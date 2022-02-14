Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Mask mandate to be lifted for all Austrian school students in classrooms from February 21st

Education Minister Martin Polaschek made the announcement on Austrian TV this morning, and also said that school events will again be permitted from next Monday. This applies only to the classroom, so masks are still required in the rest of the school building, and teachers and other staff still need to wear them.

Starting from today, children in primary schools (Volksschulen) can already remove their masks while in the classroom.

Austria’s anti-vaccination party turns one

The MFG (Menschen, Freiheit, Grundrechte meaning ‘people, freedom, fundamental rights’) party in Austria, which was founded on an anti-vaccination platform, turns one year old on February 14th.

What’s going on with Austria’s vaccine mandate?

It officially came into force at the start of the month, but with the first checks only set to be carried out from mid-March, it’s still not clear if the Covid-19 vaccination mandate will ever actually be implemented. Chancellor Karl Nehammer told the Krone Zeitung that the government will follow the advice of the country’s Covid Commission.

More warm weather on the way

It doesn’t quite feel like February in much of Austria at the moment, and the spring-like weather is set to continue with a warm, sunny start to the week and up to 18C (but strong winds in many places) forecast for Thursday.

But that will be broken up with rain and cloud on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some snow depending on the altitude. In short, we’ll get a bit of everything this week weather-wise, so make the most of the sun while it’s out.

Happy Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re celebrating at one of Austria’s romantic restaurants, on a stroll through its woods or around its beautifully ornate city centres, or simply doing your own thing, happy February 14th!