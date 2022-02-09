Read news from:
Living in Austria: What can I do about noisy neighbours?

Almost everyone has experienced noise from a neighbour at some point, but what options do you have in Austria when the sound starts to become a problem?

Published: 9 February 2022 16:16 CET
You don't have to suffer in silence if your neighbours are regularly disturbing you. Photo: Malachi Cowie/Unsplash

The general rule regarding noise within apartment buildings is that noise shouldn’t exceed what is normal for the local area.

That leaves things quite vague, and means that noise complaints need to be dealt with on a case by case basis. Noise disturbance is not an unusual issue in Austria, and particularly in Vienna which is densely populated and has a high number of houses built before the 1920s — beautiful, but not always blessed with the best sound insulation.

But you do have recourse if a noisy neighbour is affecting your life. In fact, Austrian law takes your right to peace and quiet fairly seriously.

Most apartment buildings have a set of household rules which all tenants agree to when signing their rental contracts, so as a first step you can check what these say. For example, it might state that if tenants are going to have a party, they should inform neighbours beforehand and not do this more than once a quarter.

There is often a ‘quiet period’ (Ruhezeiten) which may be set by the individual property company, and/or a municipal order may apply — there’s no national standard so you need to check what applies in your area.

In Vienna, the local ordinance sets 10pm-6am as a quiet period, while on Graz the quiet period is as long as 7pm to 7am on weekdays, while Linz, Salzburg and Innsbruck also regulate ‘Mittagsruhe’ or ‘lunchtime quiet period’ around the middle of the day as well as having special rules about being quiet on Sundays and public holidays for the whole day.

In general, it should be easier to ask someone to be quiet (or even enforce your right through legal channels if needed) if the noise is happening during these rest periods. At these times, you and your neighbours should avoid noise which is considered normal at other times: that could include running the washing machine, mowing the lawn, DIY work, playing a musical instrument, but also loud conversations with friends, loud TV or radio, or leaving a dog barking or child shouting for an excessive length of time.

Outside the quiet periods, establishing which noises are ‘excessive’ can be more difficult. Problems can arise when people need quiet outside these specified times, for example if you’re working from home or need to sleep before working a night shift. 

What counts as a ‘disturbing’ level of noise then depends on what is standard for the area, and there is no specific volume that is considered as a threshold. Volume, frequency, duration and the cause of the noise would all be taken into account. In order to make a successful legal complaint, you’d need to show that the noise was outside the norm for the area and that it was enough to affect your quality of life.

People living in urban areas may be expected to put up with a higher level of noise than would be allowed in rural areas, and the type of noise that is permissible also varies depending on location. The Supreme Court has previously rules that a rooster crowing, for example, is normal in a rural area.

Playing a musical instrument like the piano for up to about two hours during the day is generally considered normal as has been established by several court rulings, but louder instruments such as drums or trumpets may have different limits.

Speaking to the offending neighbour is almost always the best first step if you’re affected by loud noises; it will often be possible to resolve the situation without escalating it further if you let them know how it’s affecting you.

If speaking to your neighbour doesn’t resolve the problem, the next step is to contact the housing company (Hausverwaltung).

After that, you can take your complaint to the police. Noise pollution is an offence that carries a fine in Austria, the exact amount ranging depending on the region and starting at €700 in Vienna.

As a final note, if the walls are so thin that you can hear even ordinary movements and sounds from your neighbours, you should contact your landlord or property management company, because building codes state that walls should be thick enough that sound or vibrations caused by ordinary use should not affect neighbours.

Should self-employed people in Austria pay the minimum or full SVS contribution?

As a self-employed worker in Austria, one of the biggest costs you need to plan for is your social insurance.

Published: 9 February 2022 15:09 CET
Anyone who earns more than €5,830.20 (in 2022) from their self-employment needs to pay contributions to SVS (Sozialversicherung der Selbständigen), the social insurance agency for self-employed people.

The way these contributions work is that when you first set up as self-employed, you register with SVS and tell them how much you expect to make in your first year.

Based on this, SVS will tell you how much you need to pay, which is about 27 percent of your income over the threshold (you can choose whether to pay through direct debits or through invoices, and whether you want to pay monthly or quarterly). At the end of the tax year, they have access to your tax return and will tell you if you need to pay extra or get a refund based on any difference between your predicted income and how much you actually ended up making.

The contributions are calculated as a percentage of your income, but for the first three years, you can choose to pay only a minimum amount. This allows startup businesses to maintain more liquidity in the first stages.

Claudia Barton, a tax consultant specialising in expat clients, lists the main benefits of paying the minimum contribution as follows: “Lower payments at the beginning of your business, more money to invest at the start of your business.”

This means it may be an attractive option for people whose businesses require other upfront costs, such as people who are making things and need to pay for materials, or those who are starting from scratch and don’t yet have guaranteed clients and income.

On the other hand, Barton notes: “It is of greatest importance that freelancers in Austria bear in mind that SVS will charge them all contributions which they did not make in the first three years.”

In other words, there’s no getting away from paying the full amount you owe — you’ll end up paying it later even if you initially pay only the minimum, which can come as a shock when that invoice arrives. This even applies if you leave the country before the increased payments kick in during the fourth year of your business.

For that reason, some self-employed people may prefer to pay the full amount up front rather than needing to keep it to one side until the fourth year. That’s especially likely to be the case if you can count on regular, recurring income from early on so you don’t need to keep money aside.

Barton says the advantages of paying the full amount from day one are: “Keeping track of your expenses, no ‘bad surprise’ in the fourth year, and reduced income tax payment”.

So while some of the decision relates to personal preferences and what suits your business — do you prefer to have easily accessible cash in the uncertain first years of self-employment, or would you rather feel ‘up-to-date’ with your payments rather than need to save them for the fourth year — there is also a tax advantage to paying the full amount upfront.

Tax on self-employed income is calculated based on your profit, so SVS contributions (along with other business expenses) are deducted from your total income to create your taxable income, and the amount you need to pay in tax is calculated from that figure. That means that by paying less to SVS in the first years, you’ll actually end up with a higher tax bill.

If you’re not sure which option is right for your situation, it may make sense to get further professional advice, either from a tax advisor, a service such as Vienna’s Business Agency which offers free consulting to self-employed people, or from a network such as Self-Employed in Austria where you can ask people in a similar situation.

