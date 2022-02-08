Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Published: 8 February 2022 09:28 CET
Austria's Daniela Ulbing. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

The first appeal against Austria’s vaccine mandate has been filed

Just two days after the controversial law making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, the first appeal has been lodged with Austria’s constitutional court, arguing that the law violates Austria’s constitution.

Review procedures by the court usually last around six months, but first a judge will decide whether the application is admissible. If it is, the next step is to get statements from the opposing party, in this case the government, then the judge will make an initial decision which is reviewed by the court’s 14 judges.

Austria’s Eurovision entrant has been chosen

Luca Michlmayr (Lum!x) and Pia Mari will represent the country in Turin with the song Halo, which has not yet been revealed.

Austria wins first gold medals at this year’s Winter Olympics

That included Matthias Mayer becoming the first man to win an Alpine skiing gold medal at three consecutive Olympic Games, plus a silver and another gold in snowboarding for Daniela Ulbing and Benjamin Karl respectively.

190 community nurses start work

It’s a pilot project funded by the EU, where these nurses will offer support at the regional and local level and a focus on preventative care.

Salzburg’s iconic chocolate manufacturer has been saved

Salzburg Schokolade, best known for producing Mozart-Kugeln or Mozart balls which are a popular treat and souvenir, has had its restructuring process approved, which means it’s saved from collapse. That’s good news for 130 employees who will now keep their jobs after the company filed for bankruptcy last November.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.

Published: 7 February 2022 08:33 CET
Matthias Mayer
Austria's Matthias Mayer won a fourth Winter Olympic medal for the country in the 2022 games. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

In case you missed it: Updates to Covid rules over the weekend

Austria’s vaccine mandate came into effect on Saturday after it was passed the previous day, though no fines will be issued as the first month is an ‘information phase’. There are a few exceptions, and some vaccines not approved by the EMA will be considered as full vaccination, but not the Sputnik jab. A special regulation will set out rules for people who have received a vaccine that’s approved abroad but not recognised in Austria, and details should be made available today or early this week. 

Also from Saturday, the 10pm curfew for Austria’s restaurants and bars has been extended to midnight.

Coming changes to Austria’s Covid quarantine rules

People who have recovered from an infection with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the last three months may soon not need to quarantine after contact with an infected person in Austria.

That’s according to the Austrian Press Agency, citing a draft of updated quarantine rules from the Health Ministry. This would have a particularly big impact on workplaces like schools and kindergartens which have had widespread recent infections.

Avalanche warnings in place after deadly weekend

Nine people died in three days of more than 100 avalanches rolling across Austria as warmer temperatures followed heavy snowfall, creating particularly dangerous conditions.

On Monday, a level 4 avalanche warning (on a five-point scale, meaning severe danger) is in place in Tyrol after up to a further 40 cm of snow fell overnight. You can check the latest warnings in your area here.

Austria wins fourth medal in Winter Olympics

It came from Matthias Mayer, who won a bronze in the Alpine Skiing Men’s Downhill, making a total of two bronze and two silver medals for Austria so far.

