Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Austria’s leaders broadcast messages of solidarity with Ukraine

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen have broadcast statements expressing solidarity with Ukraine, which will also be shown on Ukrainian television.

The Federal President said: “We are deeply affected by the injustice that is being done to you in front of the eyes of the world,” while the Chancellor vowed to make sure “that Russia’s violations of international law do not go unanswered.”

The statements went live this morning at 07:00 CET.

Viennese paint Russian memorial wall in Ukrainian colours

A wall at Vienna’s monument to Russians killed in World War II has been painted in Ukrainian national colours.

The wall next to the ‘Heroes Monument of the Red Army’ at Schwarzenbergplatz was painted in yellow and blue on Tuesday as a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The police, who have kept a presence at the memorial in recent days, told Austrian media they had no reason to intervene to prevent the painting.

The painting was completed by those associated with the Palais Schwarzenberg.

The Russian embassy in Vienna, which is headquartered close to the monument, posted about the painting on social media, taking a generous interpretation of the painting in saying it was intended as a reminder of the Russians and Ukrainians who died fighting the Nazis in World War II.

❗️ Die Wand hinter dem Gedenkkomplex am Schwarzenbergplatz wird in die Farben der 🇺🇦 Fahne bemalt. ☝️ Soll es alle Ukrainer & Österreicher daran erinnern, dass in den Reihen der Roten Armee Schulter an Schulter Russen & Ukrainer mit dem faschistischen Ungetüm gekämpft hatten. https://t.co/7FlmSwTX9l pic.twitter.com/t1EZyXc84X — RusBotschaft Wien (@RusBotWien) March 1, 2022

Germany removes all countries – including Austria – from “high risk” list

From Thursday no country will be considered by Germany to be a Covid-19 “high risk” area. This also applies to Austria, which has been on the German list of high-risk areas since January 16th.

The regulation comes into force on Thursday at midnight, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Pressure growing on former Austrian Chancellor to rethink role at Russian oil firm.

Pressure is growing on former Austrian Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel to rethink his supervisory board position in the Russian oil company Lukoil, broadcaster ORF reports.

Schüssel’s spokesperson Heidi Glück defended his role last week in Austria’s ZIB programme, pointing out Lukoil is not a state-owned company, but is listed on the London Stock Exchange. National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP) also agreed with this point of view at the weekend.

Tyrol’s governor Günther Platter (ÖVP), who formerly served as Minister of Defence under Schüssel, said it was a matter for the federal government.

However, the Austrian opposition parties SPÖ and NEOS have both called on Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to persuade him to give up his place on the board, saying it is about Austria’s reputation.

No great rush for Novavax jab

Austrians are not rushing to be vaccinated with Novavax, the protein subunit or “dead” vaccine which became available in Vienna on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of Health, only eight people in Austria have been vaccinated with Novavax since the weekend, broadcaster ORF reports. In Vienna, a total of 8,096 people had pre-registered for a Novavax vaccination. Of those, 1,133 had made an appointment to receive the jab. Austria has ordered 3.1 million doses of the vaccine. Vaccination with Novavax will start this week in most federal states.

New corruption inquiries begin

A new U-Committee investigating corruption allegations against the People’s Party (ÖVP) will start today (Wednesday) with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer. After Nehammer, the investor and entrepreneur Alexander Schütz will be interviewed.

The U-Committee will look into the federal government’s spending on advertising, which rose dramatically under former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. It will then look into how appointments were made to posts in the state investment company Öbag.

The committee will then turn to possible government influence on the economic and corruption prosecutor’s office (WKStA) and conflicts in the judiciary are to be examined. Finally, the selection of personnel for state-owned companies by the ÖVP party will be examined by the opposition left wing SPÖ, right wing FPÖ and liberal Neos parties.

