have branches in Russia.

Kogler said he did not believe large Austrian businesses should be compensated for losses due to sanctions, as they had made “huge profits” through business with Russia in the past. However, he added small and medium sized businesses active in Ukraine could be treated more sympathetically. 

Russian Sberbank compensation will cost almost one billion

The Financial Market Authority (FMA) prohibited the Russian Sberbank Europe from continuing business operations on March 1st, meaning Austrian deposit insurance is now responsible for the deposits of its former bank customers.

READ MORE: Austria-based Russian bank declared insolvent due to sanctions

Around 35,000 customers held deposits totalling one billion euros at Sberbank Europe AG, based in Vienna, of which 913 million euros were secured, according to a press release from the FMA on Wednesday.

Broadcaster ORF reports that the general director of the Raiffeisenverband Salzburg, Heinz Konrad said: “This is a substantial loss that is then shared among all Austrian banks according to their share of the deposit business.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 2 March 2022 09:06 CET
Updated: 2 March 2022 10:12 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austria’s leaders broadcast messages of solidarity with Ukraine

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen have broadcast statements expressing solidarity with Ukraine, which will also be shown on Ukrainian television.

The Federal President said: “We are deeply affected by the injustice that is being done to you in front of the eyes of the world,” while the Chancellor vowed to make sure “that Russia’s violations of international law do not go unanswered.”

The statements went live this morning at 07:00 CET. 

Viennese paint Russian memorial wall in Ukrainian colours

A wall at Vienna’s monument to Russians killed in World War II has been painted in Ukrainian national colours. 

The wall next to the ‘Heroes Monument of the Red Army’ at Schwarzenbergplatz was painted in yellow and blue on Tuesday as a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

UPDATED: How Austria could be impacted by the war in Ukraine

The police, who have kept a presence at the memorial in recent days, told Austrian media they had no reason to intervene to prevent the painting. 

The painting was completed by those associated with the Palais Schwarzenberg. 

The Russian embassy in Vienna, which is headquartered close to the monument, posted about the painting on social media, taking a generous interpretation of the painting in saying it was intended as a reminder of the Russians and Ukrainians who died fighting the Nazis in World War II. 

Germany removes all countries – including Austria – from “high risk” list

From Thursday no country will be considered by Germany to be a Covid-19 “high risk” area. This also applies to Austria, which has been on the German list of high-risk areas since January 16th.

The regulation comes into force on Thursday at midnight, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Pressure growing on former Austrian Chancellor to rethink role at  Russian oil firm.

Pressure is growing on former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel to rethink his supervisory board position in the Russian oil company Lukoil, broadcaster ORF reports.

Schüssel’s spokesperson Heidi Glück defended his role last week in Austria’s ZIB programme, pointing out Lukoil is not a state-owned company, but is listed on the London Stock Exchange. National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) also agreed with this point of view at the weekend.

Tyrol’s governor Günther Platter (ÖVP), who formerly served as Minister of Defence under Schüssel, said it was a matter for the federal government.

However, the Austrian opposition parties SPÖ and NEOS have both called on Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to persuade him to give up his place on the board, saying it is about Austria’s reputation. 

No great rush for Novavax jab

Austrians are not rushing to be vaccinated with Novavax, the protein subunit or “dead” vaccine which became available in Vienna on Tuesday.  According to the Ministry of Health, only eight people in Austria have been vaccinated with Novavax since the weekend, broadcaster ORF reports. In Vienna, a total of 8,096 people had pre-registered for a Novavax vaccination. Of those, 1,133 had made an appointment to receive the jab. Austria has ordered 3.1 million doses of the vaccine.  Vaccination with Novavax will start this week in most federal states.

READ MORE: When will the Novovax vaccine be available in Austria?

New corruption inquiries begin

A new U-Committee investigating corruption allegations against the People’s Party (ÖVP) will start today (Wednesday) with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer. After Nehammer, the investor and entrepreneur Alexander Schütz will be interviewed.

The U-Committee will look into the federal government’s spending on advertising, which rose dramatically under former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. It will then look into how appointments were made to posts in the state investment company Öbag.

The committee will then turn to possible government influence on the economic and corruption prosecutor’s office (WKStA) and conflicts in the judiciary are to be examined. Finally, the selection of personnel for state-owned companies by the ÖVP party will be examined by the opposition left wing SPÖ, right wing FPÖ and liberal Neos parties.

READ MORE: 

SHOW COMMENTS