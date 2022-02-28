Read news from:
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 28 February 2022 09:05 CET
Children wearing masks
Children will not have to wear masks in class from today in Austria (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Anti-war demonstrations in Vienna

Thousands of people demonstrated in Vienna against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Sunday as part of an initiative by the artist Daniel Landau, who organised the “Yes we care” demo to pay tribute to health workers and those lost during the corona pandemic in Austria last year. The outer castle gates of Heldenplatz, also known as Heldentor, was lit up in the colours of the Ukranian flag. From now on, this should happen daily from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends until midnight, according to the Federal Chancellery.

The Heldentor in Vienna

The Heldentor in Vienna will be illuminated every evening with the national colours of Ukraine. (BKA/Wenzel)

Austria closes airspace and airports to Russian Aircraft

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Sunday that Austria would also close its airspace and airports to Russian aircraft. He wrote “We are doing everything to show Vladimir Putin that we do not accept his invasion of Ukraine!” on Twitter.

Further relaxation of mask rules. 

As many children across Austria return to school, mask rules have been further relaxed from today. Children already did not have to wear a mask when seated at their desks, now they do not have to be masked if they are in the classroom or group room. People from outside the school, such as sports trainers or parents who want to help with reading, are allowed into school again. School attendance is once more compulsory, so parents can no longer excuse their children from class without a medical certificate.

In addition, classes no longer have to go into distance learning for five days after two Covid-19 cases are detected within three days. Instead, the decision on how to proceed in the event of several cases of infection in the class should  be made by the respective state health authority.

From March 5th, vaccinated and recovered teachers or other adults will be able to take off their FFP2 masks in the classroom or group room.

Austria ready to accept refugees

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has confirmed that Austria’s Interior Ministry is working to coordinate groups and individuals who want to provide accommodation for those fleeing Ukraine. The coordination centre can be reached via the e-mail address [email protected]

Anti-vaccination party MFG wins seats in Austria’s municipal offices

The MFG party, which opposes the government’s vaccination campaign, has won places in 47 municipal offices in Tyrol in elections on Sunday. It won the third largest share of the vote in the city of Kufstein and out of 50 communities, only failed to win seats in the three Schwaz communities of Eben am Achensee, Fügen and Mayrhofen. However, the 22 MFG mayoral candidates were less successful. None of them achieved a majority or won a runoff.

Mayoral elections in Tyrol raise questions

There will be runoff mayoral elections in 31 municipalities in Tyrol on 13th March. The ÖVP party had some disappointing results in Tyrol’s cities, with Zams, the ÖVP governor Günther Platter’s home town, voting in a left wing SPÖ party candidate as mayor. It is also not clear if Green politician Ingrid Felipe, who has been working with Platter as the deputy governor, will run as a candidate in the 2023 state elections.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 25 February 2022 08:43 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Black day for Europe 

Austria’s president Alexander Van der Bellen has called Russian attacks on Ukraine a “black day for Europe” and called for peace, in a television broadcast on Thursday night. Van der Bellen said Austria’s neutrality did not mean the country should bury its head in the sand, and said Vienna was available as a neutral place of negotiation. He said this could be possible within the framework of the OSCE, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The Federal President concluded his speech in Russian and Ukrainian with the words: “We all want to live together in peace!”

War ‘not far from Austria’

Speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the war was “not far from Austria”, the Krone newspaper reports. He said Austria supported EU plans for sanctions and said there could be changes for Russian oligarchs in Austria. He also said sanctions for Belarus were are under discussion. The regime of ruler Alexander Lukashenko made a significant contribution to the escalation by allowing Russian troops to be stationed there, according to Nehammer. 

Gas from Russia still flowing into Austria

Despite the invasion of Ukraine, Russia is currently supplying gas to Austria, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said on Thursday after a meeting with experts from the Energy Agency and the ministry. Austria has enough gas reserves to last until the end of April in an average winter, and until the March in an unusually cold winter, she said. 

Broadcaster ORF reports gas storage facilities in Austria are currently only 18 percent full  – the lowest level in the EU. Gewessler now wants to introduce a stockpiling law and a renewable heat law by the summer. The storage law must ensure that there are higher gas reserves in Austria, said the energy minister in Austria’s ZIB2 programme.

READ MORE: How Austria could be impacted by the Ukraine crisis

Austria’s former Chancellor leaves job on board of Russian state railway

The former Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern has left his job on the board of the Russian state railway (RZD), in the light of the war in Ukraine. Kern told Der Standard newspaper that this had not been a lobbying or political role, but he was employed as an industry expert. However, he resigned upon learning RZD had become part of the war logistics. Other former Austrian politicians continue to enjoy close links with Russia, the paper reports. 

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Russian President Vladimir Putin dance during her wedding.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Russian President Vladimir Putin dance during her wedding in 2018 in Styria, Austria. (Photo by Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP)

Former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who caused headlines when Vladimir Putin attended her wedding as a guest of honour in 2018, now works with the state-controlled broadcaster Russia Today (RT) from her home in southern France, the paper reports. Wolfgang Schüssel, formerly a ÖVP head of government,  will continue to sit on the board of the Russian oil company Lukoil. Schüssel told Der Standard that there were no sanctions in place against Lukoil.  

Cost of living payments announced

Austria’s National Council has announced one-off payments which will ease the current cost of living crisis for certain financially vulnerable groups. At the end of April, pensioners on minimum incomes, long-term recipients of sickness and rehabilitation benefits, the unemployed and recipients of unemployment assistance will receive 150 euros, households that receive minimum income or social assistance and students with study grants will receive 300 euros.

For retired people receiving supplementary allowances, there will be two payments of 150 euros.

SHOW COMMENTS