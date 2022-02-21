Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Covid rule changes

From today, children of all ages no longer need to wear masks in their classroom in Austrian schools. This applies only to the classroom, so masks are still required in the rest of the school building, and teachers and other staff still need to wear them.

And in case you missed it, as of Saturday, in most of the country the 3G rule now applies for hotels, restaurants, cafes and bars, though not in Vienna where 2G remains in place.

Tomorrow, Austria’s rules for international travel change too. Travellers from any country will need to meet a 3G requirement rather than the current 2G+ rule, which means that even non-boosted visitors can enter the country without a PCR test.

Austria sets up ‘crisis cabinet’ for Ukraine situation

The Austrian government has established a crisis cabinet made up of government ministers whose departments are directly affected by the developments in Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Sunday.

“The goal is to prevent war and to keep all parties involved on the path of diplomacy and talks,” he said in a statement.

The cabinet includes the Federal Chancellery, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defence, the Interior Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of the Environment and Energy.

Subsidised holidays for low-income families in Vienna

Budget holidays are on offer for low-income parents resident in Vienna, in 22 locations around the country, with booking now open for summer 2022.

There are two different options: family holidays which start at €13.70 per day for parents, with children staying for free, and supervised holidays for the children only. Find more information at the links below:

Winter Olympics update

Austria has slipped to seventh place in the medals table with a total of 18 medals: seven gold, seven silver, and four bronze.