UKRAINE

‘War not far from Austria’: Chancellor Nehammer

In a press conference at the EU Summit to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, Austria's chancellor said the EU was acting 'closely and decisively' but warned that war was close to Austria's borders.

Published: 25 February 2022 10:44 CET
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer/ Photo: Geert Vanden WIJNGAERT / POOL / AFP

Speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the war was “not far from Austria”, the Krone newspaper reports.

“We live through war in Europe again, not far from Austria”, the chancellor said, mentioning that the Ukraine border is closer to the capital Vienna than the most-Western Austrian state, Vorarlberg.

He added that close neighbours and partners Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland share borders with the war zone. Because of that, it is the government’s goal to protect Austrians and people in the European Union in the best possible way and support people in Ukraine, Nehammer said. 

The chancellor said Austria supports the sanctions planned on Russia and its oligarchs by the European Union.

“That means, of course, there will be systematic changes for Russian oligarchs in Austria”, the ÖVP politician confirmed. 

No suspension of the SWIFT network

The European countries agreed on a series of sanctions on most of Russia’s banking system, several individuals (but not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin), and export restrictions. However, the bloc stopped short of cutting the country off of the SWIFT payment system, one of the requests made by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

“The suspension of Swift would affect the Russian Federation less than the European Union”, the Austrian chancellor said. He added that Russia could use its own payment system and quickly switch to Chinese payment systems.

Nehammer said the sanctions regime was “dynamic” and that each individual measure could be further tightened up. 

The SWIFT system is used for international financial transactions, including the EU’s payment for Russian gas. 

Gas from Russia is still flowing into Austria

Russia is still supplying gas to Austria, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said on Thursday after a meeting with experts from the Energy Agency and the ministry. She said that Austria has enough gas reserves to last until the end of April in an average winter and until March in unusually cold winter. 

Gas storage facilities are currently only 18% full – the lowest level in the European Union, the Minister said on ZIB2. 

The Green politician wants to introduce a stockpiling law by the summer, ensuring that there are higher gas reserves in Austria.

UKRAINE

‘I fear my family will be killed’: Ukrainians across Europe react to Russia’s invasion

As the news travelled around the world on Thursday that Russia had invaded Ukraine, many Ukrainians in Europe have told The Local of their fears for their family and country, as well as their frustration at not being able to help.

Published: 24 February 2022 18:21 CET
In the early hours of Thursday morning Russia invaded Ukraine after weeks of high tension with western leaders and years of military action in the east of the country.

As the announcements filtered through news outlets, Ukrainians living in countries across Europe woke up to a reality they had long been dreading.

In a survey of The Local’s Ukrainian readers, the most common feeling expressed was the utter shock that their country had been invaded, followed by deep and real fears that they may never see their friends and family again.

Others spoke about the impact on their identity as a Ukrainian, the frustration of not being able to help and fears of not being able to go back home.

‘It makes me feel unsafe and worried’

“I have nowhere to go back to,” said Karina Karnaukh, 32 year-old Senior Business Development Manager living in Stockholm but originally from Dnipro. “I’ll most likely loose my job and thus will have to ask for refugee status in EU.

“This is a tragedy happening in the middle of Europe.

“I fear for the lives of my parents and my little sisters. What can happen? No one knows.” 

Dmytro, a 35-year-old Software Engineer living in Copenhagen but originally from the city of Kharkiv, said: “I have family members and friends living in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities. They have been okay so far, but I am worried about their well-being. I am in a safe and privileged position compared to them, but I can do very little to help.”

Another Copenhagen-based Ukrainian resident named Andrii, originally from Transcarpathia in Western Ukraine said: “My parents are there, my brother is in Kyiv, my friends and other family members are there. I feel continuous stress and helplessness. I won’t be able to go back if Russia occupies beloved Ukraine.”

A 37-year-old Software Engineer in Berlin expressed fears for their family, including a disabled father, and said: “I need to figure out how I can help them to flee the country.”

Another anonymous respondent said: “I just hope my sister and mother can join me in Sweden”.

Irena, 24, who works as a kindergarten teacher in Aarhus, Denmark, but is originally from the Odessa region said she “cannot stop crying” and added her biggest fear is that her family will be killed.

Viktoria, an IT Consultant in Munich, Germany, said: “It makes me feel unsafe and worried because a lot of my friends and relatives live in Kyiv. I feel like I have gone back in time and now it is June 1941. It is a horrible and surreal feeling.”

The mention of June 1941 refers to the day when Germany attacked Ukraine as World War II raged. Later that year, the country was divided between two German administrative units.

Viktoria, from Kyiv added: “My fear is if the US and the EU don’t help and block the Russian aggression, the EU will also become an unstable place where there is no democracy but only military power rules the world.” 

The Ukrainian diaspora in Europe

According to Reuters, there are 260,000 Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic, and tens of thousands in both Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. It is estimated there are around 40,000 Ukrainian nationals in France whilst Germany and Spain are home to over 100,000 Ukrainian nationals. Italy numbers over 240,000. Sweden (estimated 12,800), Austria (12,600) Switzerland (6,500) Denmark (8,000) and Norway (7,200) are also home to thousands of Ukrainians.

Andre, 37, a Software Engineer who lives in Mannheim, Germany, but is originally from the Ukrainian city of Cherkasy said: “The impact is mostly psychological. We don’t have any close relatives in Ukraine, but we planned to go home as usual near Easter. I need to work, but it’s extremely complicated now since I keep scrolling the news feed.”

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Italy could be impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Most readers told The Local they are receiving support from friends and colleagues in their country of residence. However, many expressed dismay at the level of support on an international level and from regional authorities.

When asked about his biggest fear, an investment analyst from Zurich who asked not to be named, said: “Ukraine will be bombed and cultural heritage will be destroyed. People will be killed. I worry for my immediate family living there now.”

Julia, 32, a Quality Assurance Engineer in Stockholm, said her biggest fear is: “Occupation of Ukraine with other countries only sending their thoughts and prayers or just raising their concerns.”

Julia also expressed her disbelief that her country was at war with Russia and added that her employer has offered her additional days off from work.

Olha, a 38-year-old IT specialist in Stockholm, said about the war: “It will impact the lives of all European people, not only Ukrainians.”

