For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 17 February 2022 09:01 CET
Could free testing soon come to an end? (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 16 February 2022 09:20 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments