Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 21 February 2022 10:07 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Photo: Geert Vanden WIJNGAERT / POOL / AFP)

Covid rule changes

From today, children of all ages no longer need to wear masks in their classroom in Austrian schools. This applies only to the classroom, so masks are still required in the rest of the school building, and teachers and other staff still need to wear them.

And in case you missed it, as of Saturday, in most of the country the 3G rule now applies for hotels, restaurants, cafes and bars, though not in Vienna where 2G remains in place.

Tomorrow, Austria’s rules for international travel change too. Travellers from any country will need to meet a 3G requirement rather than the current 2G+ rule, which means that even non-boosted visitors can enter the country without a PCR test.

Austria sets up ‘crisis cabinet’ for Ukraine situation

The Austrian government has established a crisis cabinet made up of government ministers whose departments are directly affected by the developments in Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Sunday.

“The goal is to prevent war and to keep all parties involved on the path of diplomacy and talks,” he said in a statement.

The cabinet includes the Federal Chancellery, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defence, the Interior Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of the Environment and Energy.

Subsidised holidays for low-income families in Vienna

Budget holidays are on offer for low-income parents resident in Vienna, in 22 locations around the country, with booking now open for summer 2022. 

There are two different options: family holidays which start at €13.70 per day for parents, with children staying for free, and supervised holidays for the children only. Find more information at the links below:

Winter Olympics update

Austria has slipped to seventh place in the medals table with a total of 18 medals: seven gold, seven silver, and four bronze.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 18 February 2022 01:07 CET
Updated: 18 February 2022 10:46 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Crazy weather in Austria 

As The Local reported on Thursday, parts of Austria have been basking in summer temperatures, with western Styria recording  21.9 degrees on Thursday, February 17th, compared to the usual temperature of around 3 – 5 degrees. The mild weather is set to continue today (Friday), and last into early next week.

However, in Salzburg, Burgenland, Upper and Lower Austria and Vienna there have also been weather warnings due to strong winds. Hurricane gusts of up to 167 km/h were measured in the mountains on Thursday.

Firefighters have been busy clearing fallen trees in Upper Austria and more than 20,000 households lost power due to the high winds.These winds should die down on Friday, apart from in mountainous regions.

READ MORE: Austria hit by storms as Graz records Europe’s warmest temperature

New commission will decide on compulsory vaccination

A new expert commission which will advise on compulsory vaccination has been set up to ensure any future action regarding the law will be supported on a scientific basis.

The commission will work with GECKO, Austria’s national crisis team. The compulsory vaccination commission consists of the physicians Eva Schernhammer and Herwig Kollaritsch, medical lawyer Karl Stöger and legal scholar Christiane Wendehorst.

Austria’s compulsory vaccination law – the first in Europe – is set to come into effect on March 16th, when “phase two” will mean police can also check vaccination certificates and report violations to the district administration authorities.

The commission will make its first report the week before, on March 8th. Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) pointed out Austria’s vaccination law was supported by a large majority and was drawn up in a joint process by the federal government with experts and parts of the opposition.

Novavax vaccinations soon possible in Austria

Vaccinations against Covid-19 with the Novavax jab could be possible as early as next week, according to Austria’s Ministry of Health. Currently, more than 31,300 Austrians have registered for a vaccination with Novavax.

Austria has ordered 750,000 doses of Novavax for the first quarter of 2022.

It is hoped some people who currently refuse to be vaccinated may be persuaded to with the new vaccine, which is a protein subunit vaccine, using different technology to the mRNA and vector vaccines previously approved in the EU.

The process used to produce Novavax is therefore closer to traditional vaccines, which may encourage those sceptical of the mRNA or Vector technology. 

Two doses of Novavax, injected about three weeks apart gives 90 percent protection against symptomatic infection, according to the EU Medicines Agency (EMA). 

Rise in people becoming Austrian citizens

The number of people who became naturalised as Austrian citizens rose by 80 percent last year. Statistics Austria reports this is mainly due to the new law that made it easier for descendants of victims of the Nazi regime to acquire Austrian citizens.

According to Statistics Austria, a total of 16,171 people received Austrian citizenship in 2021, including 6,448 residing abroad. The descendants of victims of the Nazi regime, most of whom came from Israel, the USA and the UK, accounted for almost 40 percent.

READ MORE: How descendants of victims of Nazism can apply for Austrian citizenship

Needle-phobic? There’s a vaccination for you

Vienna has created a special vaccination offer for people who are afraid of needles.

Those anxious about being jabbed can be injected in a redesigned sauna area in the Brigittenau indoor pool which has been designed with comfortable seating and planting to create an atmosphere which will soothe people’s nerves.

EXPLAINED: How Austria’s vaccine mandate will work

The centre is accessed by a private door and you will not have to queue with others. Specially trained staff will also be there to ease nerves, including doctors and psychologists, who will wear street clothes, and will not wear gloves.

The offer is intended to help people who are phobic about needles and injections, but could also be used by those who experience strong conflicting views about vaccination in their communities.

For more information, call the free phone number 01/4000-53000, which is open daily from 8.00 to 20:00.

