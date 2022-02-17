Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 18 February 2022 01:07 CET
People queueing to be vaccinated outside a swimming pool in Vienna
People go to get vaccinated at the Amalienbad swimming pool in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Crazy weather in Austria 

As The Local reported on Thursday, parts of Austria have been basking in summer temperatures, with western Styria recording  21.9 degrees on Thursday, February 17th, compared to the usual temperature of around 3 – 5 degrees. The mild weather is set to continue today (Friday), and last into early next week.

However, in Salzburg, Burgenland, Upper and Lower Austria and Vienna there have also been weather warnings due to strong winds. Hurricane gusts of up to 167 km/h were measured in the mountains on Thursday. Firefighters have been busy clearing fallen trees in Upper Austria and more than 20,000 households lost power due to the high winds.These winds should die down on Friday, apart from in mountainous regions.

New commission will decide on compulsory vaccination

A new expert commission which will advise on compulsory vaccination has been set up to ensure any future action regarding the law will be supported on a scientific basis. The commission will work with GECKO, Austria’s national crisis team. The compulsory vaccination commission consists of the physicians Eva Schernhammer and Herwig Kollaritsch, medical lawyer Karl Stöger and legal scholar Christiane Wendehorst.

Austria’s compulsory vaccination law – the first in Europe – is set to come into effect on March 16th, when “phase two” will mean police can also check vaccination certificates and report violations to the district administration authorities. The commission will make its first report the week before, on March 8th. Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein (Greens) pointed out Austria’s vaccination law was supported by a large majority and was drawn up in a joint process by the federal government with experts and parts of the opposition.

Novovax vaccinations soon possible in Austria

Vaccinations against Covid-19 with the Novavax jab could be possible as early as next week, according to Austria’s Ministry of Health. Currently, more than 31,300 Austrians have registered for a vaccination with Novavax. Austria has ordered 750,000 doses of Novavax for the first quarter of 2022. It is hoped some people who currently refuse to be vaccinated may be persuaded to with the new vaccine, which is a protein subunit vaccine, using different technology to the mRNA and vector vaccines previously approved in the EU. Two doses of Novovax, injected about three weeks apart gives 90 percent protection against symptomatic infection, according to the EU Medicines Agency (EMA). 

Rise in people becoming Austrian citizens

The number of people who became naturalised as Austrian citizens rose by 80 percent last year. Statistics Austria reports this is mainly due to the new law that made it easier for descendants of victims of the Nazi regime to acquire Austrian citizens. According to Statistics Austria, a total of 16,171 people received Austrian citizenship in 2021, including 6,448 residing abroad. The descendants of victims of the Nazi regime, most of whom came from Israel, the USA and the UK, accounted for almost 40 percent.

Special vaccination offer for needle-phobes

Vienna has created a special vaccination offer for people who are afraid of needles. Those anxious about being jabbed can be injected in a redesigned sauna area in the  Brigittenau indoor pool which has been designed with comfortable seating and planting to create an atmosphere which will soothe people’s nerves.The centre is accessed by a private door and you will not have to queue with others. Specially trained staff will also be there to ease nerves, including doctors and psychologists, who will wear street clothes, and will not wear gloves. The offer is intended to help people who are phobic about needles and injections, but could also be used by those who experience strong conflicting views about vaccination in their communities. For more information, call the free phone number 01/4000-53000, which is open daily from 8.00 to 20:00.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Published: 17 February 2022 09:01 CET
Updated: 17 February 2022 10:30 CET
Austria to drop most Covid restrictions

As The Local reported on Wednesday,  Austria will open up almost everywhere on Saturday March 5th. People will no longer need to show proof of recovery, negative tests or vaccinations (the 3G rules) unless visiting “vulnerable settings” such as old people’s homes or hospitals or in the workplace.

Masks will no longer be obligatory except in vulnerable settings, such as in hospitals or nursing homes, along with on public transport and for essential shops such as supermarkets.

Nightclubs will open and there will be no more curfew. 

READ MORE: Austria to remove most restrictions from March 5th

Vienna to keep stricter rules than rest of Austria

However, as has occurred often during the pandemic, Vienna will take a different path. Vienna will continue to restrict cafes and restaurants to those who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 (the 2G rule), while this will no longer be the case in the rest of Austria from February 19th.

When nightclubs and late restaurants open on March 5th, Vienna will only be accessible to those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered, or possibly with a negative test, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) announced on Wednesday.

The indoor mask requirement for non-essential retail is also likely to remain in place for longer in Vienna than the rest of Austria.

End of free Covid-19 testing?

Due to resistance from Vienna, it is also unclear if Austria will stop offering free Covid-19 testing to everyone, a policy which has cost Austria around 2.6 billion euros so far during the pandemic.

Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said he believed there was no longer a need for everyone to test, and wants to look into the possibility of testing sewage instead to track infections.

He also said testing would remain free of cost for people with Covid-19 symptoms or those who had been asked to test by the authorities.

However, Vienna, which carries out two thirds of PCR tests in Austria, wants to keep testing with its free Alles Gurgelt system.

Mayor Ludwig argues more testing means fewer infections and less pressure on hospitals. Mass testing will in any case remain free nationwide until at least until March 31st. 

Speakers corner solution for protestors?

Shop traders in Vienna are suffering due to demonstrations which take place every weekend around the capital’s Ringstrasse, the federal chairman for Austria’s Chamber of Commerce says.

Dr Rainer Trefelik has called for speakers’ corners to be set up away from main shopping areas so that protests can be held without disrupting trade or main thoroughfares, broadcaster ORF reports.

Greenpeace protests against Lake Neusiedlersee development

Greenpeace activists are blocking access roads to a site on the Hungarian side of Lake Neusiedlersee to try to bring a halt to a huge hotel complex and marina which is being constructed there.

The lake, a world heritage site, is home to rare migratory birds.

READ MORE: The best lakes and swimming spots in Austria

