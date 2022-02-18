Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 VACCINES

Vienna rolls out special vaccinations for the 'needle-phobic'

While few of us actually like needles, for the needle-phobic a vaccination can be literally terrifying.

Published: 18 February 2022 11:53 CET
People queue for a vaccine against Covid in Vienna. The Austrian capital is taking steps to make it easier for those with a phobia of needles to get the jab. ALEX HALADA / AFP
People queue for a vaccine against Covid in Vienna. The Austrian capital is taking steps to make it easier for those with a phobia of needles to get the jab. ALEX HALADA / AFP

Vienna has created a special vaccination offer for people who are afraid of needles.

Those anxious about being jabbed can be injected in a redesigned sauna area in the Brigittenau indoor pool which has been designed with comfortable seating and planting to create an atmosphere which will soothe people’s nerves.

The centre is accessed by a private door and you will not have to queue with others. Specially trained staff will also be there to ease nerves, including doctors and psychologists, who will wear street clothes, and will not wear gloves.

The offer is intended to help people who are phobic about needles and injections, but could also be used by those who experience strong conflicting views about vaccination in their communities.

The scheme is one of several steps the Austrian government has taken to remove the barriers to vaccination. 

Another vaccine, Novavax, will be rolled out in late February. 

Currently, more than 31,300 Austrians have registered for a vaccination with Novavax.

Austria has ordered 750,000 doses of the vaccine for the first quarter of 2022.

READ MORE: When will the Novavax vaccine be available in Austria?

It is hoped some people who currently refuse to be vaccinated may be persuaded to with the new vaccine, which is a protein subunit vaccine, using different technology to the mRNA and vector vaccines previously approved in the EU.

Approximately 69 percent of the Austrian population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, which is lower than most of western Europe. 

Austria approved a compulsory vaccination mandate in February, with penalties for those who remain unvaccinated to be rolled out in mid-March. 

EXPLAINED: How Austria’s vaccine mandate will work

The likely penalties include fines, with the Austrian government ruling out imprisonment for those who refuse to get vaccinated. 

For more information on the program, call the free phone number 01/4000-53000, which is open daily from 8.00 to 20:00.

COVID-19 VACCINES

When will the Novavax vaccine be available in Austria?

Novavax is the first 'inactivated vaccine' for Covid to be approved in the EU. When will it be approved - and administered - in Austria?

Published: 18 February 2022 11:25 CET
When will the Novavax vaccine be available in Austria?

Vaccinations against Covid-19 with the Novavax jab could be possible as early as next week, according to Austria’s Ministry of Health.

Currently, more than 31,300 Austrians have registered for a vaccination with Novavax.

Austria has ordered 750,000 doses of the vaccine for the first quarter of 2022.

It is hoped some people who currently refuse to be vaccinated may be persuaded to with the new vaccine, which is a protein subunit vaccine, using different technology to the mRNA and vector vaccines previously approved in the EU.

The process used to produce Novavax is therefore closer to traditional vaccines, which may encourage those sceptical of mRNA or Vector technology. 

Two doses of Novavax, injected about three weeks apart gives 90 percent protection against symptomatic infection, according to the EU Medicines Agency (EMA). 

What is an inactivated vaccine? 

The Novavax vaccine is the first ‘inactivated vaccine’ to be given EU approval. 

Inactivated vaccines are known in German under the scary Totimpfstoff (dead vaccine) moniker.

Inactivated vaccines are the best known examples of vaccines and have been administered for centuries. 

Inactivated vaccines use dead particles of a disease or pathogen.

When administered, the recipient will generate antibodies to the disease but will not contract it, due to the fact the particles are dead. 

Why is this important? 

The four vaccines administered in Austria since the start of the pandemic – Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson – all use different technology. 

Both Moderna and Pfizer/Biontech use mRNA technology, while Johnson and Johnson and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine use vector technology. 

While both of these technologies have been shown to be safe, authorities believe some vaccine holdouts have indicated a reluctance to embrace newer technologies and would prefer to receive a Covid vaccine using technology which they are familiar with. 

A survey in neighbouring Germany showed that 56 percent of unvaccinated people would be more willing to vaccinate with an inactivated vaccine, should one become available. 

The Novavax jab can also be stored at usual refrigerator temperatures, meaning that it is more portable for rural areas and for countries with poorer vaccine infrastructure. 

Is the vaccine effective? 

Studies show the vaccine had an effectiveness rate of 90 percent against symptomatic infections and produced only mild side effects. 

Carsten Watzl, Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology noted however that as with all vaccine types, there are some doubts as to its effectiveness against the Omicron variant. 

Another vaccine using similar technology, CoronaVac, was shown to have lower effectiveness against Omicron in trials in Hong Kong. 

Novavax have said they would alter the vaccine to have a greater effectiveness against Omicron from January. 

As with the other Covid vaccines besides Johnson and Johnson, two doses of Novavax are necessary to achieve full protection. 

