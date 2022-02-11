For members
FOOD & DRINK
Seven common myths about Austrian food you need to stop believing
Many Austrian dishes are famous throughout the world, from the mighty Schnitzel to the sumptuous Sachertorte. However, there is far more to Austrian cuisine than these big hitters.
Published: 11 February 2022 15:40 CET
Even the most elegant diners enjoy hearty food in Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
OFFBEAT
How Italians sold ice cream to the masses in Vienna
Residents of the Austrian capital have queued for more than 130 years to sample the Italian ice cream of the Molin-Pradel family, one of Vienna's oldest gelato dynasties.
Published: 1 August 2021 11:45 CEST
Molin-Pradel family Ice-cream parlour is pictured at Schwedenplatz square in Vienna, Austria. credit: JOE KLAMAR / AFP
