Federal government funding for free nationwide Covid-19 tests in Austria is scheduled to end next month, which could mean big changes to the testing strategy.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:23 CET
Could free Covid-19 tests be coming to an end in Austria?
Free tests have played a central role in Austria's Covid-19 strategy. Could it soon change? Photo by: Alex Halada/ AFP.

The topic of Covid-19 tests will be discussed at the Federal State Summit between the government and the Covid Crisis Commission on Wednesday with reports suggesting free tests could end when the funding expires next month.

According to Der Standard, ​​Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein has confirmed Austria’s testing strategy will be reviewed at the meeting, although it is unclear whether a decision will be made on Wednesday.

Currently, there is funding in place to provide free Covid-19 tests (antigen and PCR) in Austria until the end of March. If free tests are to continue past that date, a decision will have to be made by the Federal Government to extend the funding.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer has already voiced support for ending free tests and replacing them with a paid service. This call has been echoed by the governors of Tyrol, Vorarlberg, Upper Austria and Styria, who are all members of Nehammer’s conservative People’s Party (ÖVP).

However, a recent survey in Vienna showed that 71 percent of the city’s residents are in favour of keeping free Covid-19 tests. The study was conducted by Triple M Matzka Market and Opinion Research for the Vienna Health Authority (MA 15).

Vienna has long held the position of the most-tested state in Austria with more than 345,000 tests (on average) carried out in the capital every day.

So far, free testing has played a central role in Austria’s nationwide strategy in dealing with Covid-19.

In other Covid-19 news, a relaxation of measures for schools has already been announced with an end to the mask mandate for pupils in classrooms from February 21st. However, masks will still have to be worn by teachers in classrooms and by pupils when moving around schools.

Austria Covid-19 ‘gargle’ tests in expansion drive

Throughout the day, vans loaded with bags full of Covid PCR test kits arrive at a Vienna laboratory, currently analysing an average of 370,000 tests per day.

Published: 5 February 2022 14:31 CET
A laboratory worker prepares samples for PCR tests
A laboratory worker prepares samples for PCR tests. Under the 'Everybody Gargles" system, Viennese can pick up a test from a drugstore, gargle at home and then return the kit for a result within 24 hours. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

With more than 144 million tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, the Alpine nation of nine million is a leader in Covid testing.

But with the latest Omicron wave sending cases spiralling, health experts and policymakers are asking if widespread testing — paid by taxpayers’ money
— is necessary and efficient.

The Lifebrain laboratory, which accounts for a major part of the country’s testing, has been expanding rapidly since it began work just over a year ago on the sprawling ground of a public hospital on Vienna’s outskirts.

Under the “Alles Gurgelt” (“Everybody Gargles”) system, Viennese can register online, go to a drugstore, pick up a test kit, gargle at home and then drop the kit back and wait for an email with results within 24 hours.

“It’s extremely low-threshold,” Lifebrain CEO Michael Havel tells AFP.

Better screening
Vienna came up with the system in late 2020 to offer better screening for the capital’s two million people.

Havel’s laboratory, which analyses the “Everybody Gargles” tests, now employs 1,800 people full time and can analyse up to 800,000 tests a day and run 24/7.

A third of its workforce were hired in the last two months alone. The city pays six euros ($6.80) per test to drugstores and others giving them out.

At the laboratory, workers from dozens of countries drag the bags full of test kits through the aisles of the laboratory set up in rooms in several old buildings on the hospital campus.

Scanning the bar codes on the test tubes one-by-one, they place the tubes into trays for analysis in designated high-tech machines. Computers eventually spit out results saying which batches contain positive Covid samples.

Currently mainly receiving tests from Vienna, Havel says he is prepared to expand capacities within Austria. Before the pandemic, Lifebrain, which Havel co-founded, was most active providing laboratory work in Italy.

“Everybody Gargles” tests are already part of the rigorous testing regime in schools — with students tested several times a week — and Vienna is now looking to expand the system into kindergartens too.

‘Gas and break at same time’
Ulrich Elling, a researcher at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, who helped develop the gargling method, said the “Alles Gurgelt” system was “extremely efficient”.

“So far this test strategy has made a lot of sense… (but) now with Omicron, everything is different. If you go for ‘herd immunity,’ then the question is to what extent it makes sense to step on the gas and brake at the same time,” he told AFP.

For his part, Havel is not concerned that the tests won’t be needed any time soon.

“In autumn I fear that the next wave will come our way… I think testing will only not be necessary anymore once the pandemic is over,” he says.

