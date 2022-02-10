Spring weather arrives in Austria for the weekend

Austria has been hit by snow, sleet and cold temperatures in the past week but spring-like weather has now arrived.

On Thursday in Vienna, the daytime high was forecast to be 14 degrees with mild weather set to continue across the country into the weekend, according to the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

On Friday morning, all regions will enjoy sunshine and blue sky with the possibility of fog in the alpine valleys. The morning will be cold but by midday the temperatures will range from three to 12 degrees.

By Friday evening, rain is expected across many parts of the country as clouds roll in, with the possibility of some snow in the Alps.

On Saturday, sunshine and clouds is forecast for most regions with light wind and afternoon temperatures ranging from minus one to plus eight. On Sunday, the sunshine will continue with nationwide temperatures forecast to be between five and 11 degrees.

In the alpine regions, where many families are currently enjoying school holidays, the weekend weather will bring sunshine, some cloud and daytime temperatures of between five and seven degrees.

From Monday, rain is forecast across the west of the country (with snow down to 800 metres above sea level), while the east of Austria will stay dry and sunny. Midday temperatures will be between four and 12 degrees.

A strong Föhn wind is also expected in the South East and South West on Monday, especially on the south side of the Alps.

On Tuesday, a low pressure front will arrive and heavy rain is forecast from Upper Carinthia to Burgenland.

The weekend warm spell is being dubbed a “mini spring” by meteorologists and has already led to early pollen warnings for allergy sufferers.

However, it is expected that winter is simply on pause right now and colder weather will return to Austria soon.