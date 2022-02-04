Compulsory Covid vaccination one step closer in Austria

Compulsory vaccination in Austria moved one step closer on Thursday after the proposal was voted through by the ÖVP, Greens, NEOS and the majority of the SPÖ parties.

The controversial order has been met with widespread support in Austrian politics, with only the far-right Austrian Freedom Party opposing the order.

€600 fines: What’s the latest on Austria’s compulsory vaccine plan?

In order for the law to come into force, the signature of the Federal President and the announcement are now required. This is expected to take place in the next few days.

There will be exceptions from the vaccine mandate for pregnant women and those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, as well as for those who have recovered (for 180 days).

The penalty ranges from 600 to 3,600 euros, but checks will only begin from mid-March.

Will Sputnik be recognised in Austria?

New legislation is also being considered which could mean vaccinations such as Sputnik could be recognised in Austria, according to the Kurier newspaper, which saw a leaked draft of the papers.

This would help retain nursing staff from Eastern Europe who are working in Austria.

Another new rule being considered would exempt people who were vaccinated twice after recovering from a Covid-19 from having to have a booster jab.