Spring weather arrives in Austria for the weekend

Unseasonably warm weather in Austria is expected to last into the weekend with a forecast for mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Published: 10 February 2022 14:37 CET
Spring-like weather is forecast for Austria this weekend. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria has been hit by snow, sleet and cold temperatures in the past week but spring-like weather has now arrived.

On Thursday in Vienna, the daytime high was forecast to be 14 degrees with mild weather set to continue across the country into the weekend, according to the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

On Friday morning, all regions will enjoy sunshine and blue sky with the possibility of fog in the alpine valleys. The morning will be cold but by midday the temperatures will range from three to 12 degrees.

By Friday evening, rain is expected across many parts of the country as clouds roll in, with the possibility of some snow in the Alps.

On Saturday, sunshine and clouds is forecast for most regions with light wind and afternoon temperatures ranging from minus one to plus eight. On Sunday, the sunshine will continue with nationwide temperatures forecast to be between five and 11 degrees. 

In the alpine regions, where many families are currently enjoying school holidays, the weekend weather will bring sunshine, some cloud and daytime temperatures of between five and seven degrees. 

From Monday, rain is forecast across the west of the country (with snow down to 800 metres above sea level), while the east of Austria will stay dry and sunny. Midday temperatures will be between four and 12 degrees.

A strong Föhn wind is also expected in the South East and South West on Monday, especially on the south side of the Alps. 

On Tuesday, a low pressure front will arrive and heavy rain is forecast from Upper Carinthia to Burgenland.

The weekend warm spell is being dubbed a “mini spring” by meteorologists and has already led to early pollen warnings for allergy sufferers.

However, it is expected that winter is simply on pause right now and colder weather will return to Austria soon.

WEATHER

Nine killed in Austrian avalanches in deadly weekend as danger remains

Nine people died in three days of more than 100 avalanches rolling across Austria as warmer temperatures followed heavy snowfall, creating particularly dangerous conditions, authorities said on Sunday.

Published: 6 February 2022 13:06 CET
Updated: 6 February 2022 17:03 CET
Snow-covered mountain in Austria.
After a deadly weekend in Tyrol, experts say the risk of avalanches remains considerable. Photo by Datingscout on Unsplash

Most of the avalanches hit the western Tyrol region and Friday alone saw five fatalities, rescue services said.

That day, four Swedish skiers and their Austrian tour guide – all in their 40s – were killed when a 400-metre-wide avalanche, near the town of Spiss on the Swiss border, buried them, Austrian broadcaster Orf said.

A sixth member of their group was only partially buried by the snow and was able to phone for help. He was airlifted to hospital with injuries.

Also Friday, a man aged 60 and his wife of 61 were engulfed while cross-country skiing near the village of Auffach, Tyrol police said.

Saturday then saw a 58-year-old Austrian killed at Schmirn near Innsbruck in an avalanche which injured four others, Austrian broadcaster Orf reported.

Further west, an experienced skier of 43 was killed in the popular Vorarlberg region as Austria saw exceptional quantities of snow fall going into and across the weekend.

Five winter sports enthusiasts were buried by snowfall in the major resort of Soelden but were all rescued.

“The past three days have seen some 100 avalanche-type incidents requiring 70 interventions,” Tyrol regional authorities said Sunday, dubbing the situation “unprecedented” and warning of more to come.

“Considerable” risk
The region’s avalanche warning service (Lavinenwarndienst), which closely examines avalanche cones (the mass deposited where an avalanche has fallen) and where they break off, said that there was still “considerable avalanche danger” on Sunday, with further snow forecast for Monday.

The risk level for the region – in orange in the above map from the service – stood at three on a five-point scale on Sunday.

Artificially triggered avalanches and stability tests on the structure of the snow cover confirmed the delicate avalanche situation in the region.

Fresh snow and snowdrifts had fallen on weak old snow, making the structure particularly unfavourable, the service explained, adding that weak layers in old snow can be difficult to recognise.

Booming noises and cracks when stepping on a snowpack are clear signs of a weak structure.

Anyone who skis off the secured pistes needs to be an expert at avalanche assessment, Rudi Mair, head of the avalanche warning service, told Orf.

Recent years have seen avalanches claim around 20 lives a year in Austria, fewer over the past two years after the pandemic vastly reduced skier numbers.

 
