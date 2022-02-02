Austria to challenge EU nuclear green label in court

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria
Environment

Share this article
Austria to challenge EU nuclear green label in court
Austrian Minister for Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalaustria

Austria will challenge a European Commission decision to give a sustainable finance label to investments in nuclear power, the environment minister said on Wednesday.

“We will prepare all legal steps in the next weeks, and if or when the taxonomy takes effect, we will file legal action at the European Court of Justice,” Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler told reporters.

She added Luxemburg had already said it would join the legal complaint against the commission’s decision on the bloc’s so-called “taxonomy” — its classification of “green” energy sources.

“The decision is wrong because it endangers the future… We are giving our children a backpack full of problems… It’s irresponsible,” Gewessler said.

She described nuclear energy as “outdated” and “too expensive” and highlighted safety concerns and the uncertainty of how to deal with nuclear waste, calling the taxonomy “a greenwashing programme for nuclear energy and fossil fuels”.

The European Commission defied protests from green campaigners and dissent in its own ranks to give a sustainable finance label to investments in both gas and nuclear power on Wednesday.

The EU executive argues that both have a role to play as cleaner power sources during the transition to a net-zero carbon future.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

EU moves to label nuclear and gas energy as ‘green’

EU moves to label nuclear and gas energy as ‘green’

Why is Austria so anti nuclear power? 

Why is Austria so anti nuclear power? 

EXPLAINED: Is it worth switching to solar power in Austria?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: Is it worth switching to solar power in Austria?

How The Local’s countries are impacted as July records Earth’s hottest month EVER
FOR MEMBERS

How The Local’s countries are impacted as July records Earth’s hottest month EVER

FOR MEMBERS

How will climate change impact Austria?

Seven steps: How to reduce your climate impact as an international resident

How can you minimise your climate impact as an international resident?

Pollution linked to ‘one in eight’ deaths in EU countries