Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The first appeal against Austria’s vaccine mandate has been filed

Just two days after the controversial law making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all adults, the first appeal has been lodged with Austria’s constitutional court, arguing that the law violates Austria’s constitution.

Review procedures by the court usually last around six months, but first a judge will decide whether the application is admissible. If it is, the next step is to get statements from the opposing party, in this case the government, then the judge will make an initial decision which is reviewed by the court’s 14 judges.

Austria’s Eurovision entrant has been chosen

Luca Michlmayr (Lum!x) and Pia Mari will represent the country in Turin with the song Halo, which has not yet been revealed.

Austria wins first gold medals at this year’s Winter Olympics

That included Matthias Mayer becoming the first man to win an Alpine skiing gold medal at three consecutive Olympic Games, plus a silver and another gold in snowboarding for Daniela Ulbing and Benjamin Karl respectively.

190 community nurses start work

It’s a pilot project funded by the EU, where these nurses will offer support at the regional and local level and a focus on preventative care.

Salzburg’s iconic chocolate manufacturer has been saved

Salzburg Schokolade, best known for producing Mozart-Kugeln or Mozart balls which are a popular treat and souvenir, has had its restructuring process approved, which means it’s saved from collapse. That’s good news for 130 employees who will now keep their jobs after the company filed for bankruptcy last November.