Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 11 February 2022 09:14 CET
Austria's Mirjam Puchner competes in the women's super-G final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Covid-infections have reached peak

According to the Gecko Covid-19 Health Commission, the seven-day incidence in Austria has reached its peak and occupancy of hospital beds has plateaued. Infections have also started to fall in Salzburg, Tyrol and Vienna.

More police protection needed for doctors

Austria’s Medical Association (ÖÄK) has called for more police protection for doctors who are threatened because they support vaccination against Covid-19.  ÖÄK Vice President Johannes Steinhart on Thursday told the Ö1 “Morgenjournal” programme that the number of incidents reported by medical associations is increasing every day. He said it ranged from trying to spread false information to insults and physical threats. The State Security and Intelligence Service (DSN) said increased patrols were being carried out in hospitals and called on doctors to report all incidents to the police.

MFG party gearing up for elections in Tyrol

The newly formed MFG (Menschen, Freiheit, Grundrechte (men, freedom, rights)) party in Austria, which was founded on an anti-vaccination platform, will be one year old on February 14th. The party hopes to do well in upcoming municipal and mayoral elections in Tyrol, where the party will stand in 51 municipalities including Kufstein, Schwaz, Telfs and Imst. It will also send 22 candidates for mayoral office into the running,  Der Standard newspaper reports. In elections last year the MFG party  was able to enter Upper Austria’s state parliament with six percent of the vote. 

Austria’s Chancellor defends himself from criticism after ski holiday

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has defended himself from criticism after posting a picture of himself on a family skiing holiday.

The left wing opposition SPÖ party’s Managing Director Christian Deutsch tweeted that the Chancellor was “escaping from responsibility” as his ÖVP party sank into a “quagmire of corruption”, and hinted it might be time to go to the polls soon with the hashtag #Neuwahlen (new elections). However Karl Nehammer replied he would continue to spend a few days a year with my family, like many other people in the country, and said his political work “would not suffer as a result”.

Austria ‘reticent’ over Russia sanctions

Austria and Hungary are particularly “reticent” when it comes to possible sanctions which could be imposed on Russia if it invades Ukraine, according to sources who spoke to Politico’s Brussels Playbook. Politico suggests significant differences remain between EU member states.  The newsletter says the Commission has taken over the job of drafting the list of sanctions that can be quickly adopted.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Published: 10 February 2022 10:18 CET
Updated: 10 February 2022 12:04 CET
Politicians and virologist raise questions over compulsory vaccination

Two governors in Carinthia and Salzburg are questioning whether the compulsory vaccination law should come into force in March, broadcaster ORF reports.

Carinthia’s governor Peter Kaiser of the opposition left wing SPÖ party said there should be a “constant review” to see if the law is still proportional. Salzburg’s governor Wilfried Haslauer, who is in the governing ÖVP party also called for an evaluation before the law comes into force on March 15th. 

EXPLAINED: How Austria’s vaccine mandate will work

Virologist Norbert Nowotny believes the compulsory vaccination law is now “no longer really necessary” as hospitals are holding up well during the Omicron wave.

He also suggested waiting until the Novavax and Valneva vaccines are available, which may boost uptake.

He suggested people could be made to pay for Covid tests instead as an incentive to vaccinate.

Could Austria be planning a ‘freedom day’ similar to Denmark and the UK?

Could Austria further relax restrictions in the coming weeks? Austrian virologist Norbert Novotny called for Austria to have greater relaxation of the rules in March during a Zib 2 interview last week. In neighbouring Germany Robert Koch Institute boss Lothar Wieler says Germans have “survived” the Omicron wave and can look forward to relaxing Easter

As The Local reported on Tuesday Austria will drop its 2G requirement for shops, museums and hairdressers on Saturday, meaning those who are not fully vaccinated will be able to use these services again with a negative PCR test. The cap on numbers at events will also increase.

Events without assigned seats will only be permitted for more than 50 people if there is a ban on consumption and the FFP2 mask is worn at all times.

However night clubs, late night restaurants and après ski all remain closed. Austria’s curfew is also still set at midnight. 

READ MORE: How Austria’s Covid restrictions are changing in February

Children in Vienna asked to do a PCR test before return to school 

The City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr has called for all children who have been on holiday in Vienna this week to take a PCR test at the weekend before returning to school. They will return to more relaxed rules on Monday.

As The Local previously reported, primary school children will no longer have to wear FFP2 masks when seated at school from February 14th. Since last Monday (February 7th) it has been possible to do sports in all schools again without mouth and nose protection or without an FFP2 mask.

However, other measures will stay in place. Classes will be closed if there are two or more positive cases. There will be Covid testing three times a week, including two PCR tests. And school events are not allowed to take place, although there have been hints this may soon change.

READ MORE: Austria announces slight relaxation to mask wearing at school

Sebastian Kurz’s think tank wound up

The strategic think tank “Think Austria” created by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been wound up by Austria’s latest Chancellor, Karl Nehammer. Staff will be moved into existing departments, broadcaster ORF reports.

The ÖVP party, which governs Austria in coalition with the Greens, is also hiring the former deputy spokesman for long-term German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Georg Streiter, to limit the damage to the party’s image when upcoming U-Committee hearings into corruption take place. 

“Think Austria” has attracted controversy in the past. In addition to luminaries such as former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, the think tank’s advisory board included controversial figures.

These included the former Wirecard boss Markus Braun, who was arrested in Germany on suspicion of falsifying balance sheets. Runtastic founder Florian Gschwandtner, who recently made headlines with an Instagram video of an illegal apres ski party in Kitzbühel, was also involved with “Think Austria”.

