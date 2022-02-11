Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 VACCINES

EXPLAINED: How to claim your 100 euro vaccination bonus in Austria

Self-employed people in Austria can now claim a 100 Euro bonus if they are fully immunised against Covid and a number of other diseases. But what do they need to do to get their hands on the money?

Published: 11 February 2022 12:02 CET
A yellow vaccination booklet seen up close. Photo: JENS SCHLUETER / AFP
Austria is giving all people insured with the SVS insurance system – people who fall under the Selbstständige (self-employed) and Landwirte (farmers) category – a hundred euro bonus if they can prove they are fully vaccinated.

The bonus can also be given to dependents insured with SVS under your cover (children, spouses and pensioners) if they also meet the requirements.

The offer is so far only valid for 2022 and the money is transferred directly to the insured person’s account.

You can apply for the bonus by filling in this online form as long as you have a Handy-Signatur or an ID-Austria set up. 

READ MORE: What is Austria’s Handy-Signatur and how does it work?

However the process is not as easy as merely inputting your Covid-19 vaccinations. A long list of other vaccinations must be proved, examples of which you can find here.

According to the website, you must give the following proof of being vaccinated or recovered from these diseases.

Children up to 15 years of age

  • Vaccinations against influenza, HPV.
  • Proof of a pneumococcal vaccination (this protects against pneumococcal disease, which is any type of illness caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria).
  • Date of the last FSME injection. This must be within the last five years. The FSME injection protects against tick-borne encephalitis.
  • Proof they have been given combination vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella as well as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis and haemophilus. 

People aged between 15 and 60

  • Date of the last MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) and polio vaccination. (This should be within the last 10 years).
  • Date of the last FSME injection. 
  • Date of the last Covid-19 vaccination (this must be valid according to the current legal situation). 
  • Date of a Covid-19 recovery certificate (this must not be older than six months).

Adults over 60

  • Proof of a pneumococcal vaccination.
  • Date of the last FSME injection.
  • Date of the last Covid-19 vaccination (this must be valid according to the current legal situation). 
  • Date of a Covid-19 recovery certificate (this must not be older than six months).

Vaccinated abroad 

SVS told The Local that people vaccinated outside Austria could show their yellow Impfpass (international vaccination booklet) to prove if they had had the necessary jabs, or send any other proof or explanations to show they fulfil the requirements. 

When asked about people who were not vaccinated against common childhood diseases, but had achieved immunity by being infected, the advisor said it was possible to submit an Erklärung or declaration that a recovery had taken place. 

However, in some cases, Austrian media has reported that people have not been given the bonus due to missing a childhood vaccination.

For example, the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper reported a 51-year-old self-employed woman from Flachau initially missed out on the bonus because she did not have a childhood measles vaccination.

Healthy lifestyle means fewer deductibles

The campaign is part of a health incentive programme in place by the SVS. Under another preventative health initiative it is also possible for self-employed people in Austria to halve their deductibles from 20 to ten percent if they achieve their health goals, such as stopping smoking.

The deduction can be halved  again to five percent if they pursue their health goals sustainably.

COVID-19

Reader question: I had a non-EMA approved vaccine, how do I get 2G proof in Austria?

We have heard from dozens of people who received Covid-19 vaccines not yet approved by the EMA and plan to travel to Austria for work, studies, family visits or tourism. Here's what we know about the documents you need to get 2G proof.

Published: 22 December 2021 11:26 CET
Sinopharm vaccine
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. Photo: Luis Gandarillas/AFP

In Austria, you need proof of 2G (vaccination or recovery from Covid-19) in order to enter the country, to avoid the current lockdown (which is in place for people without 2G only), and to access many services ranging from hotels to restaurants to ski resorts.

The rules for entry are the simpler of the two. Vaccinations with approval from the EMA or from WHO are accepted, which includes Sinopharm and Covishield for example. You can see the full list here. You need at least 14 days between doses, and no more than 270 days can have passed since your most recent dose.

For domestic use, for example at hotels, restaurants and ski resorts, the rules are a bit more complicated because in general, only EMA-approved vaccines are accepted as 2G proof. But there are some workarounds. 

According to Austria’s National Vaccine Committee, people with a non-EMA approved vaccines can carry out a test for antibodies and receive a dose of an EMA-approved mRNA vaccine (that’s Pfizer or Moderna), at least one month after the previous course of vaccines. This combination is valid as 2G proof for 270 days from the date of your EMA-approved vaccine, according to the Health Ministry. It’s important to note that your mRNA vaccine will be considered a first dose in Austria, and neither this nor an antibody certificate alone is sufficient as proof as 2G, but the combination can be used in this situation.

We have heard one success story from a reader who received two doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, an antibody certificate, and a booster of the Pfizer vaccine. They were able to upload their vaccination documents into Austria’s Green Pass app (but not the antibody certificate) and they were considered valid. This reader was vaccinated in Serbia, a country which has made its documents valid with the EU Covid Certificate.

We have also heard from readers who have two doses of a non-EMA approved vaccine and a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to the information currently available from the Health Ministry, it is unfortunately not clear that this would be accepted as 2G proof in Austria.

Domestically, it is the staff at the businesses you visit who have the responsibility for checking your proof of vaccination in most cases. Austrian police are also authorised to carry out checks of 2G proof.

It might be preferable if possible to get Austria’s Green Pass (or a different EU Covid Certificate) as staff will be familiar with these, and you can get foreign vaccine proofs converted by doctors for a fee. Whether this is possible will depend on the vaccines you have. This shouldn’t be necessary, though. The Health Ministry has told The Local that foreign proofs of vaccination are accepted as 2G as long as they comply with Austria’s rules, including being written in German or English and containing complete information about your vaccine, and as long as they are official in the country of issue.  

If you or a relative experience difficulties having a non-EU vaccination certificate accepted as proof of 2G in Austria, or if you are successful in getting 2G proof using a non-EMA approved vaccination, you can let us know by emailing [email protected] so that we can follow up with authorities and keep Austria’s foreign residents and visitors informed.

We have heard from one reader who had two doses of the Sputnik vaccine, an antibody certificate and one dose of Pfizer. They have travelled to and from Austria several times during the pandemic with this proof, but on one occasion the border official told them their proof was not sufficient. This reader was ultimately allowed to enter the country, and it’s worth being prepared with proof of what the government has said about non-EMA approved vaccines (for example at some of the links below) in case you are questioned.

Please note: The Local cannot issue legal or medical advice and we always recommend you speak to a doctor or health authority for medical advice.

Editor’s note: We have updated this article with a correction. Sputnik is not on the list of vaccines approved by WHO

