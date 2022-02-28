Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Anti-war demonstrations in Vienna

Thousands of people demonstrated in Vienna against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday as part of an initiative by the artist Daniel Landau, who organised the “Yes we care” demo to pay tribute to health workers and those lost during the corona pandemic in Austria last year. The outer castle gates of Heldenplatz, also known as Heldentor, was lit up in the colours of the Ukranian flag. From now on, this should happen daily from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends until midnight, according to the Federal Chancellery.

The Heldentor in Vienna will be illuminated every evening with the national colours of Ukraine. (BKA/Wenzel)

Austria closes airspace and airports to Russian Aircraft

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Sunday that Austria would also close its airspace and airports to Russian aircraft. He wrote “We are doing everything to show Vladimir Putin that we do not accept his invasion of Ukraine!” on Twitter.

Further relaxation of mask rules.

As many children across Austria return to school, mask rules have been further relaxed from today. Children already did not have to wear a mask when seated at their desks, now they do not have to be masked if they are in the classroom or group room. People from outside the school, such as sports trainers or parents who want to help with reading, are allowed into school again. School attendance is once more compulsory, so parents can no longer excuse their children from class without a medical certificate.

In addition, classes no longer have to go into distance learning for five days after two Covid-19 cases are detected within three days. Instead, the decision on how to proceed in the event of several cases of infection in the class should be made by the respective state health authority.

From March 5th, vaccinated and recovered teachers or other adults will be able to take off their FFP2 masks in the classroom or group room.

Austria ready to accept refugees

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has confirmed that Austria’s Interior Ministry is working to coordinate groups and individuals who want to provide accommodation for those fleeing Ukraine. The coordination centre can be reached via the e-mail address [email protected] .

Anti-vaccination party MFG wins seats in Austria’s municipal offices

The MFG party, which opposes the government’s vaccination campaign, has won places in 47 municipal offices in Tyrol in elections on Sunday. It won the third largest share of the vote in the city of Kufstein and out of 50 communities, only failed to win seats in the three Schwaz communities of Eben am Achensee, Fügen and Mayrhofen. However, the 22 MFG mayoral candidates were less successful. None of them achieved a majority or won a runoff.

Mayoral elections in Tyrol raise questions

There will be runoff mayoral elections in 31 municipalities in Tyrol on 13th March. The ÖVP party had some disappointing results in Tyrol’s cities, with Zams, the ÖVP governor Günther Platter’s home town, voting in a left wing SPÖ party candidate as mayor. It is also not clear if Green politician Ingrid Felipe, who has been working with Platter as the deputy governor, will run as a candidate in the 2023 state elections.