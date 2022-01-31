Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria’s lockdown for unvaccinated people ends today

As of today, there is no longer a lockdown in place for people without proof of 2G, meaning they can leave their homes for any reason (though most public venues do have a 2G requirement).

During the lockdown, which has been in place since mid-November, around 250 people were reported for violating the rules.

The reason for the low number is that the lockdown was difficult to control, both because it only applied to some of the population and because there were numerous exceptions including leaving home to go to work, go food shopping, or for exercise. This meant most checks took place in venues with a 2G rule such as shops or museums.

More Covid rule changes this week

There are a few more rule changes on the agenda, some of which were only announced over the weekend.

There’s the vaccine mandate coming into force, and the validity of two vaccine doses shortens to six months from tomorrow, but there are also some relaxations on the cards, despite earlier statements that the government wanted to wait before introducing relaxations.

The curfew for restaurants and bars will be extended from 10pm until midnight starting on February 5th, while the maximum number of guests at an event will be raised to 50 people on the same day, the Health Ministry confirmed.

Next week, on February 12th, the so-called 2G rules for retail will be removed, meaning that people will no longer need to produce proof of vaccination or recovery at the entrance to shops. Customers will still have to wear FFP2 masks.

It’s worth noting that Vienna’s mayor has criticised the re-opening plan, and previously Vienna has had harsher measures than the national ones, so it’s possible stricter rules may be announced for the capital region.

Constitutional court reviews Covid measures

Speaking of the measures, Austria’s Constitutional Court is establishing how legally justified they were.

The main focus is on the burden on the healthcare system, which was the main justification for stringent measures such as the lockdown for the unvaccinated as well as 2G rules.

The court has also asked the Health Ministry for data on how effective these measures are at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Anti-vaccination party comes third in Lower Austria local election

The anti-vaccination party MFG achieved third place with 17 percent of the vote in local council elections in Waidhofen an der Ybbs, a city of around 12,000 people in Lower Austria.

Spanish royals visit Vienna

It’s the first time Spanish monarchs have visited the Austrian capital since 2007, and the first official visit of King Felipe VI.

The couple will carry out the official opening of an exhibition on Dali and Freud in the Belvedere, which has however been open to the public since Friday.

How much did Vienna grow last year?

By 13,900 people, bringing the capital’s total population to 1.935 million on January 1st this year and making it the fifth largest city in the EU after Berlin, Madrid, Rome and Paris.

Two bonuses to know about

Self-employed people can apply to SVS for a €100 deduction if they are fully up-to-date on all vaccinations, including Covid-19 but also the other vaccines recommended in Austria. You also get a €100 one-off bonus for each co-insured member of your family who also meets the criteria. The initiative is called Geimpft Gesünder and you can apply through SVS.

Another potential boost for your wallet was announced on Friday: a one-off payment to support unemployed and very low income people with rising energy costs which was first announced in December will now be doubled to €300. And the majority of other households will receive €150.