COVID-19 VACCINES
EXPLAINED: How to claim your 100 euro vaccination bonus in Austria
Self-employed people in Austria can now claim a 100 Euro bonus if they are fully immunised against Covid and a number of other diseases. But what do they need to do to get their hands on the money?
Published: 11 February 2022 12:02 CET
A yellow vaccination booklet seen up close. Photo: JENS SCHLUETER / AFP
COVID-19
Reader question: I had a non-EMA approved vaccine, how do I get 2G proof in Austria?
We have heard from dozens of people who received Covid-19 vaccines not yet approved by the EMA and plan to travel to Austria for work, studies, family visits or tourism. Here's what we know about the documents you need to get 2G proof.
Published: 22 December 2021 11:26 CET
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. Photo: Luis Gandarillas/AFP
