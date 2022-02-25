Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Black day for Europe

Austria’s president Alexander Van der Bellen has called Russian attacks on Ukraine a “black day for Europe” and called for peace, in a television broadcast on Thursday night. Van der Bellen said Austria’s neutrality did not mean the country should bury its head in the sand, and said Vienna was available as a neutral place of negotiation. He said this could be possible within the framework of the OSCE, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The Federal President concluded his speech in Russian and Ukrainian with the words: “We all want to live together in peace!”

War ‘not far from Austria’

Speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the war was “not far from Austria”, the Krone newspaper reports. He said Austria supported EU plans for sanctions and said there could be changes for Russian oligarchs in Austria. He also said sanctions for Belarus were are under discussion. The regime of ruler Alexander Lukashenko made a significant contribution to the escalation by allowing Russian troops to be stationed there, according to Nehammer.

Gas from Russia still flowing into Austria

Despite the invasion of Ukraine, Russia is currently supplying gas to Austria, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said on Thursday after a meeting with experts from the Energy Agency and the ministry. Austria has enough gas reserves to last until the end of April in an average winter, and until the March in an unusually cold winter, she said.

Broadcaster ORF reports gas storage facilities in Austria are currently only 18 percent full – the lowest level in the EU. Gewessler now wants to introduce a stockpiling law and a renewable heat law by the summer. The storage law must ensure that there are higher gas reserves in Austria, said the energy minister in Austria’s ZIB2 programme.

Austria’s former Chancellor leaves job on board of Russian state railway

The former Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern has left his job on the board of the Russian state railway (RZD), in the light of the war in Ukraine. Kern told Der Standard newspaper that this had not been a lobbying or political role, but he was employed as an industry expert. However, he resigned upon learning RZD had become part of the war logistics. Other former Austrian politicians continue to enjoy close links with Russia, the paper reports.

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Russian President Vladimir Putin dance during her wedding in 2018 in Styria, Austria. (Photo by Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AFP)

Former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who caused headlines when Vladimir Putin attended her wedding as a guest of honour in 2018, now works with the state-controlled broadcaster Russia Today (RT) from her home in southern France, the paper reports. Wolfgang Schüssel, formerly a ÖVP head of government, will continue to sit on the board of the Russian oil company Lukoil. Schüssel told Der Standard that there were no sanctions in place against Lukoil.

Cost of living payments announced

Austria’s National Council has announced one-off payments which will ease the current cost of living crisis for certain financially vulnerable groups. At the end of April, pensioners on minimum incomes, long-term recipients of sickness and rehabilitation benefits, the unemployed and recipients of unemployment assistance will receive 150 euros, households that receive minimum income or social assistance and students with study grants will receive 300 euros.

For retired people receiving supplementary allowances, there will be two payments of 150 euros.