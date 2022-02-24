Read news from:
Austria
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 24 February 2022 09:08 CET
Trees wrapped in sheets await the arrival of spring after a very long winter 23 March 2006 at the HofBurg garden in Vienna.
It's going to be spring-like weather today in Austria.

Austria’s politicians respond to events in Ukraine

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has tweeted that he “strongly condemned”  the renewed attacks by Russia on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Austria’s foreign minister and former Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has also condemned “Russian aggression” in the Ukraine and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

However, Graz’s communist mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) has been criticised after tweeting about the Ukraine conflict: “Die Truppen müssen zurück gezogen werden und zwar auf beiden Seiten“. (The troops must be withdrawn, and on both sides). Some have argued that the words create a false equivalence between Russia and Ukraine. However, others say the mayor’s post merely urges for peace between the two nations.

New Covid-19 drug for vulnerable people in Austria

Austria’s Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) has announced a further protection option against Covid-19 will be available for clinically vulnerable people in Austria. A new drug Evusheld can be used as a prophylactic for vulnerable groups, such as those undergoing cancer treatment or those who are immuno-suppressed. It creates an “antibody cocktail” for those unable to generate antibodies against Covid-19 from a vaccination or who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. The drug has been developed by AstraZeneca. 

New vaccine arrives in Austria 

The new protein or ‘dead’ vaccine from the US manufacturer Novavax (Nuvaxovid) is set to be delivered to Austria today (Thursday). Vaccinations will begin in  Lower Austria next week. Vienna’s City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said the 8,500 people registered in Vienna for the vaccine will be notified by SMS or email once the vaccines are ready to be rolled out in the capital.

No show from Schmid at Austria’s committee to investigate corruption

A committee of inquiry into suspected corruption by representatives of the the governing ÖVP party will start on March 2nd. However, according to the newspaper Österreich, former Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid, will not attend. It is reported Schmid is now living in Amsterdam, and has given up his Austrian residence, which means Parliament cannot force him to attend with penalties or using the police. Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said he will answer questions at the committee.

Numbers of Covid-19 infections only expected to decrease slightly

Austria’s daily new Covid-19 infections are only expected to decrease slightly by the middle of next week according to the country’s Covid-19 forecast consortium. Although one million Omicron cases have been recorded in Austria, and most of the population have either been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19, the growth of the new, more infectious Omicron sub type BA.2 means numbers of infections are holding steady. No increase in patients is projected in either the normal wards or in intensive units of Austria’s hospitals. The relaxation of protection measures and increased travel could also cancel out spring’s seasonal effect in reducing infections, the consortium warned.

For members

COVID-19 VACCINES

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Austria on Monday with The Local's short roundup of today's important news.

Published: 31 May 2021 10:00 CEST
The sun rises over Lake Mondsee  (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
The sun rises over Lake Mondsee in Austria

Children to be vaccinated over the summer

Children aged 12 to 15-years in Austria will be vaccinated in July and August, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, told broadcaster ORF at the weekend. He also promised that testing for Covid-19 would remain free over the summer and said he favoured installing air filters in schools.

READ MORE: EU approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 12 and over in Europe

Five million vaccinations administered in Austria

More than five million vaccinations have been administered in Austria. According to the Ministry of Health, 3.59 million people in Austria have received at least one first vaccination, and of these 1.49 million have complete vaccination protection against Covid-19. However, despite this progress, more than half of the population eligible to be vaccinated  in Austria has not had a first jab.

Sputnik decision ‘not expected until autumn’ 

Due to a lack of data, a decision on the approval of the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V in the EU is not expected in Germany until September at the earliest, according to  the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, citing government circles in Berlin. Austria has bought one million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, as The Local reported earlier in the year

READ MORE: Austria rejects emergency approval for Russia’s Sputnik vaccine

Separation notices not valid for Green Pass

In Austria, currently a “separation notice” ( Absonderungsbescheid) can be used to prove that you have recovered from Covid-19 and avoid the testing requirement to enter venues and events. This is a notice issued by the medical officer in Austria  which means an employee has to stay at home in quarantine for 10 days on full pay. However, this will not be accepted for the EU’s Green Pass, to travel abroad. Instead, to prove you have recovered from Covid-19, you must have a certificate registered in the epidemiological reporting system (EMS), where all known infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are recorded.

Loss of short term working will lead to job losses

Short-time working support must be reduced and this will lead to job losses, says labor market boss Johannes Kopf, in an interview with the ZiB programme on Sunday. The economy is picking up speed. At the beginning of 2021 there were 110,000 more unemployed people in Austria in a comparison with 2019, now there are “only” 51,000 additional unemployed. 

Seven day incidence at 38.3

The seven-day incidence, or the number of new infections with the coronavirus in the past seven days per 100,000 inhabitants, is 38.3. With the exception of Vorarlberg (82.3), all federal states are now below 50 – with Burgenland (23.1) still having the lowest value.

Health federalism ‘led to problems’ in the pandemic

Viennese health economists Maria Hofmarcher and Christopher Singhuber found health federalism in Austria led to problems during the pandemic – especially with contact tracing, and also led to different vaccination policies in each state, in a report by Die Presse newspaper.

ÖVP politicians accused of giving false statements

Head of the cabinet Bernhard Bonelli and ex-ÖVP vice-party chairwoman Bettina Glatz-Kremsner are suspected of giving false statements to a U-Committee, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to three years. The suspicions concern the state holding Öbag and its supervisory board and sole director Thomas Schmid, Der Standard newspaper reports.

ÖVP faction leader attacks prosecutor’s office

The faction leader of the ÖVP in the “Ibiza” investigation committee, Andreas Hanger, accused the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office [WKStA] yesterday of wanting to investigate out of a desire for revenge against ÖVP justice spokeswoman Michaela Steinacker. Opposition parties said the attacks by the ÖVP were destroying trust in the rule of law, broadcaster ORF reports.

