TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 17 February 2022 09:01 CET
People line up to be tested for Covid-19 in Austria
Could free testing soon come to an end? (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austria to drop most restrictions

As The Local reported on Wednesday,  Austria will open up almost everywhere on Saturday March 5th. People will no longer need to show proof of recovery, negative tests or vaccinations (the 3G rules) unless visiting “vulnerable settings” such as old people’s homes or hospitals or in the workplace. Masks will no longer be obligatory except in vulnerable settings, on public transport and for essential shops such as supermarkets. Nightclubs will open and there will be no more curfew. 

READ MORE: Austria to remove most restrictions from March 5th

Vienna to keep stricter rules than rest of Austria

However, as often occurs in the pandemic, Vienna will take a different path. Vienna will continue to restrict cafes and restaurants to those who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 (the 2G rule),  while this will no longer be the case in the rest of Austria from February 19th. When nightclubs and late restaurants open on March 5th, Vienna will only be accessible to those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered, or possibly with a negative test, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) announced on Wednesday. The indoor mask requirement for non-essential retail is also likely to remain in place for longer in Vienna than the rest of Austria.

End of free Covid-19 testing?

Due to resistance from Vienna, it is also unclear if Austria will stop offering free Covid-19 testing to everyone, a policy which has cost Austria around 2.6 billion euros so far during the pandemic. Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said he believed there was no longer a need for everyone to test, and wants to look into the possibility of testing sewage instead to track infections. He also said testing would remain free of cost for people with Covid-19 symptoms or those who had been asked to test by the authorities. However, Vienna, which carries out two thirds of PCR tests in Austria, wants to keep testing with its free Alles Gurgelt system. Mayor Ludwig argues more testing means fewer infections and less pressure on hospitals. Mass testing will in any case remain free nationwide until at least until March 31st. 

Speakers corner solution for protestors?

Shop traders in Vienna are suffering due to demonstrations which take place every weekend around the capital’s Ringstrasse, the federal chairman for Austria’s Chamber of Commerce says. Dr Rainer Trefelik has called for speakers’ corners to be set up away from main shopping areas so that protests can be held without disrupting trade or main thoroughfares, broadcaster ORF reports.

Greenpeace protests against Lake Neusiedlersee development

Greenpeace activists are blocking access roads to a site on the Hungarian side of  Lake Neusiedlersee to try to bring a halt to a huge hotel complex and marina which is being constructed there. The lake, a world heritage site, is home to rare migratory birds.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Published: 16 February 2022 09:20 CET

Published: 16 February 2022 09:20 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Covid summit today

The main item on the news agenda today is the talks taking place between leaders of the federal and regional governments and the Covid Crisis Commission (Gecko).

There are several items up for discussion, including Austria’s testing strategy, quarantine rules, and of course further relaxations of Covid restrictions. We will publish more updates on The Local’s homepage when we hear them confirmed, but the Austrian media are already reporting that there could be big changes coming.

The Heute magazine has reported that from March 5th, the 2G and 3G rules will be scrapped entirely, the restaurant curfew removed, nightclubs opened, and quarantine scrapped for asymptomatic people. The government has not confirmed or denied these points, but has denied one claim made by Heute — that the vaccine mandate will be scrapped — saying that a decision on this will not be made today.

It’s also worth remembering that any decisions made at the national level are the minimum level of restrictions, and regions can choose to implement their own stricter rules, something which Vienna in particular has opted to do in the past.

Vienna relaxes Covid quarantine rules for schools

Children who have 2G proof (full vaccination or recent recovery from Covid) will be able to continue attending school in person even if there are multiple confirmed cases in their class, with the change taking effect from next Monday (February 21st).

Only children who have personally tested positive, or those without 2G proof, will be considered as contacts and be asked to quarantine.

Air travel remains well below pre-Covid levels

Vienna’s Schwechat airport saw 55 percent fewer passengers last month than in January 2019 before the pandemic, but with 819,674 people travelling through the airport, that was four times as many as the same month in 2020.

Vienna won’t take legal action against climate activists

The campaign in question was a protest against construction of a new road in Vienna’s Donaustadt neighbourhood, and the city authorities had initially threatened lawsuits against the campaigners who occupied the area.

Authorities already carried out an eviction of the camp earlier this month, but have now confirmed there will be no legal action against the protesters. 

Winter Olympics update

Austria is now up to 17 medals in total after Johannes Strolz won a silver after receiving a gold earlier in the week.

