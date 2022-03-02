Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 2 March 2022 09:06 CET
Updated: 2 March 2022 10:12 CET
A wall behind the Soviet War Memorial (that commemorates the Soviet soldiers who were killed in the battle for Vienna during WWII) is painted in Ukrainian national colours
A wall behind the Soviet War Memorial (that commemorates the Soviet soldiers who were killed in the battle for Vienna during WWII) is painted in Ukrainian national colours. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s leaders broadcast messages of solidarity with Ukraine

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen have broadcast statements expressing solidarity with Ukraine, which will also be shown on Ukrainian television.

The Federal President said: “We are deeply affected by the injustice that is being done to you in front of the eyes of the world,” while the Chancellor vowed to make sure “that Russia’s violations of international law do not go unanswered.”

The statements went live this morning at 07:00 CET. 

Viennese paint Russian memorial wall in Ukrainian colours

A wall at Vienna’s monument to Russians killed in World War II has been painted in Ukrainian national colours. 

The wall next to the ‘Heroes Monument of the Red Army’ at Schwarzenbergplatz was painted in yellow and blue on Tuesday as a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

UPDATED: How Austria could be impacted by the war in Ukraine

The police, who have kept a presence at the memorial in recent days, told Austrian media they had no reason to intervene to prevent the painting. 

The painting was completed by those associated with the Palais Schwarzenberg. 

The Russian embassy in Vienna, which is headquartered close to the monument, posted about the painting on social media, taking a generous interpretation of the painting in saying it was intended as a reminder of the Russians and Ukrainians who died fighting the Nazis in World War II. 

Germany removes all countries – including Austria – from “high risk” list

From Thursday no country will be considered by Germany to be a Covid-19 “high risk” area. This also applies to Austria, which has been on the German list of high-risk areas since January 16th.

The regulation comes into force on Thursday at midnight, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Pressure growing on former Austrian Chancellor to rethink role at  Russian oil firm.

Pressure is growing on former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel to rethink his supervisory board position in the Russian oil company Lukoil, broadcaster ORF reports.

Schüssel’s spokesperson Heidi Glück defended his role last week in Austria’s ZIB programme, pointing out Lukoil is not a state-owned company, but is listed on the London Stock Exchange. National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) also agreed with this point of view at the weekend.

Tyrol’s governor Günther Platter (ÖVP), who formerly served as Minister of Defence under Schüssel, said it was a matter for the federal government.

However, the Austrian opposition parties SPÖ and NEOS have both called on Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to persuade him to give up his place on the board, saying it is about Austria’s reputation. 

No great rush for Novavax jab

Austrians are not rushing to be vaccinated with Novavax, the protein subunit or “dead” vaccine which became available in Vienna on Tuesday.  According to the Ministry of Health, only eight people in Austria have been vaccinated with Novavax since the weekend, broadcaster ORF reports. In Vienna, a total of 8,096 people had pre-registered for a Novavax vaccination. Of those, 1,133 had made an appointment to receive the jab. Austria has ordered 3.1 million doses of the vaccine.  Vaccination with Novavax will start this week in most federal states.

READ MORE: When will the Novovax vaccine be available in Austria?

New corruption inquiries begin

A new U-Committee investigating corruption allegations against the People’s Party (ÖVP) will start today (Wednesday) with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer. After Nehammer, the investor and entrepreneur Alexander Schütz will be interviewed.

The U-Committee will look into the federal government’s spending on advertising, which rose dramatically under former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. It will then look into how appointments were made to posts in the state investment company Öbag.

The committee will then turn to possible government influence on the economic and corruption prosecutor’s office (WKStA) and conflicts in the judiciary are to be examined. Finally, the selection of personnel for state-owned companies by the ÖVP party will be examined by the opposition left wing SPÖ, right wing FPÖ and liberal Neos parties.

READ MORE: 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 1 March 2022 07:02 CET
Updated: 1 March 2022 09:14 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Enjoy Austrian Shrove Tuesday!

Today is Faschingsdienstag or Shrove Tuesday in Austria, so get ready to eat a lot of Krapfen (doughnuts) and enjoy watching people wearing crazy carnival costumes. 

READ MORE: 

All change for parking in Vienna

From today (March 1st), every district of Vienna will require a Parkpickerl (parking permit) or Parkschein (parking ticket), bringing an end to free parking in the capital. In parts of Vienna, such as the 11th, 13th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd districts, it’s the first time that short-term parking zones and resident permits are being used. 

Click the following link for more information. 

READ MORE: Here’s how parking in Austria will change in March

READ MORE: Everything that changes about life in Austria in March

Austria prepares for influx of refugees from Ukraine with welcoming centres, free train travel and helpline

More than 500,000 people had already left Ukraine on Monday, according to a tweet from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, and Austria is preparing for an influx of refugees from the country.

According to Der Standard newspaper, 318 Ukrainian nationals had entered Austria by Monday morning. People fleeing from the war in Ukraine are allowed to use the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) free of charge.

The EU is expecting up to four million refugees from Ukraine to enter its borders over the coming months. EU interior ministers have agreed that Ukrainian refugees will be able to stay in the EU for up to three years without having to apply for asylum.

READ MORE: EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees

Austria’s federal government has already created accommodation for 3,000 Ukrainian refugees. These are located in reception centres in Traiskirchen, Lower Austria and Thalham in Salzburg. Vienna will set up an arrival centre for refugees in the Leopoldstadt Sport Hall in Engerthstrasse, close to the River Danube, which will offer advice, medical and psychosocial care.

More than 100 people have already offered to host refugees by emailing [email protected]. A 24-hour information hotline for refugees in Ukrainian has been set up on 0043 1 2676 87 09 460. 

Warning over Champagne bottles filled with MDMA 

A warning has been issued by the Dutch Authority for Food and Consumer Goods Safety (NVWA) about bottles of Moët & Chandon champagne which could contain MDMA or Ecstasy. So far contaminated bottles have been found  in the Netherlands and Germany.

The three-litre champagne bottles from Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial have the lot code LAJ7QAB6780004. This code can be found on the label on the back of the bottle, according to Austria’s Minstry of Health. 

Fears as potassium iodide tablets run out in Austrian pharmacies

Austrians have been stocking up on potassium iodide due to fears over battles over the Chernobyl disaster site and Russia putting its nuclear weapons on alert.

This has led to some shortages at pharmacies. The tablets can be taken in the event of a nuclear emergency to prevent thyroid cancer. The  Chamber of Pharmacists said there was a bottleneck at present in the supply of tablets and urged people not to take the tablets unless told to do so by the health authorities. 

In Austria, the Federal Ministry of Health has kept a stock of potassium iodide tablets for use in the population for more than 20 years.

The Ministry of Health recommends keeping a store of the tablets at home, for use by anyone aged under 40, and in schools and kindergartens. ​​

People aged under 18, pregnant or breastfeeding women can get the tablets for free at any pharmacy; people aged between 18 and 40 years can buy them at a very low price.

Concerns about school transports in Styria

Politicians in Styria have started a petition due to concerns about free transport for children to school. Since 1971 school transport is supposed to be free in Austria, but often funding from federal government does not cover the full costs, according to broadcaster ORF.

Free travel is only given to children living more than two kilometers from school, although increased traffic and weather conditions sometimes mean it is not safe for them to walk this far in winter. 

SHOW COMMENTS