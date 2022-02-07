Covid-19 in Austria: Follow the latest developments as they happen

Overview of the Covid-19 situation in Austria

As of February 6th the 7-day incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 people) was 2,585. Tyrol (3,052) has the highest incidence, followed by Vorarlberg (2,797), while Burgenland (2,345) and Lower Austria (2,215) have the lowest rates.

A total of 417,629 people in Austria are currently positive for Covid-19 as of February 6th, with 1,704 people being treated for the disease in hospital outside ICUs, according to AGES. An additional 205 Covid patients are currently in intensive care.

A total of 6,768,262 people (75.8 percent of the total population) have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, according to the Health Ministry, and 6,185,208 (69.4 percent) have a valid vaccine pass as of February 6th.

Monday, February 7th

Over the weekend, Austria extended the 10pm curfew for restaurants and bars to midnight.

Austria’s vaccine mandate came into force on Saturday, and the government clarified exactly which medical conditions make people exempt from the requirement. Five vaccines not approved by the EMA will be considered compliant with the rule, but not the Sputnik jab. Instead, two Sputnik doses will count as one dose, meaning that most people will need to get an additional dose of a different vaccine.

How does Austria compare to its neighbours?

The chart below from Our World in Data shows how the number of reported daily Covid cases in Austria compares to those in neighbouring countries.

Note that case numbers depend on rates of testing as well as the prevalence of the virus, so this is not necessarily a true comparison of the spread of the virus in each country.

Do you have a question about Covid-19 in Austria? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] and they will get back to you and do their best to help.