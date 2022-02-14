Read news from:
Will Austria announce further relaxations of Covid measures this week?

There are positive signs that Austria may have reached the peak of its Omicron wave in some regions, with a declining 14-day trend in Vienna, Salzburg and Tyrol, but what does that mean for the future of Austria's Covid measures?

Published: 14 February 2022 15:30 CET
People with FFP2 protective face masks in Vienna. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP

All of Austria is still marked as ‘red’ or ‘very high risk’ by the Corona Commission, with a nationwide 14-day incidence rate approaching 2,500 (new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents).

To reach these classifications, each region is awarded a ‘risk number’ based on factors including new cases, hospital occupancy, but also things like the vaccination status and age of those who test positive. Vienna has the lowest risk number currently (1,144) but remains a long way from the under-100 value needed to lower its risk classification.

But despite repeated daily records for case numbers, the situation is not as severe as was first feared when the variant hit, with just under 200 people currently in Austria’s intensive care units for Covid-19, a number that was around 600 in December.

And Vienna, Salzburg and Tyrol — the countries which saw the quickest initial spread of Omicron — are showing signs that they may have passed the peak.

Despite being one of the countries with the strictest Covid rules in Western Europe, Austria has already begun to relax its restrictions.

As of Saturday, proof of 2G is no longer required for non-essential retail or for cultural venues like museums, libraries and galleries, while the 10pm curfew for restaurants was pushed back to midnight the week before.

On Monday, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein promised that there would be further relaxations in March, saying that this was possible due to the apparent drop in severe cases, which he attributed to Austria’s high rate of booster vaccinations.

Any further changes decided at the summit should be presented in detail on February 19th, according to Mückstein, who said he wanted to present a plan that looked beyond March.

Some of the rules still in place include FFP2 mask requirements in most public places (for example in shops, museums, on public transport and in restaurants except when seated); a 2G requirement for restaurants which is already set to be extended to 3G from Saturday February 19th; and a 3G requirement for workplaces as well as a recommendation to work from home if possible.

In neighbouring Germany, plans are reportedly underway for almost all Covid measures to be lifted in a phased plan by March 20th.

And ahead of a summit on Wednesday between Austria’s government and regional leaders, voices are growing stronger in favour of Austria following a similar path.

Of course, the other key topic up for debate at the summit will be Austria’s highly controversial Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

Although it came into force from the start of the month, the first checks and fines are not set to happen until March, and with the apparent signs towards a decline in the Omicron wave, more and more regional governors are calling for a rethink.

Vorarlberg’s governor has suggested keeping the mandate but not issuing any fines, while the governors of Salzburg and Carinthia have called for the proportionality of the law to be reassessed.

Besides these major questions, further issues on the agenda for the summit include whether to evaluate Austria’s use of free Covid tests, and whether to change the rules for quarantine after contact with a positive case or a confirmed infection.

Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Catch up on the latest Covid-19 news and current statistics in The Local's roundup as they happen throughout the week.

Published: 7 February 2022 13:55 CET
Updated: 9 February 2022 15:27 CET
Covid test packaging
Packaging for Covid tests in Vienna. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of February 9th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 2,553. Carinthia (3,010) has the highest incidence, followed by Tyrol (2,954), while Vienna (2,268) and Lower Austria (2,196) have the lowest rates.

A total of 422,227 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of February 9th, with 1,898 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 187 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,773,439 people (75.8 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,199,831 (69.4 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of February 8th.

Wednesday, February 9th

Salzburg’s regional governor has said he is “sceptical” about Austria’s vaccine mandate, and called for the law to be reviewed.

Around a third of the people who died of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021 lived in care homes.

Austria’s Covid Forecasting Committee has said they believe the current wave has reached a “plateau” phase, with no significant further rise in cases expected, though a slight increase in hospital admissions due to the virus is likely.

Tuesday, February 7th

The government today announced more relaxations of restrictions to come into effect from Saturday: the upper limit on event attendees will be removed, and the 3G rule will replace the 2G rule in hairdressers and beauty salons. Read more on the changes here.

Monday, February 7th

Over the weekend, Austria extended the 10pm curfew for restaurants and bars to midnight.

Austria’s vaccine mandate came into force on Saturday, and the government clarified exactly which medical conditions make people exempt from the requirement. Five vaccines not approved by the EMA will be considered compliant with the rule, but not the Sputnik jab. Instead, two Sputnik doses will count as one dose, meaning that most people will need to get an additional dose of a different vaccine.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.

