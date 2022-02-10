Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Politicians and virologist raise questions over compulsory vaccination

Two governors in Carinthia and Salzburg are questioning whether the compulsory vaccination law should come into force in March, broadcaster ORF reports. Carinthia’s governor Peter Kaiser of the opposition left wing SPÖ party said there should be a “constant review” to see if the law is still proportional. Salzburg’s governor Wilfried Haslauer, who is in the governing ÖVP party also called for an evaluation before the law comes into force on March 15th.

The Krone newspaper reports virologist Norbert Nowotny believes the compulsory vaccination law is now “no longer really necessary” as hospitals are holding up well during the omicron wave. He also suggested waiting until the Novavax and Valneva vaccines are available, which may boost uptake. He suggested people could be made to pay for Covid tests instead as an incentive to vaccinate.

Could Austria be planning a ‘freedom day’ similar to Denmark’s?

Could Austria further relax restrictions in the coming weeks? Austrian virologist Norbert Novotny called for Austria to have greater relaxation of the rules in March during a Zib 2 interview last week. In neighbouring Germany Robert Koch Institute boss Lothar Wieler says Germans have “survived” the omicron wave and can look forward to relaxing Easter.

As The Local reported on Tuesday Austria will drop its 2G requirement for shops, museums and hairdressers on Saturday, meaning those who are not fully vaccinated will be able to use these services again with a negative PCR test. The cap on numbers at events will also increase. Events without assigned seats will only be permitted for more than 50 people if there is a ban on consumption and the FFP2 mask is worn at all times. However night clubs, late night restaurants and après ski all remain closed. Austria’s curfew is also still set at midnight.

Children in Vienna asked to do a PCR test before return to school

The City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr has called for all children who have been on holiday in Vienna this week to take a PCR test at the weekend before returning to school. They will return to more relaxed rules on Monday. As The Local previously reported, primary school children will no longer have to wear FFP2 masks when seated at school from February 14th. Since last Monday (February 7th) it has been possible to do sports in all schools again without mouth and nose protection or without an FFP2 mask.

However, other measures will stay in place. Classes will be closed if there are two or more positive cases. There will be Covid testing three times a week, including two PCR tests. And school events are not allowed to take place, although there have been hints this may soon change.

READ MORE: Austria announces slight relaxation to mask wearing at school

Sebastian Kurz’s think tank wound up

The strategic think tank “Think Austria” created by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been wound up by Austria’s latest Chancellor, Karl Nehammer. Staff will be moved into existing departments, broadcaster ORF reports. The ÖVP party, which governs Austria in coalition with the Greens, is also hiring the former deputy spokesman for long-term German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Georg Streiter, to limit the damage to the party’s image when upcoming U-Committee hearings into corruption take place.

“Think Austria” has attracted controversy in the past. In addition to luminaries such as former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, the think tank’s advisory board included controversial figures. These included the former Wirecard boss Markus Braun, who was arrested in Germany on suspicion of falsifying balance sheets. Runtastic founder Florian Gschwandtner, who recently made headlines with an Instagram video of an illegal apres ski party in Kitzbühel, was also involved with “Think Austria”.