UKRAINE

EU countries agree to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war

EU countries have agreed to grant Ukrainians fleeing the war immediate leave to stay in the Bloc without a visa for one year, which can be extended if necessary.

Published: 3 March 2022 17:35 CET
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

A special meeting of European interior ministers on Thursday agreed to apply a little-used measure known as the Temporary Protection Directive to any Ukrainians who want to come to an EU country.

The 90-day rule has been in place for Ukrainians since 2017, and this allows them to enter any EU or Schengen zone country without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days, but until now what happens on day 91 had been unclear.

The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive means that any Ukrainian citizen can stay within the EU or Schengen zone for a year without having to apply for a visa or make a claim for asylum.

During that time they will be permitted to work and children can access education.

The status applies immediately and covers both Ukrainians who have already arrived and those who come in the days or weeks to come.

After the meeting, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson tweeted: “Historic decision – the EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. The EU stands united to save lives!” 

The measure was welcomed by the interior ministers of countries including France and Sweden.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s Minister for Integration and Migration, said: “This is an act of solidarity with Ukraine – that the EU supports those who flee the horrors of war caused by Russia.”

The Directive gives Ukrainians a similar status to that of someone who has been granted asylum, but different countries have different rules on requirements for registering residency. 

The UN High Commission for Refugees estimates that 1 million Ukrainians have already left the country and this number is expected to increase in the coming days as Russia intensifies their attacks. 

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, speaking on Sunday, said: “We welcome with open arms those Ukrainians who have to flee from Putin’s bombs and I am proud of the warm welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

ENERGY

How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy?

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters the second week and economic sanctions take hold, The Local takes a closer look at how much Austria relies on Russia for energy.

Published: 3 March 2022 16:49 CET
Austria is heavily dependent on Russia to fulfil its energy demands, like many other countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

As a result, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions by the EU, UK, Canada, USA and other countries around the world has raised fears about the future of Russian energy supplies.

Last week, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer pledged support of EU sanctions against Russia but warned there could be “consequences” for Austria. 

What does this mean and how could the country’s energy supply be impacted?

Heavily dependent on Russian gas

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Elisabeth Christen, Senior Economist at the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (Wifo) told The Local that 80 percent of Austria’s gas is imported from Russia and that most of the EU is heavily dependent on Russian gas.

However, Christen said Russia’s economy is also very reliant on capital from exporting gas, so while Austria – and Europe – relies on Russia to meet energy demands, it is a “mutual dependence”.

FOR MEMBERS: UPDATED: How Austria could be impacted by the war in Ukraine

In fact, across the EU, 47 percent of all gas supplies come from Russia. Norway is the second largest gas importing country to Europe, supplying 21 percent of all gas to EU countries.

The EU is now bringing forward plans to switch to greener forms of energy and is openly discussing ways to separate itself from a reliance on Russian oil and gas. 

Where else does Austria import gas from?

Apart from the 80 percent from Russia, Austria imports ten percent of gas from Norway, five percent from Germany and the rest from other sources. 

To compare, Germany gets 32 percent of its gas from Russia, 20 percent from Norway, 12 percent from the Netherlands and the rest from elsewhere, according to Reuters.

In the UK, a government fact sheet shows only four percent of the country’s total gas supply is imported from Russia. The majority of the UK’s supply comes from the UK Continental Shelf and Norway.

Could Austria’s gas supply be affected by the conflict?

One big question – both before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and since the announcement of EU sanctions –  is whether Austria could run out of gas. Possible scenarios include supplies being interrupted by military conflict in or in retaliation by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Currently, gas is supplied from Russia to European countries (including Austria) on a long-term contractual basis and Russia is still fulfilling these contracts. 

READ MORE: How to save money on fuel costs in Austria

However, Austria’s reserve storage of gas is lower than in previous years at just around 25 percent.

Christen said: “Compared to other years the storage level is lower because the winter has been cold and there is a huge supply issue at the moment due to the rebound of economic activity [following Covid-19 lockdowns], so Austria’s gas storage is not as good as in previous years.”

In the worst case scenario of gas reserves running low, Christen said existing supplies could be limited within Austria and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) could be sourced from other countries.

Following Russia’s dismissal from the Swift payment system, this now means transactions between EU countries and Russia are no longer legally allowed to take place. This could cause problems in paying for future gas supplies. 

What action is Austria taking to mitigate the risk to gas supplies?

While Austria’s energy supply for the coming weeks and months is secure, there are concerns about next winter.

Der Standard reports that the Ministry of Climate Protection is working on a new law to mandate a specific reserve supply of gas in Austria, which is expected to be voted on in the summer.

Currently, gas supply companies and importers are not obliged to store gas.

FOR MEMBERS: EXPLAINED: Is it worth switching to solar power in Austria?

The Federal Government is also working on rapid expansion plans of renewable energy, such as wind, solar and biogas (created by the breakdown of organic matter like food and animal waste).

Additionally, the government is exploring alternative sources of gas from the Middle East, as well as supplies of LNG. It has been suggested that LNG could be routed to Austria from the north Adriatic coast in Italy via the Adria-Vienna pipeline.

