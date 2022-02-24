Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Austria’s politicians respond to events in Ukraine

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has tweeted that he “strongly condemned” the renewed attacks by Russia on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Austria’s foreign minister and former Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) has also condemned “Russian aggression” in the Ukraine and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

However, Graz’s communist mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) has been criticised after tweeting about the Ukraine conflict: “Die Truppen müssen zurück gezogen werden und zwar auf beiden Seiten“. (The troops must be withdrawn, and on both sides). Some have argued that the words create a false equivalence between Russia and Ukraine. However, others say the mayor’s post merely urges for peace between the two nations.

New Covid-19 drug for vulnerable people in Austria

Austria’s Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) has announced a further protection option against Covid-19 will be available for clinically vulnerable people in Austria. A new drug Evusheld can be used as a prophylactic for vulnerable groups, such as those undergoing cancer treatment or those who are immuno-suppressed. It creates an “antibody cocktail” for those unable to generate antibodies against Covid-19 from a vaccination or who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. The drug has been developed by AstraZeneca.

New vaccine arrives in Austria

The new protein or ‘dead’ vaccine from the US manufacturer Novavax (Nuvaxovid) is set to be delivered to Austria today (Thursday). Vaccinations will begin in Lower Austria next week. Vienna’s City Councillor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ) said the 8,500 people registered in Vienna for the vaccine will be notified by SMS or email once the vaccines are ready to be rolled out in the capital.

No show from Schmid at Austria’s committee to investigate corruption

A committee of inquiry into suspected corruption by representatives of the the governing ÖVP party will start on March 2nd. However, according to the newspaper Österreich, former Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance, Thomas Schmid, will not attend. It is reported Schmid is now living in Amsterdam, and has given up his Austrian residence, which means Parliament cannot force him to attend with penalties or using the police. Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said he will answer questions at the committee.

Numbers of Covid-19 infections only expected to decrease slightly

Austria’s daily new Covid-19 infections are only expected to decrease slightly by the middle of next week according to the country’s Covid-19 forecast consortium. Although one million Omicron cases have been recorded in Austria, and most of the population have either been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19, the growth of the new, more infectious Omicron sub type BA.2 means numbers of infections are holding steady. No increase in patients is projected in either the normal wards or in intensive units of Austria’s hospitals. The relaxation of protection measures and increased travel could also cancel out spring’s seasonal effect in reducing infections, the consortium warned.