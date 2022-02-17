Read news from:
Graz becomes Europe’s warmest city as stormy weather hits Austria

The Styrian capital of Graz recorded Europe's warmest temperature on Thursday as stormy weather swept across Austria.

Published: 17 February 2022 17:35 CET
The Austrian city of Graz. Photo by Daniel J. Schwarz on Unsplash
It might still be winter but it felt more like spring across much of Austria on Thursday as a storm system moved across the country bringing gale force winds and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Graz became Europe’s warmest location when the mercury hit 22.1 degrees on Thursday afternoon followed by wind gusts of over 100km per hour on the Styrian mountains.

The temperature also pushed past 20 degrees in Deutschlandsberg (21.8 degrees), Köflach (21.2 degrees) and Frohnleiten (20.6 degrees) – all in Styria.

The average temperature in Austria for February is roughly 3 degrees.

Overnight on Thursday, strong winds are set to continue in the Alps but are expected to settle down on Friday.

The mild weather in Styria will continue on Friday with a forecasted high of 16 degrees.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany has been hit by wild stormy weather leading to disruptions to rail and air networks and a state of emergency has been declared for Berlin. the Czech Republic has also been impacted by the storm and 300,000 homes are without power.

Spring weather arrives in Austria for the weekend

Unseasonably warm weather in Austria is expected to last into the weekend with a forecast for mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Published: 10 February 2022 14:37 CET
Austria has been hit by snow, sleet and cold temperatures in the past week but spring-like weather has now arrived.

On Thursday in Vienna, the daytime high was forecast to be 14 degrees with mild weather set to continue across the country into the weekend, according to the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

On Friday morning, all regions will enjoy sunshine and blue sky with the possibility of fog in the alpine valleys. The morning will be cold but by midday the temperatures will range from three to 12 degrees.

By Friday evening, rain is expected across many parts of the country as clouds roll in, with the possibility of some snow in the Alps.

On Saturday, sunshine and clouds is forecast for most regions with light wind and afternoon temperatures ranging from minus one to plus eight. On Sunday, the sunshine will continue with nationwide temperatures forecast to be between five and 11 degrees. 

In the alpine regions, where many families are currently enjoying school holidays, the weekend weather will bring sunshine, some cloud and daytime temperatures of between five and seven degrees. 

From Monday, rain is forecast across the west of the country (with snow down to 800 metres above sea level), while the east of Austria will stay dry and sunny. Midday temperatures will be between four and 12 degrees.

A strong Föhn wind is also expected in the South East and South West on Monday, especially on the south side of the Alps. 

On Tuesday, a low pressure front will arrive and heavy rain is forecast from Upper Carinthia to Burgenland.

The weekend warm spell is being dubbed a “mini spring” by meteorologists and has already led to early pollen warnings for allergy sufferers.

However, it is expected that winter is simply on pause right now and colder weather will return to Austria soon.

