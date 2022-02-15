What are Austria’s current Covid rules and how might they change?

Dining and drinking out

Restaurants and bars are subject to a midnight curfew; apres-ski venues and nightclubs are completely closed.

The 2G rule (proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid is required for entry) is currently required for all food and drink establishments except take-away, and this is currently set to change to 3G (meaning a negative test is possible as an alternative) from February 19th, except in Vienna which will retain the 2G rule. When this change happens, to enter restaurants, cafes and bars, PCR tests will only be valid for 48 hours after the time of the test, but in all other areas (eg. for entering workplaces), PCR tests will remain valid for 72 hours (note that Vienna has a blanket rule of 48-hour validity).

Eating and drinking is only allowed while seated.

FFP2 masks must be worn except while seated at your table, including if you are collecting food for take-away.

Hotels

The 2G rule currently applies to hotels, and this is currently set to change to 3G (meaning a negative test is possible as an alternative) from February 19th, except in Vienna where the 2G rule will stay in place.

Events

Events of over 50 people are only permitted if there is no eating or drinking so that FFP2 masks can be worn at all times.

There is a midnight curfew on events.

Shopping

For non-essential retail stores, proof of 2G is no longer required. FFP2 masks are compulsory in all retail venues, including non-essential retail as well as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Hairdressers and beauty salons

In services requiring close physical contact (such as hairdressers and beauty salons) the 3G rule currently applies, meaning a recent negative Covid-19 test result can be shown for entry as an alternative to vaccination or recovery. It is mandatory to wear FFP2 masks in these businesses regardless of your vaccination status.

Culture

At cultural venues like museums and galleries, there is no longer any entry restriction, but you need to wear an FFP2 mask.

Work

A 3G requirement is in place for all workplaces where you can’t rule out contact with another person, and a general recommendation to work from home if possible is in place.

Travel

Entry to Austria is basically covered by the 2G+ rule, meaning that you need a full course of a vaccination (two doses, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson) and either a booster dose or a recent negative PCR test. In a few special cases, more lenient rules apply.

What changes are on the cards?

Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein has said he wants to be able to present details for further relaxations of restrictions this week after the summit, which could affect any of the above areas. For example, we may find out when night clubs will be allowed to re-open, or when the mask requirements could be relaxed.

Other topics which are set to be up for discussion include: whether Covid tests should continue to be offered free to the population regardless of symptoms; whether the rules for quarantine after testing positive or having contact with a confirmed case should be adjusted; and whether the basis for the controversial vaccine mandate needs to be re-assessed.

Useful links

Current Covid measures – Austrian Health Ministry (in German)

FAQ on Covid – Austrian Health Ministry

Multilingual information on Covid-19 from the Health Ministry

Covid-19 information from the Austrian Tourist Board

Information on booking your Covid-19 vaccine from Austrian authorities

Information on booking a Covid-19 test from Austrian authorities

24-hour health advice hotline to call if you experience Covid-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who tested positive: call 1450 from Austrian phones or +43 1 1450 from foreign phones