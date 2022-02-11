For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 11 February 2022 09:14 CET
Austria's Mirjam Puchner competes in the women's super-G final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 10 February 2022 10:18 CET
Updated: 10 February 2022 12:04 CET
Updated: 10 February 2022 12:04 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments