Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Covid-infections have reached peak

According to the Gecko Covid-19 Health Commission, the seven-day incidence in Austria has reached its peak and occupancy of hospital beds has plateaued. Infections have also started to fall in Salzburg, Tyrol and Vienna.

More police protection needed for doctors

Austria’s Medical Association (ÖÄK) has called for more police protection for doctors who are threatened because they support vaccination against Covid-19. ÖÄK Vice President Johannes Steinhart on Thursday told the Ö1 “Morgenjournal” programme that the number of incidents reported by medical associations is increasing every day. He said it ranged from trying to spread false information to insults and physical threats. The State Security and Intelligence Service (DSN) said increased patrols were being carried out in hospitals and called on doctors to report all incidents to the police.

MFG party gearing up for elections in Tyrol

The newly formed MFG (Menschen, Freiheit, Grundrechte (men, freedom, rights)) party in Austria, which was founded on an anti-vaccination platform, will be one year old on February 14th. The party hopes to do well in upcoming municipal and mayoral elections in Tyrol, where the party will stand in 51 municipalities including Kufstein, Schwaz, Telfs and Imst. It will also send 22 candidates for mayoral office into the running, Der Standard newspaper reports. In elections last year the MFG party was able to enter Upper Austria’s state parliament with six percent of the vote.

Austria’s Chancellor defends himself from criticism after ski holiday

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has defended himself from criticism after posting a picture of himself on a family skiing holiday.

The left wing opposition SPÖ party’s Managing Director Christian Deutsch tweeted that the Chancellor was “escaping from responsibility” as his ÖVP party sank into a “quagmire of corruption”, and hinted it might be time to go to the polls soon with the hashtag #Neuwahlen (new elections). However Karl Nehammer replied he would continue to spend a few days a year with my family, like many other people in the country, and said his political work “would not suffer as a result”.

Austria ‘reticent’ over Russia sanctions

Austria and Hungary are particularly “reticent” when it comes to possible sanctions which could be imposed on Russia if it invades Ukraine, according to sources who spoke to Politico’s Brussels Playbook. Politico suggests significant differences remain between EU member states. The newsletter says the Commission has taken over the job of drafting the list of sanctions that can be quickly adopted.