EXPLAINED: How Austria’s vaccine mandate will work

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">On Friday, February 4th, Austria's mandatory vaccination law was given presidential approval, just hours after it was approved by parliament.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The law officially comes into force on February 5th, although unvaccinated Austrians will have until mid-March to get the jab.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Here's what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">What is Austria's vaccine mandate?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Austria's Covid vaccine mandate requires all adults to be fully vaccinated against the virus, including a booster jab.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20220204/breaking-austria-approves-mandatory-covid-vaccination-for-all-adults/"><strong>READ MORE: Austria approves mandatory Covid vaccination for all adults</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Those aged 18 years and over must get the jab, although there are exceptions for pregnant women and those with a medical exemption.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">People who have contracted the virus in the past 180 days and recovered are also exempt (until more than 180 days pass).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Why is it being introduced?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The short answer is to boost the country's vaccination rate, while the big picture answer is that Austrian authorities want to bring the pandemic to an end.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">In November, when the plan was announced, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said that while a lockdown would curb the current fourth wave and ease pressure on overwhelmed hospitals, a higher vaccination take-up rate was needed to limit the spread of Covid-19 "long-term".</span><b></b></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">"Despite months of persuasion, discussions, and a range of efforts, we have not succeeded in getting enough people vaccinated," said Schallenberg. "We have to look reality in the eye."</span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">How do people feel about the move?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">While the decision has been controversial in Austria, it has won the broad support of all of Austria’s mainstream political parties, other than the far-right Austrian Freedom Party.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">That said, the announcement of<i> Impfpflicht </i>(compulsory vaccination) has since resulted in protests across the country,<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">One protest in Vienna in December attracted almost 50,000 people.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211211/tens-of-thousands-protest-austria-compulsory-covid-jabs/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: Tens of thousands protest Austria compulsory Covid jabs</span></strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong><span class="s1">How is it enforced?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Wanting to avoid the optics of police beating down people’s doors in order to give them a Covid vaccine, the government has expressly stated that the vaccine is compulsory rather than mandatory.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">While that may seem like legalese, in effect it means that vaccinations will be strongly encouraged by people will not be directly forced to do so.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">"The vaccination may not be enforced by exercising direct command and coercive power," the law says expressly.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Instead, fines are levied for a failure to get vaccinated. This starts at 600 euro, but can rise to as much as 3,600 euros per year.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">While the government indicated people will not be jailed for failing to get vaccinated, Austrian law does allow for people to be imprisoned due to debts. As a result, legal experts suggest that imprisonment may be possible in particularly egregious cases.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1"><b>Is Impfpflicht legal?</b></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">The big question surrounding the proposed Covid-19 vaccine mandate is whether it is actually legal in Austria.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Professor Karl Stöger from the University of Vienna told The Local it is possible for the Austrian Federal Government to pass the law in Parliament, as long as there is a majority vote of 50 percent in favour.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Then there is the issue of Article 8 on the European Convention of Human Rights that provides a right to respect for one's "private and family life, his home and his correspondence".</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">However, Stöger said a government can infringe on this law if there are compelling reasons to do so. </span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Stöger told The Local: "If you wish to enact such a measure it has to be proportionate and compulsory vaccination is a measure of last resort if other alternatives are not available or have been exhausted.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">"Our health system is over-burdened and it probably won’t cease in a few weeks, but vaccination is the instrument to stop this.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">"This makes it proportionate because the negative side effects of the pandemic – economic and social – are devastating. Vaccination is efficient and effective; this is what the medical experts tell us."</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1"><b>The history of mandatory vaccinations in Austria</b></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">The Covid-19 jab is not the first vaccination to be made mandatory in Austria. In fact, the smallpox vaccine was compulsory for everyone in the Alpine Republic until 1980.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Also, since 2017, Vienna Health Association staff have been required to be vaccinated for certain infectious diseases, including diphtheria, measles, tetanus, mumps, rubella and hepatitis B. Covid-19 was placed on the list on May 27th.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">There is currently a <a href="https://www.thelocal.at/20211020/austrias-3g-rule-covid-pass-vaccination-workplaces-how-will-it-work/"><span class="s2">3G rule in the workplace</span></a>, which means employees have to show proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test, vaccination or recovery from the virus.</span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Both employers and employees have a responsibility to adhere to the law with penalties of up to €500 for employees and up to €3,600 for employers if workplaces are found to be breaking the law.</span></p>
