COVID-19 RULES

What are Austria’s current Covid rules and how might they change?

As Austria's government meets with the Covid Crisis Coordination Commission (Gecko) on Wednesday, here's an overview of the Covid restrictions currently in place and what might change after the summit.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:16 CET
We should find out more about Austria's re-opening plan after a summit this week. Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP

Dining and drinking out

Restaurants and bars are subject to a midnight curfew; apres-ski venues and nightclubs are completely closed.

The 2G rule (proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid is required for entry) is currently required for all food and drink establishments except take-away, and this is currently set to change to 3G (meaning a negative test is possible as an alternative) from February 19th, except in Vienna which will retain the 2G rule. When this change happens, to enter restaurants, cafes and bars, PCR tests will only be valid for 48 hours after the time of the test, but in all other areas (eg. for entering workplaces), PCR tests will remain valid for 72 hours (note that Vienna has a blanket rule of 48-hour validity). 

Eating and drinking is only allowed while seated.

FFP2 masks must be worn except while seated at your table, including if you are collecting food for take-away.

Hotels

The 2G rule currently applies to hotels, and this is currently set to change to 3G (meaning a negative test is possible as an alternative) from February 19th, except in Vienna where the 2G rule will stay in place.

Events

Events of over 50 people are only permitted if there is no eating or drinking so that FFP2 masks can be worn at all times.

There is a midnight curfew on events.

Shopping

For non-essential retail stores, proof of 2G is no longer required. FFP2 masks are compulsory in all retail venues, including non-essential retail as well as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Hairdressers and beauty salons

In services requiring close physical contact (such as hairdressers and beauty salons) the 3G rule currently applies, meaning a recent negative Covid-19 test result can be shown for entry as an alternative to vaccination or recovery. It is mandatory to wear FFP2 masks in these businesses regardless of your vaccination status.

Culture

At cultural venues like museums and galleries, there is no longer any entry restriction, but you need to wear an FFP2 mask.

Work

A 3G requirement is in place for all workplaces where you can’t rule out contact with another person, and a general recommendation to work from home if possible is in place.

Travel

Entry to Austria is basically covered by the 2G+ rule, meaning that you need a full course of a vaccination (two doses, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson) and either a booster dose or a recent negative PCR test. In a few special cases, more lenient rules apply.

What changes are on the cards?

Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein has said he wants to be able to present details for further relaxations of restrictions this week after the summit, which could affect any of the above areas. For example, we may find out when night clubs will be allowed to re-open, or when the mask requirements could be relaxed.

Other topics which are set to be up for discussion include: whether Covid tests should continue to be offered free to the population regardless of symptoms; whether the rules for quarantine after testing positive or having contact with a confirmed case should be adjusted; and whether the basis for the controversial vaccine mandate needs to be re-assessed.

Useful links

Current Covid measures – Austrian Health Ministry (in German)

FAQ on Covid – Austrian Health Ministry

Multilingual information on Covid-19 from the Health Ministry

Covid-19 information from the Austrian Tourist Board

Information on booking your Covid-19 vaccine from Austrian authorities

Information on booking a Covid-19 test from Austrian authorities

24-hour health advice hotline to call if you experience Covid-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who tested positive: call 1450 from Austrian phones or +43 1 1450 from foreign phones

UPDATE: Austria to remove 2G rule for more parts of society this weekend

Austria's government is taking steps to re-open society by relaxing some of its strict Covid-19 restrictions. Further new rule changes, which will come into effect from Saturday February 12th, were announced on Tuesday.

Published: 8 February 2022 14:06 CET
The requirement to show proof of 2G (full vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19) in order to enter non-essential shops and cultural venues like museums, galleries and libraries will be scrapped from February 12th, as the government had already announced. It will be possible to enter these venues without showing any form of vaccine or health pass, though FFP2 masks must still be worn.

On Tuesday the government said that from the same date, February 12th, several more relaxations would come into effect.

The 2G rule will be replaced by the 3G rule for hairdressers, beauty and massage salons. These services are sometimes described as “body-hugging services” in Austria, a translation from the German körpernahe which roughly means “requiring close physical contact”. The rule change means that as of Saturday, it will be possible to visit these venues with a recent negative Covid-19 test as an alternative to proof of vaccination or recovery.

This change primarily affects unvaccinated people because up until now, people without 2G have been barred from the majority of public spaces even though the lockdown for unvaccinated people ended last week.

In hairdressers, salons and similar businesses, an FFP2 mask must still be worn even after February 12th alongside the 3G rule.

The other newly announced change relates to events, where the upper limit of permitted attendees will be removed from February 12th. Both the 2G rule and FFP2 mask requirement will still apply indoors and outdoors. Events for over 50 people without assigned seating must not have any food or drink served, to ensure the FFP2 masks can be worn.

Announcing the latest changes, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that current data showed that “in contrast to previous corona waves, Omicron does not currently pose an acute threat to our healthcare system.”

However, he appealed to people currently on their February school break to wear FFP2 masks, “not only where it is mandatory anyway, but also whenever you are around a lot of people”.

READ MORE: How Austria’s Covid restrictions are changing in February

